Because the vast majority of England players play in the Premier League and generally for one of half a dozen rival clubs, there has always been an element of tribalism when it comes to selection. Seem to remember either Gerrard or Carragher talking about how players usually split off into their club groups at meal times for instance. The recent Sterling/ Gomez incident comes to mind also.



For a manager to play into that by saying that Trent hasn't "played at the level he's been at during the last few years," and to also say in the same breath that Reece James is in "exceptional form" is really sort of careless at best.



