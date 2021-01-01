Neither are Modric/Kroos/Casimiro. Midfield is all about control.



Wasn't that exactly why everyone was predicting we'd destroy Real tonight before the game though, that lack of athleticism? It'll work sometimes, other times it will get walked through and run round.Plus, with the greatest respect to our lads, you're talking about two of the finest midfielders of the past decade there. Thiago arguably falls into the same category but I don't think Fabinho does (yet) and Trent has literally never played in midfield, so....