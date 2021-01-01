Southgate may speak intelligently and push young players into the team but he is still a typical English manager - he still looks at players in traditional roles and has his favourites who mostly come from u21 sides he knows about.



He doesn't understand Trent and his strengths. He's tried to look at how we do it but just can't understand it well enough to be able to copy it. England have enough front 3 options to be a threat and TAA is someone who can feed them.



In some ways I hope Southgate follows thru and leaves Trent out the Euros squad as all he'll do is keep Trent around to play the odd dead rubber which won't do him any good at all.