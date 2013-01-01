I don't usually agree with Ian Doyle, but I think he has a point here. Southgate has never managed to get the best of of Trent while he's been England's manager.The decision to omit #LFC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold from the England squad is not a surprise when you consider Gareth Southgate and his staff have never really known what to do with him.
RAWK - "Wish players didn't go on international duty and retire so they can focus on LFC"Also RAWK - "Fucking idiot, why are they selecting this player over one of our players? Ridiculous!"
So Southgate cites "form" as to why he's been dropped, but then picks Walker (who's been losing minutes to Cancelo this season), and Trippier, who's literally only just finished serving a 10 game suspension.Trent is one of the only players to come out of the last 2 months with any real credit. He literally just pocketed Neto and Nkunku is back-to-back games. "Form" my arse.
Yes, it has nothing to do with form and everything to do with Southgate having no idea how to use Trent when he does play for England. It's really annoying to hear those comments, especially as Trent has been one of our better players recently, not forgetting the fact that he's had to come back from an injury and the illness earlier on. Totally pathetic from the England manager.
Southgate is an arse.Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold. "I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future.
Absolutely, it's clear he never fancied trent even when he was the best right back in the world.Amazing how no matter T rex's form he always gets played, Southgate is the most limited and contradictory manager ever.
I mean it's great news for us, but why should the poor lad be expected to keep superhuman levels for 3 years in a row and then get dropped the second he drops slightly but is still above most other RBs?!
Hilarious incompetence from Southgate but Im fucking delighted, couldnt give a shit about England.
Left out of the England squad according to Joyce. Hope it's nothing serious..
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
