Trent Alexander-Arnold

Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6480 on: March 20, 2021, 12:58:12 pm
This is so typically English. Choose physical players over technical ball progressors and then wonder why we cant keep the ball at the business end of tournaments. This England team cannot win a major tournament unless we find ways to get Kane, Sterling and Sancho the ball in dangerous parts of the pitch against the best teams. Trent will be better at that than Trippier and James. Plus hes perfectly decent as a defender. Particularly if hes not asked to effectively play as a winger like he is for us lots of the time. Even if Trent was picked wed still have the problem of centre mid for the same reasons mind. Until we find a Thiago esque CM well never win a major tournament again.
Linudden

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6481 on: March 20, 2021, 01:28:39 pm
Quote from: Morgana on March 20, 2021, 12:17:17 pm
Anyway, would be nice if Trent won the CL this year and shoved it up Southgat's massive nose. The boy's played the majority of the season with two midfielders at CB, plus coming off a calf injury, and has played a huge part in getting us through to the CL quarters.

With all due respect, but without the Anfield factor and not a single elite centre half out of rehab I just can't see lightning strike three times in the same place. Had Virgil been around for a miracle comeback at the Bernabeu I could've believed it but now... six home league losses in a row doesn't really scream #7 does it?

Not saying it can't happen, but it's unlikely. Real have above 2 pts/game this season and Chelsea are in good form first of all.

I think everybody are better off taking it one game at a time. That's also the best way to get Trent to calmly working his way back into form - taking it easy with the expectations for the remainder of the season.

fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6482 on: March 20, 2021, 01:55:54 pm
Quote from: Linudden on March 20, 2021, 11:43:49 am
Well, Ancelotti had elite Juventus and Milan sides for ten years and won a grand total of one league title in the 2000's including getting beat by Eriksson's Lazio in 2000 and Capello's Roma in 2001. Far from a perfect manager. Don't get me wrong: Capello and Lippi were better than both but I don't think my comparison is out of place at all.

He won the grand total of two league titles and two European Cups in the 2000s. The two arent even comparable.
Bobinhood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6483 on: March 20, 2021, 02:14:54 pm
Trent has really come back into form after a poor first half of the year so Southgate seems to be a bit behind the curve, but TAA will be part of the set up for the next decade so hopefully he doesnt take it too hard and gets some much needed rest and it all works out in the end. Pains me to no end but on seasons form thats (30 yo) Walkers spot anyway so if Trents just going to play sporadic minutes or not at all, screw it. Seems more like seniority picks than form picks but Tripppier is also 30 so its last hurrahs and thank yous for those two i think.

Dougle

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6484 on: March 20, 2021, 02:30:23 pm
Delighted he's out of the squad myself. Have a break. No bother.
Crimson

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6485 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 am
Quote from: Dougle on March 20, 2021, 02:30:23 pm
Delighted he's out of the squad myself. Have a break. No bother.

Agree. Besides, our lads always get injured on international duty anyway.

Mind you, with our luck he'll break his legs playing FIFA..
Ratboy3G

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6486 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 am
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:02:11 am
Agree. Besides, our lads always get injured on international duty anyway.

Mind you, with our luck he'll break his legs playing FIFA..

Now you've gone and said it...... 🤦‍♂️
Crimson

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6487 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:42:09 am
Now you've gone and said it...... 🤦‍♂️

No matter. If I'd said that it would never happen, it would definitely come to fruition. However, I said it will happen, and so, it shouldn't  :P
longtimered

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6488 on: Yesterday at 02:35:05 pm
I dont understand most of the comments as his form doesnt justify an international call up.The Wolves game was probably his best performance this season-hopefully a sign of things to come.
Simplexity

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6489 on: Yesterday at 02:37:38 pm
Quote from: longtimered on Yesterday at 02:35:05 pm
I dont understand most of the comments as his form doesnt justify an international call up.The Wolves game was probably his best performance this season-hopefully a sign of things to come.

Southgate just reads the Guardian and looks at our results in 2021 and has decided that Trent has to be out of form for us to be as shite as we have been. Nobody here actually thinks Trent is out of form these days. If anything this is as good as he has been in over a year.
longtimered

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6490 on: Yesterday at 02:59:37 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 02:37:38 pm
Southgate just reads the Guardian and looks at our results in 2021 and has decided that Trent has to be out of form for us to be as shite as we have been. Nobody here actually thinks Trent is out of form these days. If anything this is as good as he has been in over a year.
 

Surely your not arguing he's been in good form this season.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6491 on: Yesterday at 03:08:53 pm
Quote from: longtimered on Yesterday at 02:59:37 pm
 

Surely your not arguing he's been in good form this season.



Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 02:37:38 pm
Southgate just reads the Guardian and looks at our results in 2021 and has decided that Trent has to be out of form for us to be as shite as we have been. Nobody here actually thinks Trent is out of form these days. If anything this is as good as he has been in over a year.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6492 on: Yesterday at 03:29:46 pm
Quote from: longtimered on Yesterday at 02:59:37 pm
 

Surely your not arguing he's been in good form this season.

No but Id say hes dropped him for his spell of bad form earlier in the season (when there were no internationals) rather in how Trent had actually played in the last 4-6 weeks.
Redcap

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6493 on: Today at 02:06:32 am
Good he wasn't picked. Even better if he doesn't get picked for the Euros.

Our players are in dire need of a rest and the more players that don't get picked, the better.

I can't imagine a sadder, more exhausted summer of festivities after the last two years than top players that are at their mental and physical limits toiling away, only for more injuries to strike.

Best case scenario you get very few injuries, but also very few goals scored, because bloody everyone's going to be parking the bus because everyone's too tired to run.
