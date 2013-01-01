All this shows is how clueless Southgate is, as hes literally going off the words of idiot pundits and tabloid and twitter bullshit. Its been a theme of the season that Trent hasnt played well (and yep, he struggled for a bit, and of course was injured too). Its like hes just gone on that, rather than actually watch more recent games, to see how he was getting on now.
English FA should be concerned their manager is making decisions based on hearsay, rather than on knowledge.
Hopefully they wont be bothered though and keep him as manager for a long time to come.
What is really off though is how patronising he was towards Trent, bizarre way to talk about a player whos played at the highest level in helping his team win the biggest prizes in European football in recent seasons.