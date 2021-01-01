« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 643081 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,870
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 12:26:58 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:02:51 am
The question is, what do we want Trent to be?  He's essentially our De Bruyne in terms of creativity and chance creation.  His cross-field passes are fantastic for opening up space.  His passing/crossing was a nightmare for Arsenal to deal with.

At the same time, we want him to be a great physical one-on-one defender who's always in position?  He's probably not at his best in terms of defensive concentration, but we put a lot of responsibility on his plate.  It's usually why we have someone like Hendo on that side to help him out (or Matip/Gomez as a very quick CB to cover).  When he's caught up the pitch, Hendo can delay the other team's counterattack.  When he's caught out on a pass over the top, he has Gomez's pace to help him.  Right now, he has neither, and he hasn't had much protection all year.

He's not a normal full-back by any stretch of the imagination, and Klopp probably gives him a lot of freedom to advance up the pitch and to play passes/crosses to create chances.  It's not shocking that when he doesn't get cover, he looks bad defensively.

He can obviously play better, but if we need him as a creative outlet but simultaneously put a slow CB and a Hendo-less midfield around him, it won't look great.  I think I saw that the Fabinho-Wijnaldum-Keita midfield was also used in the 7-2 Villa match.  That entire right side (Gomez had a shocker too) was a mess.

Trent isn't an out and out defender like Arbeloa or a physical player like Walker (who can get away with positioning issues).  We want him to be our creative outlet and long-range passer.  We want him up the pitch for his crossing and shooting ability.  But if we don't provide adequate cover for him, it can look bad defensively for us.

He needs to improve his focus and concentration (and overall play) for sure, but we are asking a lot of him.

I missed this post, a lot of good points.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 12:27:21 am »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:23:55 am
Neither are Modric/Kroos/Casimiro. Midfield is all about control.

Wasn't that exactly why everyone was predicting we'd destroy Real tonight before the game though, that lack of athleticism? It'll work sometimes, other times it will get walked through and run round.

Plus, with the greatest respect to our lads, you're talking about two of the finest midfielders of the past decade there. Thiago arguably falls into the same category but I don't think Fabinho does (yet) and Trent has literally never played in midfield, so....

Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,158
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 12:30:30 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:27:21 am
Wasn't that exactly why everyone was predicting we'd destroy Real tonight before the game though, that lack of athleticism? It'll work sometimes, other times it will get walked through and run round.

Plus, with the greatest respect to our lads, you're talking about two of the finest midfielders of the past decade there. Thiago arguably falls into the same category but I don't think Fabinho does (yet) and Trent has literally never played in midfield, so....



What we did with our athleticism was stroll around the pitch as if we weren't bothered. We didn't press - and what stuck out to me was our lack of willingness to intercept and block their passing lanes, there just appeared to be no desire. What is our gameplan these days? It looks like more hit and hope than heavy metal football.
Logged

Offline AK1892

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 12:35:26 am »
Hes lacking confidence. We can all see the quality is there and its a lot of it. He had some decent moves but he made too many mistakes which could cost you a lot in a game against any side at the moment. As much as we can debate on here, We really cant solve anything. He needs a fresh start, set his mind to a reset and try to bounce back to his old form with hard work. Yes, the Van Dijk injury certainly had some effect on him.

Its really hard to play klopp style football when youre not at 100% (or better to say 110%) and hes at 90% at the moment.  Id say its all part of his development as a young player. There are ups and downs and you can really see how desperate he is right now to play better, it just didnt work out for him this season.

I was actually more biased about him 2-3  months ago, when it seemed like hes not even trying. Now I can clearly see hes trying really hard and I respect that a lot. I like the fact that he hasnt been dropped, with playing difficult games he will also gain maturity.

At the end of the storm, theres a golden sky. He will be back, better, more mature and more confident than ever.

YNWA Trent, Go on lad!
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 02:21:54 am »
Were not playing Trent because of his defense.  Thats nothing new.  Not singling him out for this game as that would be ridiculous but people should also recognize that 15-20 years ago hes playing right wing and not defending at all.  Hes this generations Beckham in my mind.  He needs proper support and he didnt get it here tonight as well as making a pretty terrible mistake.

Also think him and Robbo have played a ridiculous amount of minutes the last 3 years, whos played more?  Would love to know.  Hes not getting help from his current CBs to a degree but also think missing the Euros, as much as he would hate it, would be a boon to LFC. 
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,604
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 05:01:09 am »
Bit of an over-reaction going on. Yes, he made some bad, bad errors, but he also did some good defending, and some incredible attacking moves. It was a bad team performance - slow, disjointed, un-joined-up... lacking verve or application or determination. In such situations players tend to show badly as they begin to overthink and worry and lose confidence. 

It was the opposite of the Arsenal game where there was a flow and rhythm that bred confidence and brought the best out of the players. These things happen.

He hasn't become rubbish suddenly, and despite one infamous shout at half-time, Neville hasn't suddenly become 'correct' about his defending
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Up
« previous next »
 