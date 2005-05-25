« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:26:58 am
skipper757 on Yesterday at 12:02:51 am
The question is, what do we want Trent to be?  He's essentially our De Bruyne in terms of creativity and chance creation.  His cross-field passes are fantastic for opening up space.  His passing/crossing was a nightmare for Arsenal to deal with.

At the same time, we want him to be a great physical one-on-one defender who's always in position?  He's probably not at his best in terms of defensive concentration, but we put a lot of responsibility on his plate.  It's usually why we have someone like Hendo on that side to help him out (or Matip/Gomez as a very quick CB to cover).  When he's caught up the pitch, Hendo can delay the other team's counterattack.  When he's caught out on a pass over the top, he has Gomez's pace to help him.  Right now, he has neither, and he hasn't had much protection all year.

He's not a normal full-back by any stretch of the imagination, and Klopp probably gives him a lot of freedom to advance up the pitch and to play passes/crosses to create chances.  It's not shocking that when he doesn't get cover, he looks bad defensively.

He can obviously play better, but if we need him as a creative outlet but simultaneously put a slow CB and a Hendo-less midfield around him, it won't look great.  I think I saw that the Fabinho-Wijnaldum-Keita midfield was also used in the 7-2 Villa match.  That entire right side (Gomez had a shocker too) was a mess.

Trent isn't an out and out defender like Arbeloa or a physical player like Walker (who can get away with positioning issues).  We want him to be our creative outlet and long-range passer.  We want him up the pitch for his crossing and shooting ability.  But if we don't provide adequate cover for him, it can look bad defensively for us.

He needs to improve his focus and concentration (and overall play) for sure, but we are asking a lot of him.

I missed this post, a lot of good points.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:27:21 am
diggerling! on Yesterday at 12:23:55 am
Neither are Modric/Kroos/Casimiro. Midfield is all about control.

Wasn't that exactly why everyone was predicting we'd destroy Real tonight before the game though, that lack of athleticism? It'll work sometimes, other times it will get walked through and run round.

Plus, with the greatest respect to our lads, you're talking about two of the finest midfielders of the past decade there. Thiago arguably falls into the same category but I don't think Fabinho does (yet) and Trent has literally never played in midfield, so....

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:30:30 am
Haggis36 on Yesterday at 12:27:21 am
Wasn't that exactly why everyone was predicting we'd destroy Real tonight before the game though, that lack of athleticism? It'll work sometimes, other times it will get walked through and run round.

Plus, with the greatest respect to our lads, you're talking about two of the finest midfielders of the past decade there. Thiago arguably falls into the same category but I don't think Fabinho does (yet) and Trent has literally never played in midfield, so....



What we did with our athleticism was stroll around the pitch as if we weren't bothered. We didn't press - and what stuck out to me was our lack of willingness to intercept and block their passing lanes, there just appeared to be no desire. What is our gameplan these days? It looks like more hit and hope than heavy metal football.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:35:26 am
Hes lacking confidence. We can all see the quality is there and its a lot of it. He had some decent moves but he made too many mistakes which could cost you a lot in a game against any side at the moment. As much as we can debate on here, We really cant solve anything. He needs a fresh start, set his mind to a reset and try to bounce back to his old form with hard work. Yes, the Van Dijk injury certainly had some effect on him.

Its really hard to play klopp style football when youre not at 100% (or better to say 110%) and hes at 90% at the moment.  Id say its all part of his development as a young player. There are ups and downs and you can really see how desperate he is right now to play better, it just didnt work out for him this season.

I was actually more biased about him 2-3  months ago, when it seemed like hes not even trying. Now I can clearly see hes trying really hard and I respect that a lot. I like the fact that he hasnt been dropped, with playing difficult games he will also gain maturity.

At the end of the storm, theres a golden sky. He will be back, better, more mature and more confident than ever.

YNWA Trent, Go on lad!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:21:54 am
Were not playing Trent because of his defense.  Thats nothing new.  Not singling him out for this game as that would be ridiculous but people should also recognize that 15-20 years ago hes playing right wing and not defending at all.  Hes this generations Beckham in my mind.  He needs proper support and he didnt get it here tonight as well as making a pretty terrible mistake.

