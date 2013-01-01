« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 627804 times)

Offline TheYashLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6440 on: Yesterday at 06:02:18 pm »
Usually I'm extremely happy about this but this time I think I would rather Trent was picked.

His confidence is already low from a season of under par performances and not being picked might affect his confidence even further.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6441 on: Yesterday at 06:06:38 pm »
Quote from: TheYashLFC on Yesterday at 06:02:18 pm
Usually I'm extremely happy about this but this time I think I would rather Trent was picked.

His confidence is already low from a season of under par performances and not being picked might affect his confidence even further.

What makes you think his confidence is low? He has been one of our best players since the Spurs game back in January.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6442 on: Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm »
What a shithouse Southgate is, dreadful management to publicly criticise Trent's form. Good new for us he's not playing obviously.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6443 on: Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm
What a shithouse Southgate is, dreadful management to publicly criticise Trent's form. Good new for us he's not playing obviously.

Its great news for us. As for Southgate, the guy is Captain Woke and absolutely no way qualified to be managing the level of talent that England currently possess.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,597
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6444 on: Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:55:10 pm
It benefits us and thats how it should be.

I never fully understand this cynical thinking about Liverpool FC. It's a sort of "fuck the players, I only love the club" attitude. Which is another way of saying "I don't really love the club. I just love me."

Trent is gutted. He should be. As a football fan I sympathise with him. As a Liverpool fan I'm outraged for him. And our players should get what they deserve. He deserved to be picked. He's the best righht back in world football and has been for three years.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6445 on: Yesterday at 08:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm
I never fully understand this cynical thinking about Liverpool FC. It's a sort of "fuck the players, I only love the club" attitude. Which is another way of saying "I don't really love the club. I just love me."

Trent is gutted. He should be. As a football fan I sympathise with him. As a Liverpool fan I'm outraged for him. And our players should get what they deserve. He deserved to be picked. He's the best righht back in world football and has been for three years.

We have lost a shit tonne of players this season, including Gomez who was lost whilst on international duty, and we have ended up having thus far one of the worst league campaigns I can remember. The manager has complained about fixtures, rest and injuries so I dont really want a player who has been one of our best since January being under more risk.

We have a small window in which to salvage this season and 3 weeks off and more time with Klopp and the coaches is just what we need.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,597
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6446 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:00:12 pm
We have lost a shit tonne of players this season, including Gomez who was lost whilst on international duty, and we have ended up having thus far one of the worst league campaigns I can remember. The manager has complained about fixtures, rest and injuries so I dont really want a player who has been one of our best since January being under more risk.

We have a small window in which to salvage this season and 3 weeks off and more time with Klopp and the coaches is just what we need.

Otherwise you'd be sympathetic to Trent would you?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6447 on: Yesterday at 08:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:08:33 pm
Otherwise you'd be sympathetic to Trent would you?

Probably. It is good to see our players in tournaments for their national squads, but this season I have more interest in making sure fewer of our players break in half.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,002
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 08:34:35 pm »
All this shows is how clueless Southgate is, as hes literally going off the words of idiot pundits and tabloid and twitter bullshit. Its been a theme of the season that Trent hasnt played well (and yep, he struggled for a bit, and of course was injured too).  Its like hes just gone on that, rather than actually watch more recent games, to see how he was getting on now.

English FA should be concerned their manager is making decisions based on hearsay, rather than on knowledge.

Hopefully they wont be bothered though and keep him as manager for a long time to come. 

What is really off though is how patronising he was towards Trent, bizarre way to talk about a player whos played at the highest level in helping his team win the biggest prizes in European football in recent seasons.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,248
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm »
Thus far Trent has been underutilised and under appreciated by Southgate. Publicly dropping him like this was a shithouse move.

Fuck Southgate, Jurgen will get Trent right in these couple of weeks don't worry about that. After all, the biggest fuck you is to go reach the CL final.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 08:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:34:35 pm
All this shows is how clueless Southgate is, as he’s literally going off the words of idiot pundits and tabloid and twitter bullshit. It’s been a theme of the season that Trent hasn’t played well (and yep, he struggled for a bit, and of course was injured too).  It’s like he’s just gone on that, rather than actually watch more recent games, to see how he was getting on now.

English FA should be concerned their manager is making decisions based on hearsay, rather than on knowledge.

Hopefully they won’t be bothered though and keep him as manager for a long time to come. 

What is really off though is how patronising he was towards Trent, bizarre way to talk about a player who’s played at the highest level in helping his team win the biggest prizes in European football in recent seasons.

Southgate has won the lottery. He isn’t a good coach at all and in no way qualified to be managing the level of players England currently possess. The guy got some admirers because he spouted some pro EU views (further proof that spouting some liberal views makes you the apple of people’s eye), but really he is as shit as they come for the national side, which is going some considering the managers that came before him.

But at least he has helped us out this time and probably for the summer as Trent will probably not be travelling to the Euro’s either. Now all we need is Henderson left out and it will be a good summer for Klopp.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,002
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm »
I reckon Trent goes to the Euros still.  Being as he dropped him cos of some weird misconception hes in shit form, hell recall him cos hes genereally getting hammered from everywhere for dropping him!

Can they call players up for this set of internationals too after theyve started, or has covid changed the rules. Cos if so, wouldnt even be surprised if he ends up replacing someone a couple days in.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm
I reckon Trent goes to the Euros still.  Being as he dropped him cos of some weird misconception he’s in shit form, he’ll recall him cos he’s genereally getting hammered from everywhere for dropping him!

Can they call players up for this set of internationals too after they’ve started, or has covid changed the rules. Cos if so, wouldn’t even be surprised if he ends up replacing someone a couple days in.


This is the last pre-Euro’s squad unless Southgate is going to name a massive provisional squad for the friendlies before the tournament. Missing out right now is pretty much the death knell for your chances of making the final squad, especially if you consider that there are not two but three ahead of him and only two will go.

I don’t think any player will be too happy being removed from the squad for a minor knock now.

Also if Southgate picks him now then it will be seen by many as bowing to the media. Walker, Trippier and James are likely to be in sides that are successful at the end of the season and unless players are injured, there would be a backlash to not picking them.

Trent’s biggest chance will be if we go on to win the CL, if one or two of them get injured and if Walker is considered a centreback option.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:23:05 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline Turbit

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • perch me.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm »
This season was always going to be a bit of a write off. Didn't think it would be so bad, but there was always going to be a drop off because of our intensity, the 2 previous seasons, and the compressed nature of this year. Any rest our guys get from now to next season should be a priority. Trent will feel shit, but will be in a much better position for next season with as much rest as possible. Hopefully,  next season we will have fans to really help with the intensity.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6454 on: Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm »
Southgate is probably just punishing him for his taste in waistcoats.

Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,367
  • Red since '64
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6455 on: Today at 12:17:46 am »
The English FA chose Southgate. Based on what Im unsure, but heres a list of his predecessors:

Peter Taylor
Ericsson
McLaren
Capello
Stuart Pearce
Roy Hodgson
Sam Allardyce

Interesting, no?


Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 02:31:57 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm
What a shithouse Southgate is, dreadful management to publicly criticise Trent's form. Good new for us he's not playing obviously.
Yet picks Jesse Lingard and Kyle Walker in the squad. :lmao

What a fucking clueless mug. I hope England lose all their games.  :wave
Logged

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,948
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 03:35:48 am »
It will be interesting to see how Trent reacts to this news as his levels have clearly dropped this season (some mitigating circumstances but there is no doubt they have dropped) and it might be the kick up the backside needed to get his game back up to the levels of last season, where he was at times imperious.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 