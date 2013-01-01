« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

PeterTheRed

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:16:15 pm
To be honest, Trent has much more important things to do, than playing for England ...
Gaz75

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
delighted he is getting a break, the noise around it will only drive him on.
afc turkish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:04:27 pm
This explains why Luke Shaw gets picked


Bigger portions of "spent," perhaps...
a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm
It's not the point though Yorky when the England manager is being totally dishonest in his views and calling Trent out for it at the same time.

Who cares? We get what we want and there is a good chance now that a lot of our back four will be having a nice rest this summer.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:08:23 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm
Who cares? We get what we want and there is a good chance now that a lot of our back four will be having a nice rest this summer.

Not a chance he doesn't take and break Trent.
Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:16:21 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm
Who cares?

Well presumably Trent Alexander-Arnold cares.
b_joseph

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:08:23 pm
Not a chance he doesn't take and break Trent.
He wouldnt even play. Something like this probably seals a fate of training and maybe playing in the last group game.

We can say it doesnt matter. But we all know that the top players care very much about playing International Football...hopefully it isnt a knock to the confidence. We more than most, know how quickly that can go and how hard it is to get it back.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:51:46 am
'Kop rocked' apparently

No, delighted. He needs a break and he'll be back. People forget how far he has come in such a short period and how young he is. Houllier managed Gerrard through these years but it's not been as easy for Trent given his importance, we had cover for Stevie.
arfy05

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 04:26:51 am
Imagine being that shit of a manager you cant get the best out of an elite level talent such as Trent. Waistcoat Gareth needs to give his head a shake. Anyway from our pov having more players rested should really really give us a chance to hit the ground when we restart in April
Jwils21

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 08:55:05 am
Lingard, Trippier and Dier get automatic call ups because they were part of the great 2018 World Cup brave lions who did loads of goals and wins but were then knocked out by the first half decent team they faced.

Trippier over Trent because he scored that free kick in a game they went on to lose, but all the divvys from the Home Counties got to throw beer in the air when it went in so hes a shoe in.
Raid

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 09:37:47 am
Be a good break for him ahead of a big run in for us as a club.
plura

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:14:00 am
To be honest there could be several positives coming our way due to this. Of course, he gets the break. But we can't hide the fact that he and many others haven't performed to last years standards. And we can say its because of this and that, and all reasonable factors. But I believe it can have a positive effect on how he now until the summer views his position in the England squad and the positive effects it can have on the remaining season for Liverpool.
Pistolero

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:18:15 am
Fuck England.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:20:10 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:51:46 am
'Kop rocked' apparently

No, delighted. He needs a break and he'll be back. People forget how far he has come in such a short period and how young he is. Houllier managed Gerrard through these years but it's not been as easy for Trent given his importance, we had cover for Stevie.

I imagine personally he's none too pleased, probably more like a slap in the face for him. I think Robertson and Trent need some downtime, but unfortunately for the former it seems he's not going to get it.
Dull Tools

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:23:25 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:55:05 am
Lingard, Trippier and Dier get automatic call ups because they were part of the great 2018 World Cup brave lions who did loads of goals and wins but were then knocked out by the first half decent team they faced.

Trippier over Trent because he scored that free kick in a game they went on to lose, but all the divvys from the Home Counties got to throw beer in the air when it went in so hes a shoe in.

Trent in the squad when he has been playing well for the last few months. Trippier in the squad after three games back following a long betting ban.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:26:58 am
Its almost like Southgate wanted to make a statement to acknowledge hed seen Trent had lost a bit of form, but had to wait until now due to lack of international fixtures, even though hes much closer to his best now.
aw1991

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:31:33 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:32:22 pm
Not according to Southgate:

Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future

Ridiculous decision but good news for #LFC
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1372552691319197698?s=19
Unlike you, Southgate. Happy as a fan, but the amount of disrespect towards TAA is astonishing.
gazzalfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:33:41 am
Athletic claiming the club are confused/bemused by him being left out. They had even given him time off after the Wolves game under the assumption that he would have international duty.

Also reporting that he is 'devastated' at being dropped.
Chris~

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:49:00 am
Given there will be inevitable drop outs after the weekend hopefully he turns down any possible call up
a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:15:05 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:33:41 am
Athletic claiming the club are confused/bemused by him being left out. They had even given him time off after the Wolves game under the assumption that he would have international duty.

Also reporting that he is 'devastated' at being dropped.

Double rest. Result.
Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:06:10 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:33:41 am
Athletic claiming the club are confused/bemused by him being left out. They had even given him time off after the Wolves game under the assumption that he would have international duty.

Also reporting that he is 'devastated' at being dropped.

Not surprised by any of the above. As much as I'm glad for the rest he's getting, you can't argue with the fact that the player will be feeling pretty awful right now. What gets me is that Southgate's statement feels worse than throwing the player under the bus. It sounds way nastier. He could have easily veiled the criticism by just saying something like "Trent's played a lot of football and has suffered injuries already this year, so we've decided to let him have some rest." That would've been 100% true and a lot less like throwing a person on the train tracks.
Bakez0151

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:19:33 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:33:41 am
Athletic claiming the club are confused/bemused by him being left out. They had even given him time off after the Wolves game under the assumption that he would have international duty.

Also reporting that he is 'devastated' at being dropped.

Well, he would be wouldn't he, doesn't look like he'll be going to the Euros. James has been in-out of the Chelsea team, Trippier serving a betting ban. And Southgate wants to talk about form.
Simplexity

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:22:09 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:33:41 am
Athletic claiming the club are confused/bemused by him being left out. They had even given him time off after the Wolves game under the assumption that he would have international duty.

Also reporting that he is 'devastated' at being dropped.

Hope he takes it personally and that it drives him on. Not that he needs to prove anything to a incompetent nobody like Gareth Southgate.
rakey_lfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:26:05 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:22:09 pm
Hope he takes it personally and that it drives him on. Not that he needs to prove anything to a incompetent nobody like Gareth Southgate.

Trent will improve naturally and get back to his best. Problem is, it'll be sold as great man management by Southgate. Southgate cant lose for this!
thaddeus

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:56:30 pm
Southgate just seems to randomly drop different right backs each time a squad is named.  There's no rhyme or reason and dropping Trent now after arguably his two best performance since Christmas is very odd.

Realistically Southgate only needs two right backs in the squad but he has Trent, Walker, Trippier, James and Wan-Bissaka.  This time he has left out Trent and Wan-Bissaka but it's not long ago that he left out Walker and Trippier while James has only recently come into the group.  I certainly wouldn't read anything in to it with regards to the Euros and I'm happy that Trent is out of it right now.

As others have said my biggest gripe is that gormless chancer Southgate pontificating about form while forever picking players like Dier and Pickford.  It's ironic that Pickford is in decent form for the first time in about three seasons and he misses out due to injury.



