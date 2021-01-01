« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 639151 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,255
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6560 on: Today at 12:15:11 pm »
Southgate may speak intelligently and push young players into the team but he is still a typical English manager - he still looks at players in traditional roles and has his favourites who mostly come from u21 sides he knows about.

He doesn't understand Trent and his strengths. He's tried to look at how we do it but just can't understand it well enough to be able to copy it. England have enough front 3 options to be a threat and TAA is someone who can feed them.

In some ways I hope Southgate follows thru and leaves Trent out the Euros squad as all he'll do is keep Trent around to play the odd dead rubber which won't do him any good at all.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,719
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6561 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm »
Trent being a bad defender is one of the biggest myths in football. He's a better attacker than defender for sure, but he's still a good defender. You don't see him sprinting back into position and crashing in to defenders like Wan-Bissaka though.

England fans are so set in their ways though. He'll be branded as a poor defender until he retires. Henderson has been a mainstay in one of the best sides in Europe over the last few years, and arguably England's best player in Russia, but the majority of fans still scoff at seeing him start for England. It's just the way they are.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6562 on: Today at 12:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:32:07 pm
Trent being a bad defender is one of the biggest myths in football. He's a better attacker than defender for sure, but he's still a good defender. You don't see him sprinting back into position and crashing in to defenders like Wan-Bissaka though.

England fans are so set in their ways though. He'll be branded as a poor defender until he retires. Henderson has been a mainstay in one of the best sides in Europe over the last few years, and arguably England's best player in Russia, but the majority of fans still scoff at seeing him start for England. It's just the way they are.
The media narrative was set early and so it's one of those things that will stick with him through his career now no matter what he does. I mean he was part of a massively successful defence and it was still thrown at him during that run.

James isn't a better defender, but because he's not as good in attack he must be seen to be better than him at something.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6563 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:39:25 pm
The media narrative was set early and so it's one of those things that will stick with him through his career now no matter what he does. I mean he was part of a massively successful defence and it was still thrown at him during that run.

James isn't a better defender, but because he's not as good in attack he must be seen to be better than him at something.

Exactly.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6564 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm »
I think James might be a better defender tbf. Trent isnt a bad defender by any means but Whilst the narrative is overplayed its not based on nothing. 
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,694
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6565 on: Today at 02:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:26:04 pm
I think James might be a better defender tbf. Trent isnt a bad defender by any means but Whilst the narrative is overplayed its not based on nothing. 

I don't watch enough of Chelsea to make a fine judgment. But I was amazed to see how slowly James was jogging back when West Brom were breaking down his flank to score one of their second half goals. If that had been Trent I'd have been furious.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6566 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:26:04 pm
I think James might be a better defender tbf. Trent isnt a bad defender by any means but Whilst the narrative is overplayed its not based on nothing.

Not a chance, can go through plenty of goals he's been horrendous on for Chelsea this season including our winner at SB. Just that the bar is low for him to get praise compared to Trent.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,498
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6567 on: Today at 03:24:55 pm »
If every time Trent was dropped means he gives MOTM performance then by all means, dropped him and leave him out of England squad. Liverpool was all I care about.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,013
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6568 on: Today at 04:36:39 pm »
There is an article in the times today, saying that Trent has been creating more chances than any other PL defender this season. It begs the question what Gareth Southgate is looking for, Trent has been playing with the handbrake on as has Robbo particularly when Henderson was playing at centre half. So I cant see how hed be considered a worse defender.
Logged

Offline daveonthespionkop1900

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6569 on: Today at 04:46:05 pm »
still buzzing about that cross
Logged
walk on...walk on...

Offline daveonthespionkop1900

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6570 on: Today at 04:47:36 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:24:55 pm
If every time Trent was dropped means he gives MOTM performance then by all means, dropped him and leave him out of England squad. Liverpool was all I care about.
but footballers tend to care about international football as part of their career and knowing they're the best
Logged
walk on...walk on...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,785
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6571 on: Today at 05:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Today at 04:36:39 pm
There is an article in the times today, saying that Trent has been creating more chances than any other PL defender this season. It begs the question what Gareth Southgate is looking for, Trent has been playing with the handbrake on as has Robbo particularly when Henderson was playing at centre half. So I cant see how hed be considered a worse defender.

That figure about him creating chances doesn't surprise me at all, it's been the fact that as a team we have been a lot less ruthless than what we were last season which is the biggest problem for us. His stats will go up even more now once we start making the most of our chances.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,310
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6572 on: Today at 05:34:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:31:16 pm
That figure about him creating chances doesn't surprise me at all, it's been the fact that as a team we have been a lot less ruthless than what we were last season which is the biggest problem for us. His stats will go up even more now once we start making the most of our chances.

Yes, both him and Robbo have been creating at the same rate, but our conversation in front of goal has gone down [Mane,Bobby, the midfield and  defenders] have all scored less than in previous years.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6573 on: Today at 05:43:19 pm »
What the fuck is this clown Neville on about on Sky here.

Sane, Mbappe, Hazard would rather play against Trent than the others. Hes pocketed all 3 of them and more you snivelling rat.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6574 on: Today at 05:44:35 pm »
Again on MNF going on about defensively- show the fuck ups of all the others and micro analyse them to the nth degree like with Trent
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,643
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6575 on: Today at 05:52:09 pm »
Agenda driven drivel.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,588
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6576 on: Today at 05:52:33 pm »
I haven't been watching it and Neville and Carragher are dickheads but it's generally accepted that Alexander-Arnold can't defend - probably because he's a terrific right back when we're attacking and that automatically means he's awful defensively. Obviously he isn't and it's a lazy narrative but I don't think he'll ever shake it off.

Shame he's one of the few world class players England have and they can't appreciate that.

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6577 on: Today at 05:52:51 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:43:19 pm
What the fuck is this clown Neville on about on Sky here.

Sane, Mbappe, Hazard would rather play against Trent than the others. Hes pocketed all 3 of them and more you snivelling rat.


Haha yeah there is only one of the candidates who has played against them and come out on top in latter stages of tournaments
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,742
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6578 on: Today at 05:54:10 pm »
I think there's a perception that more combative defenders are somehow better, that the ones that "get amongst it", harass players, slide tackle, throw their weight into everything are the good defenders, and those who focus on holding attackers up, intercepting passes and trying to toe the ball away from them are somehow inferior. That's why you see players like Wan Bissaka earning rave reviews for sliding in on players all the time even though they might sometimes fuck it up and leave a hole in the defence.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6579 on: Today at 05:55:58 pm »
Had to turn the TV off listening to ratboy spouting shite about needing to take his defending more seriously for Southgate to consider him for England.

Fuck off you manc fucktard who gives a fuck about them and Carra quite right (for a change) telling him it's Southgates job to work out how to fit him in and use his strengths to benefit England not Trent having to change his game!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 