Also think him and Robbo have played a ridiculous amount of minutes the last 3 years, whos played more?  Would love to know.  Hes not getting help from his current CBs to a degree but also think missing the Euros, as much as he would hate it, would be a boon to LFC. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:01:09 am
Bit of an over-reaction going on. Yes, he made some bad, bad errors, but he also did some good defending, and some incredible attacking moves. It was a bad team performance - slow, disjointed, un-joined-up... lacking verve or application or determination. In such situations players tend to show badly as they begin to overthink and worry and lose confidence. 

It was the opposite of the Arsenal game where there was a flow and rhythm that bred confidence and brought the best out of the players. These things happen.

He hasn't become rubbish suddenly, and despite one infamous shout at half-time, Neville hasn't suddenly become 'correct' about his defending
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:52:38 pm
Trent comes across like a teenager in a grown mans body. If hes not in the mood, he doesnt want to play, and won't concentrate.

Resembles Beckham in his ability to strike the ball with his right foot. And like Beckham, hes no defender.

Has gone backwards this year. 

Yesterday, he started the match by aimlessly booting the ball cross-field into touch, and crowned it by gifting the ball to the opposition to score.

But he knows hes going to be a starter, regardless of how poorly he plays.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 03:02:18 pm
Defender in a make shift back four doesn't play as well defensively as he can over the season... complete non-shocker.

Defending is not as strong as his attacking, we know that, but then it's not shit either. It's not helped when the player in front of him doesn't give him much defensive support, which is fine as we play that way, but then not when the midfield doesn't either. Henderson plays that role well and it's no surprise that Trent looks less solid defensively when he is out.

As for the mistake... he made one, it happens. Holding him to some standard where mistakes never happen is always going to give him an unachievable target to meet.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm
The feeding frenzy on this lad is quite disgusting
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:43:07 pm
Probably the best assist in history if Jota put that header in, fucking hell, how did he pull that off?! Shit first half but thought he was good second half and saved our arses at the back quite a few times.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:43:33 pm
At least we know who MOTM for the second leg will be
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm
Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm
The feeding frenzy on this lad is quite disgusting

Absolutely but then the media do like to build people up so that they can knock them down again. I think he needs a bit of slack from people after this week, especially the way it's ended.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:57:21 pm
DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:43:07 pm
Probably the best assist in history if Jota put that header in, fucking hell, how did he pull that off?! Shit first half but thought he was good second half and saved our arses at the back quite a few times.

I said in the commentary it deserved a goal that, the way Jota has been recently I was really surprised he didn't put it in the net.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:12:22 pm
DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:43:07 pm
Probably the best assist in history if Jota put that header in, fucking hell, how did he pull that off?! Shit first half but thought he was good second half and saved our arses at the back quite a few times.

Really was jaw dropping. The total ease to hit it so sweetly and on a plate. Think Jota and Robertson ended up putting each off, could've been a knock down from Robbo for a tap in by Jota with a bit more composure.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:12:00 pm
He's going to be massively disappointed when he probably doesn't make the England squad for the summer tournament. Great for us but I'm sure he'll be gutted. I feel for him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
Team selection yesterday didn't do him many favours. I wish we'd stuck to the Arsenal line-up and brought Jota on as a sub. We needed Thiago in that midfield against Real Madrid. If you have young or inexperienced  defenders like Trent-Philips-Kabak in a match like that then you've got to pad out the midfield with your most experienced, ball-controlling maestro, and Keita just wasn't match fit enough. I don't care what he's been doing in training, he just wasn't match fit enough for Real Madrid.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:18:52 pm
Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:12:00 pm
He's going to be massively disappointed when he probably doesn't make the England squad for the summer tournament. Great for us but I'm sure he'll be gutted. I feel for him.

No chance he doesn't get picked imo.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:20:27 pm
Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:12:00 pm
He's going to be massively disappointed when he probably doesn't make the England squad for the summer tournament. Great for us but I'm sure he'll be gutted. I feel for him.
In a way, I can't blame Southgate for it too. Trent's Form has been below average this year compared to Trippier and James and Southgate doesn't need what Trent offers to him too.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
Morgana on Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
Team selection yesterday didn't do him many favours. I wish we'd stuck to the Arsenal line-up and brought Jota on as a sub. We needed Thiago in that midfield against Real Madrid. If you have young or inexperienced  defenders like Trent-Philips-Kabak in a match like that then you've got to pad out the midfield with your most experienced, ball-controlling maestro, and Keita just wasn't match fit enough. I don't care what he's been doing in training, he just wasn't match fit enough for Real Madrid.

I mean Trent may be young but that really doesn't matter given he's played in nearly 200 games, many of which high profile, including 2 CL finals.

