Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm
That celebraton from Trent. He may as well have taken his shirt off to display a "Suck On That, Southgate!" message
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:47:25 pm
Hes no Trippier.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:55:25 pm
Thank you Gareth Southgate
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm
Brilliant play by the lad today. Both the assist and the fantastic free kick which Sadio should have headed in. That is how you answer your critics.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm
Just magnificent.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
4 key passes and one assist, Southgate is a prick.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:01:53 pm
Fantastic performance going both ways.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Good lad. Now phone Gareth, tell him your swerving the international scene for now and that he's a blert to boot.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:46:30 pm
That celebraton from Trent. He may as well have taken his shirt off to display a "Suck On That, Southgate!" message

I sense another Pizza Hut advert on the horizon.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm
Take that you waistcoat wearing fucker.  :wanker
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
Tell Southgate to fuck off and lead us to top 3 and number 7
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:12:58 pm
Ian Wright and Owen saying what a dickhead Southgate is on the overseas show
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Klopp bigging him up again with a little dig at Southgate

'if someone tells me he's not good then it's my job to tell you that you're wrong'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:17:34 pm
He needs to pull his socks up though....  :wave
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm
How long before the Ingurland manager takes credit for the turnaround in form.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
only negative is that he will go to the Euro's.

I hope he doesnt though
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool vs. Arsenal:

◉ Most open-play crosses (6)
◉ Most chances created (4)
◉ Most interceptions (3)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Klopp bigging him up again with a little dig at Southgate

'if someone tells me he's not good then it's my job to tell you that you're wrong'

Thats it in a nutshell
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:11:33 am
I just wanna say that, although everyone on rawk ive read today has been saying (with justification) that what tosh Southgate is for not picking TAA (and im certainly not an admirer of the that goofy faced Alan Partidge impersonator) that his decision may have been a stroke of (cringes with embarassment) genius. TAA clearly suffered after getting covid but his performances have steadily gotten better. His performance tonight was what we've been seeing the last couple of seasons. Worldbeater! So this once(regrettably) I have to say thanks to Partridge. I mean Southgate!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:16:54 am
"IN YER FACE, SOUTHGATE!"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:28:52 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm
How long before the Ingurland manager takes credit for the turnaround in form.
😂😂 yeah can see the BBC headline already.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:31:21 am
He does that cross field ball to left back so many times a game the commentator doesnt bother mentioning it any more.

Outstanding game tonight.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:39:20 am
Thanks for lighting that fire, southgate, even though youre just a giant fuck up. Im sure youll pretend it was intentional.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:39:31 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:31:21 am
He does that cross field ball to left back so many times a game the commentator doesnt bother mentioning it any more.

Outstanding game tonight.
he's even bored with it himself, started using his left foot tonight to do it 😂
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:28:29 am
Trent will be going to the Euros.
