I just wanna say that, although everyone on rawk ive read today has been saying (with justification) that what tosh Southgate is for not picking TAA (and im certainly not an admirer of the that goofy faced Alan Partidge impersonator) that his decision may have been a stroke of (cringes with embarassment) genius. TAA clearly suffered after getting covid but his performances have steadily gotten better. His performance tonight was what we've been seeing the last couple of seasons. Worldbeater! So this once(regrettably) I have to say thanks to Partridge. I mean Southgate!