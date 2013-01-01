I reckon Trent goes to the Euros still. Being as he dropped him cos of some weird misconception he’s in shit form, he’ll recall him cos he’s genereally getting hammered from everywhere for dropping him!



Can they call players up for this set of internationals too after they’ve started, or has covid changed the rules. Cos if so, wouldn’t even be surprised if he ends up replacing someone a couple days in.





This is the last pre-Euro’s squad unless Southgate is going to name a massive provisional squad for the friendlies before the tournament. Missing out right now is pretty much the death knell for your chances of making the final squad, especially if you consider that there are not two but three ahead of him and only two will go.I don’t think any player will be too happy being removed from the squad for a minor knock now.Also if Southgate picks him now then it will be seen by many as bowing to the media. Walker, Trippier and James are likely to be in sides that are successful at the end of the season and unless players are injured, there would be a backlash to not picking them.Trent’s biggest chance will be if we go on to win the CL, if one or two of them get injured and if Walker is considered a centreback option.