I think there's a perception that more combative defenders are somehow better, that the ones that "get amongst it", harass players, slide tackle, throw their weight into everything are the good defenders, and those who focus on holding attackers up, intercepting passes and trying to toe the ball away from them are somehow inferior. That's why you see players like Wan Bissaka earning rave reviews for sliding in on players all the time even though they might sometimes fuck it up and leave a hole in the defence.