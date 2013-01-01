« previous next »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6320 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:54:29 pm
I don't usually agree with Ian Doyle, but I think he has a point here. Southgate has never managed to get the best of of Trent while he's been England's manager.

The decision to omit #LFC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold from the England squad is not a surprise when you consider Gareth Southgate and his staff have never really known what to do with him.

He's a dinosaur. Gets praised for his World cup run but the two times he came up against a decent team he lost.

Trent has actually being one of our few inform players. Think he is judging his performances using our recent results.

The poor lad won't be happy at all.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6321 on: Today at 03:07:00 pm »
Because the vast majority of England players play in the Premier League and generally for one of half a dozen rival clubs, there has always been an element of tribalism when it comes to selection. Seem to remember either Gerrard or Carragher talking about how players usually split off into their club groups at meal times for instance. The recent Sterling/ Gomez incident comes to mind also.

For a manager to play into that by saying that Trent hasn't "played at the level he's been at during the last few years," and to also say in the same breath that Reece James is in "exceptional form" is really sort of careless at best.

Offline sminp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6322 on: Today at 03:10:03 pm »
Hilarious incompetence from Southgate but Im fucking delighted, couldnt give a shit about England.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6323 on: Today at 03:13:20 pm »
Laughable decision, but great for us
Offline Geezer08

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6324 on: Today at 03:13:28 pm »
Hope he retires from international duty
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6325 on: Today at 03:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:38:49 pm
RAWK - "Wish players didn't go on international duty and retire so they can focus on LFC"

Also RAWK - "Fucking idiot, why are they selecting this player over one of our players? Ridiculous!"


 ;D
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6326 on: Today at 03:15:34 pm »
Did we expect anything else from a shit manager like Southgate. Trent is a champions league and league champion. Even when we were winning every game he didnt know where or how to play him.  Any other country in Europe would be building the team around him. Fkn Southgate, Middlesbroughs finest.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6327 on: Today at 03:20:04 pm »
The shite with Joe Gomez, the pandering to Harry Kane over the captaincy, and this, Liverpool players are best away from England duty regardless. There is a certain lack of support for them from the England managment.
Offline Bread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6328 on: Today at 03:22:57 pm »
So Southgate cites "form" as to why he's been dropped, but then picks Walker (who's been losing minutes to Cancelo this season), and Trippier, who's literally only just finished serving a 10 game suspension.

Trent is one of the only players to come out of the last 2 months with any real credit. He literally just pocketed Neto and Nkunku is back-to-back games. "Form" my arse.
Online jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6329 on: Today at 03:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:22:57 pm
So Southgate cites "form" as to why he's been dropped, but then picks Walker (who's been losing minutes to Cancelo this season), and Trippier, who's literally only just finished serving a 10 game suspension.

Trent is one of the only players to come out of the last 2 months with any real credit. He literally just pocketed Neto and Nkunku is back-to-back games. "Form" my arse.

Yes, it has nothing to do with form and everything to do with Southgate having no idea how to use Trent when he does play for England. It's really annoying to hear those comments, especially as Trent has been one of our better players recently, not forgetting the fact that he's had to come back from an injury and the illness earlier on. Totally pathetic from the England manager.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6330 on: Today at 03:33:41 pm »
Brilliant news!!
Offline L4Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6331 on: Today at 03:34:51 pm »
He has barely had a rest all season, good news for us.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6332 on: Today at 03:37:23 pm »
Did he pick his team based on form? So hes picked a guy thats missed 10 weeks due to dodgy gambling based on form? :lmao
Online Bakez0151

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6333 on: Today at 03:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:38:49 pm
RAWK - "Wish players didn't go on international duty and retire so they can focus on LFC"

Also RAWK - "Fucking idiot, why are they selecting this player over one of our players? Ridiculous!"
Except it's more like

RAWK - good for us that Trent hasn't been picked but Southgate is a clown
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6334 on: Today at 03:40:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:32:28 pm
Yes, it has nothing to do with form and everything to do with Southgate having no idea how to use Trent when he does play for England. It's really annoying to hear those comments, especially as Trent has been one of our better players recently, not forgetting the fact that he's had to come back from an injury and the illness earlier on. Totally pathetic from the England manager.
Absolutely, it's clear he never fancied trent even  when he was the best right back in the world.
Amazing how no matter T rex's form he always gets played, Southgate is the most limited and contradictory manager ever.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6335 on: Today at 03:40:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:34:11 pm
Southgate is an arse.

Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future.

I mean it's great news for us, but why should the poor lad be expected to keep superhuman levels for 3 years in a row and then get dropped the second he drops slightly but is still above most other RBs?!
Online Fordy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6336 on: Today at 03:40:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:32:28 pm
Yes, it has nothing to do with form and everything to do with Southgate having no idea how to use Trent when he does play for England. It's really annoying to hear those comments, especially as Trent has been one of our better players recently, not forgetting the fact that he's had to come back from an injury and the illness earlier on. Totally pathetic from the England manager.

Southgate doesn't know how to get the best out of Chilwell and Trent.

Chilwell will soon be dropped also.

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6337 on: Today at 03:41:17 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:40:17 pm
Absolutely, it's clear he never fancied trent even  when he was the best right back in the world.
Amazing how no matter T rex's form he always gets played, Southgate is the most limited and contradictory manager ever.

Well T-Rex's form hasn't dropped to be fair, he's always - to quote Southgate on Trent - "played at the level he's been at during the last few years" ;D
Online fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6338 on: Today at 03:41:30 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:40:19 pm
I mean it's great news for us, but why should the poor lad be expected to keep superhuman levels for 3 years in a row and then get dropped the second he drops slightly but is still above most other RBs?!

Its been the same with Robbo. He's dropped from 'easily the best LB in the league' to 'the best LB in the league' and yet that drop has seen people suggesting Luke fucking Shaw is now better than him
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6339 on: Today at 03:42:33 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 03:10:03 pm
Hilarious incompetence from Southgate but Im fucking delighted, couldnt give a shit about England.

This :thumbup
Offline Circa1892

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6340 on: Today at 03:45:34 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 02:02:22 pm
Left out of the England squad according to Joyce. Hope it's nothing serious..

He was dropped. Which is wonderful news for us. (Imagine it might dent his confidence but Jurgen will sort that)
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6341 on: Today at 03:52:42 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 03:10:03 pm
Hilarious incompetence from Southgate but Im fucking delighted, couldnt give a shit about England.

 :thumbup
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6342 on: Today at 03:53:28 pm »
Southgate being a total moron is a surprise?  The guy is clueless but has rode a fluke semi-final into a consistent pay check.  Sucks for England but not LFC's problem.
Online Dazzer23

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6343 on: Today at 03:54:56 pm »
Feel sorry for Trent, but I'm personally delighted.

Would love every one of our players to be dropped by their international teams.
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6344 on: Today at 04:08:45 pm »
Whilst this will be a huge disappointment on a personal level for Trent , hopefully this will now work in our favour as Trent comes out all guns blazing to prove Southgate wrong
Online Machae

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6345 on: Today at 04:12:20 pm »
Southgate pretending to be 'ruthless'

Says more about Southgate as an individual than it does Trent
Online liverbloke

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6346 on: Today at 04:23:17 pm »
i couldn't give a flying shit that he's not playing

but i bet poor trent does and that's the sad thing

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6347 on: Today at 04:24:24 pm »
It's no insult to be dropped by Southgate, but I'm sure it will hurt Trent.

Southgate has no real vision of how he wants England to play and it seems to vary from game to game depending on whimsy as much as anything else. Trent has never featured very much in his plans, with Southgate preferring the slightly nervous Trippier in that position.
Online kasperoff

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6348 on: Today at 04:25:18 pm »
Hilarious, quite frankly.

Their loss, our gain.

If it's based on form, how does Southgate justify picking Dier, Mings, Walker, Calvert-Lewin and Rashford? Infact, that squad is looking painfully average.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6349 on: Today at 04:25:53 pm »
Excellent news. Regroup and recover Trent. Take it the likes of maguire and dier are in form
