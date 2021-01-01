Hes lacking confidence. We can all see the quality is there and its a lot of it. He had some decent moves but he made too many mistakes which could cost you a lot in a game against any side at the moment. As much as we can debate on here, We really cant solve anything. He needs a fresh start, set his mind to a reset and try to bounce back to his old form with hard work. Yes, the Van Dijk injury certainly had some effect on him.



Its really hard to play klopp style football when youre not at 100% (or better to say 110%) and hes at 90% at the moment. Id say its all part of his development as a young player. There are ups and downs and you can really see how desperate he is right now to play better, it just didnt work out for him this season.



I was actually more biased about him 2-3 months ago, when it seemed like hes not even trying. Now I can clearly see hes trying really hard and I respect that a lot. I like the fact that he hasnt been dropped, with playing difficult games he will also gain maturity.



At the end of the storm, theres a golden sky. He will be back, better, more mature and more confident than ever.



YNWA Trent, Go on lad!