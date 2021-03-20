Good he wasn't picked. Even better if he doesn't get picked for the Euros.
Our players are in dire need of a rest and the more players that don't get picked, the better.
I can't imagine a sadder, more exhausted summer of festivities after the last two years than top players that are at their mental and physical limits toiling away, only for more injuries to strike.
Best case scenario you get very few injuries, but also very few goals scored, because bloody everyone's going to be parking the bus because everyone's too tired to run.