Southgate just seems to randomly drop different right backs each time a squad is named. There's no rhyme or reason and dropping Trent now after arguably his two best performance since Christmas is very odd.



Realistically Southgate only needs two right backs in the squad but he has Trent, Walker, Trippier, James and Wan-Bissaka. This time he has left out Trent and Wan-Bissaka but it's not long ago that he left out Walker and Trippier while James has only recently come into the group. I certainly wouldn't read anything in to it with regards to the Euros and I'm happy that Trent is out of it right now.



As others have said my biggest gripe is that gormless chancer Southgate pontificating about form while forever picking players like Dier and Pickford. It's ironic that Pickford is in decent form for the first time in about three seasons and he misses out due to injury.







