The question is, what do we want Trent to be?  He's essentially our De Bruyne in terms of creativity and chance creation.  His cross-field passes are fantastic for opening up space.  His passing/crossing was a nightmare for Arsenal to deal with.

At the same time, we want him to be a great physical one-on-one defender who's always in position?  He's probably not at his best in terms of defensive concentration, but we put a lot of responsibility on his plate.  It's usually why we have someone like Hendo on that side to help him out (or Matip/Gomez as a very quick CB to cover).  When he's caught up the pitch, Hendo can delay the other team's counterattack.  When he's caught out on a pass over the top, he has Gomez's pace to help him.  Right now, he has neither, and he hasn't had much protection all year.

He's not a normal full-back by any stretch of the imagination, and Klopp probably gives him a lot of freedom to advance up the pitch and to play passes/crosses to create chances.  It's not shocking that when he doesn't get cover, he looks bad defensively.

He can obviously play better, but if we need him as a creative outlet but simultaneously put a slow CB and a Hendo-less midfield around him, it won't look great.  I think I saw that the Fabinho-Wijnaldum-Keita midfield was also used in the 7-2 Villa match.  That entire right side (Gomez had a shocker too) was a mess.

Trent isn't an out and out defender like Arbeloa or a physical player like Walker (who can get away with positioning issues).  We want him to be our creative outlet and long-range passer.  We want him up the pitch for his crossing and shooting ability.  But if we don't provide adequate cover for him, it can look bad defensively for us.

He needs to improve his focus and concentration (and overall play) for sure, but we are asking a lot of him.

Neither are Modric/Kroos/Casimiro. Midfield is all about control.

Wasn't that exactly why everyone was predicting we'd destroy Real tonight before the game though, that lack of athleticism? It'll work sometimes, other times it will get walked through and run round.

Plus, with the greatest respect to our lads, you're talking about two of the finest midfielders of the past decade there. Thiago arguably falls into the same category but I don't think Fabinho does (yet) and Trent has literally never played in midfield, so....

Wasn't that exactly why everyone was predicting we'd destroy Real tonight before the game though, that lack of athleticism? It'll work sometimes, other times it will get walked through and run round.

Plus, with the greatest respect to our lads, you're talking about two of the finest midfielders of the past decade there. Thiago arguably falls into the same category but I don't think Fabinho does (yet) and Trent has literally never played in midfield, so....



What we did with our athleticism was stroll around the pitch as if we weren't bothered. We didn't press - and what stuck out to me was our lack of willingness to intercept and block their passing lanes, there just appeared to be no desire. What is our gameplan these days? It looks like more hit and hope than heavy metal football.
