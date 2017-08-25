« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

DelTrotter

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:06:22 pm
Imagine leaving the best right back in English history out as your shit management means you can't get the best out of him!

Good news for us anyway.
fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:08:11 pm
Wait...so he's just been left out because Southgate thinks Trippier, Walker and James are better?! :lmao

I mean, great. But fucking hell.
tubby pls.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:08:56 pm
He picked up a little knock, didn't he?  Keep him away from those matches, works for me.
Welshred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:13:54 pm
3 weeks off is exactly what he needs!
RedSince86

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:16:59 pm
Great news, nice rest for Trent.

Just a shame Robertson is going to be playing 270 minutes for Scotland.

Bakez0151

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:17:19 pm
Southgate is a clown. Good news for us but feel for Trent. Can't wait for England to embarrass themselves in the Euro
Welshred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:17:59 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:16:59 pm
Great news, nice rest for Trent.

Just a shame Robertson is going to be playing 270 minutes for Scotland.



He won't. He hasn't for the last two rounds of 3 fixtures they've had internationally. He'll play two and sit one out.
rowan_d

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:21:33 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:08:11 pm
Wait...so he's just been left out because Southgate thinks Trippier, Walker and James are better?! :lmao

I mean, great. But fucking hell.
Trippier by all accounts has been fantastic this season, James has been very good, and both seem a lot easier to fit into a team than Trent is. Assume Walker is there as a centreback, don't think he's played RB for England in years.

I have no doubt Trent will get back to his previous levels, we've seen flashes of it even during this shit run, but he's had a poor season.
Bakez0151

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:23:50 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 02:21:33 pm
Trippier by all accounts has been fantastic this season, James has been very good, and both seem a lot easier to fit into a team than Trent is. Assume Walker is there as a centreback, don't think he's played RB for England in years.

I have no doubt Trent will get back to his previous levels, we've seen flashes of it even during this shit run, but he's had a poor season.

Why do you think that

Everything they offer Trent does better
bornandbRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:24:26 pm
That is hilarious from England. Drop one of your best players & best players in Europe.
Chris~

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:26:06 pm
Thank you for the incompetence, Gareth
cdav

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:26:14 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 02:23:50 pm
Why do you think that

Everything they offer Trent does better

I'm guessing the narrative from the media on Trent's defensive play and our form

But he is still miles better than any fullback in the squad. Think its great he has been left out, hopefully he can tell them to fuck off and have a rest over the summer too
a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:27:23 pm
Southgate has left out Sterling as well before. Its more likely a conversation with the club about the player needing a rest.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:29:23 pm
Hopefully for Trents sake its just a rest. Good for us though.

He was off form earlier in the season but been one of our best players these last 4-6 weeks.
Elzar

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:30:10 pm
It's either a rest, or it's motivation for him to get even better.

Great for us.
Chris~

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:32:22 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:27:23 pm
Southgate has left out Sterling as well before. Its more likely a conversation with the club about the player needing a rest.

Not according to Southgate:

Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future.

Ridiculous decision but good news for #LFC
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1372552691319197698?s=19
jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:34:11 pm
Southgate is an arse.

Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future.
rowan_d

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:37:21 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 02:23:50 pm
Why do you think that

Everything they offer Trent does better
James is a lot faster and stronger than Trent on top of being generally decent in defense in terms of positioning, tracking and covering. And from what I've seen a lot more willing to simplify his game which keeps his bottom level reasonably high. Plus he has a hell of a cross on him.

I can't speak to Trippier's performances myself, his last season at Spurs was perhaps worse than the one Trent is having now. Every chance he'll get back in if he gets close to what he's capable of, at his best he has an ingenuity, assurance and passing range/variety that I've never seen in another fullback.

tubby pls.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:38:06 pm
He's had an inconsistent season, I don't think any of us would disagree, but he's been playing closer to his top level over the past few matches and is still a better option than the rest of them.  But I'm fine with him not making the squad.  Rest up and get on FIFA, Trent.
amir87

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:38:22 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:32:22 pm
Not according to Southgate:

Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future.

