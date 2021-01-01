From an England perspective I can sort of understand the rhetoric behind the amount of right backs that a manager would take to a tournament, why would one take 4 or 5 of them when really you could do with having more options at CB, midfield or attackers. So from that view it makes sense that the manager would look to trim down on who he takes.



However what Trent can offer though, well it doesnt need highlighting really, personally think hes on par distribution wise to what David Beckham did for England...



Ultimately a manager like Southgate needs to decide what he wants in full backs. Offer an attacking threat or be a solid defensive unit. If he wants the former then you take Trent. If he wants an ultimate defensive unit that only does that side then leave hell leave the lad out and have a very short tournament length...



Obviously Southgate is an absolute fraud of a manager mind and his opinion should not reflect heavily on Trent... hell have plenty of tournaments to attend in the future