The problem was more being alongside someone who prob isn't ultimately this level, getting no support from the RW player and more importantly (as we do allow Salah to offer less defensive support) with next to zero right midfield support.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:10:23 pm
I am afraid the narrative has been set with Trent, he will be referred to as shaky defensively untill the day he hangs up his boots. Neville has played a blinder in the media making it stick, hats off really.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:25:01 pm
I'm sure he can and will improve his defensive side to be honest. He's improved alot since 3 years ago, so would probably keep improving over the next 3 years. Also his main weaknesses seems to be the mental and tactical aspects, like focus, concentration, anticipation, positioning, which should improve over time as a defender. Physically and technically I don't think he has many weaknesses in.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
I mean Trent may be young but that really doesn't matter given he's played in nearly 200 games, many of which high profile, including 2 CL finals.

The problem was more being alongside someone who prob isn't ultimately this level, getting no support from the RW player and more importantly (as we do allow Salah to offer less defensive support) with next to zero right midfield support.
Yeah , Trent isn't inexperienced by any means but he is definitely still young for a defender. Won't hit his prime for another 4 years. Nat is inexperienced at this level and I don't know enough about Kabak's CV but he's younger than Trent. Robertson is the only one in that backline (along with Alisson) with both age and experience. Anyway, Trent doesn't get a lot of help on that right side unless someone like Henderson is on the pitch. Bottom line is he didn't have enough support last night.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:58:22 pm
FLRed67 on Yesterday at 02:52:38 pm
Trent comes across like a teenager in a grown mans body. If hes not in the mood, he doesnt want to play, and won't concentrate.

Resembles Beckham in his ability to strike the ball with his right foot. And like Beckham, hes no defender.

Has gone backwards this year. 

Yesterday, he started the match by aimlessly booting the ball cross-field into touch, and crowned it by gifting the ball to the opposition to score.

But he knows hes going to be a starter, regardless of how poorly he plays.


Bloody hell.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:58:56 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:41:04 pm
Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:18:52 pm
No chance he doesn't get picked imo.

I think there is every chance he doesnt go.

The only hope Trent has is if Walker is seen as a centre back and Southgate takes 3 right backs.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 07:20:27 pm
In a way, I can't blame Southgate for it too. Trent's Form has been below average this year compared to Trippier and James and Southgate doesn't need what Trent offers to him too.

No idea how England setup as I can't remember the last time I watched them play but I'm sure kane wouldn't mind Trents crosses into the box? I'm guessing Southgate doesn't coach free flowing attacking football so crosses into the box maybe what he's looking for? But I could be wrong  ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm
He made some awful mistakes last night but he wasn't the only one so it's nonsense to single him out for criticism.

The one thing I would say is that I was hoping he would show a little more leadership in the absence of Hendo. It was mentioned the other week that Jurgen had been impressed with him taking responsibility during our bad run. We're yet to see it on the pitch as yet though. It's perfectly understandable, we forget his age sometimes and it will come and he will be captain in 3-4 years time.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
He's been singled out for criticism for the majority of the season (for our defensive frailties) even when playing with 2 midfielders at CB and a chasm in midfield. Other people like Reece James, Trippier, MaGuire, Dier, etc. don't get nearly as much criticism in the media and on social media when their teams aren't doing well. If anything they get excuses made for them. Imagine if it was Trent who got suspended for gambling charges...how the press and pundits would've dealt with him in comparison to how they've treated Trippier with kids gloves. Look at how that buffoon Southgate dealt with the issue between Joe Gomez and the Snake.

We've always been prime targets for criticism and the boo-boys but this year with all the injuries you'd think someone like Trent would get a bit of sympathy, but no. People like Gary Neville will be licking their chops because they've been looking for reasons to pile on him, and now they have it. Good on Klopp for backing him in the press, but he needs to back that up by giving Trent more support on the pitch. He needs someone like Henderson/Thiago to stabilise things in front of him and help out defensively.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:22:46 am
Thought he was one of our better players outside of the error for the second...

Twice stopped it becoming 4-1 and played some absolutely cracking passes.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:12:00 am
bornandbRED on Today at 01:22:46 am
Thought he was one of our better players outside of the error for the second...

Twice stopped it becoming 4-1 and played some absolutely cracking passes.
Not sure I agree though. In teh first 20-ish min he was bypassed 4 times, and they should have scored in two of these situations. It didn't help when Gini didn't offer him enough support, but there is a good reason why he (his side) was targeted.