Ridiculous decision but good news for #LFC
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1372552691319197698?s=19

Count Duckula could only dream to play at Trent's current level the waistcoat wearing bellend.
stewy17

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:38:46 pm
Hope he retires. Cheeky c*nt(s).
Welshred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:38:49 pm
RAWK - "Wish players didn't go on international duty and retire so they can focus on LFC"

Also RAWK - "Fucking idiot, why are they selecting this player over one of our players? Ridiculous!"
Chakan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:39:43 pm
Don't give a shit why he's not selected. Awesome that he isn't.
DelTrotter

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:40:36 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 02:37:21 pm
James is a lot faster and stronger than Trent on top of being generally decent in defense in terms of positioning, tracking and covering. And from what I've seen a lot more willing to simplify his game which keeps his bottom level reasonably high. Plus he has a hell of a cross on him.


Think this is massively overrating him, he's cost Chelsea goal after goal this season and been destroyed v the likes of West Brom, Wolves and thankfully was terrible for our winner at SB. See nothing in his attacking game that's any good either. Though in fairness he looks better defensively now he's protected by two dm's and three centre backs.
rowan_d

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:41:26 pm
Hopefully for our sake Southgate has decided that he's the kind of player who will respond better to a public kick up the arse than pretending he has a knock.

The latter is obviously a lot better just for avoiding a few headaches.
Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:42:09 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:34:11 pm
Southgate is an arse.

Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future.

:lmao

Sure, hes been off, but even so, thats hilarious. Its cos hes played the most intense 3 seasons, plus hes back in decent for now.  But saying it publicly - well, thats wankerish.

Great for us though, good rest for him, and also maybe hell get a little bit mad, wont be a bad thing that either, Trent is so damn nice, I want to see pissed off trent.
Fordy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:42:54 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:32:22 pm
Not according to Southgate:

Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future.

Ridiculous decision but good news for #LFC
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1372552691319197698?s=19

Don't think Southgate is a massive fan of his defensive work.

Crazy to drop him though.
bird_lfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:43:37 pm
Its good for us from a fitness aspect but Lets not pretend that Trent isnt arsed about this. Being dropped will hurt and I hope with a rest hell come back better and Stronger
StevoHimself

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:43:45 pm
That's a genuinely shocking thing to hear from an England manager about an important player, particularly from someone like Southgate, who's half a manager anyway. You're allowed to drop anyone you like, but putting it like that is borderline insulting.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:43:58 pm
Excellent news.
AndyMuller

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:44:34 pm
Great news.
Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:44:52 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:38:49 pm
RAWK - "Wish players didn't go on international duty and retire so they can focus on LFC"

Also RAWK - "Fucking idiot, why are they selecting this player over one of our players? Ridiculous!"

apart from - its Southgate, the man who keeps on picking and playing Jordan Pickford.

But I am glad to see that trent will get a break now, so its a huge bonus for Liverpool, and thats all that matters.
fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:47:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:34:11 pm
Southgate is an arse.

Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future.

Absolutely great news that he's not selected, and we defo shouldnt 'argue' it

But fucking hell thats just incredible. Maybe the best right back in terms of talent that England have EVER had. And he's been dropped for Kieran fucking Trippier and Reece James :D No Liverpool players in the squad, buzzing. Hope they get twatted.
Ray K

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:48:37 pm
I don't know what you're on about. He deserves to be dropped and never again picked for any qualifiers. Same goes for all the Liverpool players. And Eric Dier fully deserves his selection at CB.

*Insert Kathryn Hahn wink from WandaVision*
a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:48:38 pm
Great news for us either way.
amir87

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:48:57 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:38:49 pm
RAWK - "Wish players didn't go on international duty and retire so they can focus on LFC"

Also RAWK - "Fucking idiot, why are they selecting this player over one of our players? Ridiculous!"

I'm glad he won't be wasting his energy on England but for Southgate to come out and publicly criticise him is a bit of a joke.
paisley1977

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:49:44 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:39:43 pm
Don't give a shit why he's not selected. Awesome that he isn't.

My thoughts to.
lukeb1981

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:50:59 pm
Great for us but hopefully it wont effect him. Shite bag comments from the goofy c*nt.
jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:54:29 pm
I don't usually agree with Ian Doyle, but I think he has a point here. Southgate has never managed to get the best of of Trent while he's been England's manager.

The decision to omit #LFC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold from the England squad is not a surprise when you consider Gareth Southgate and his staff have never really known what to do with him.
