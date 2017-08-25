Southgate is an arse.
Southgate confirms he has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years. Hes a big talent and Im sure he will play a big role for England in the future.
Sure, hes been off, but even so, thats hilarious. Its cos hes played the most intense 3 seasons, plus hes back in decent for now. But saying it publicly - well, thats wankerish.
Great for us though, good rest for him, and also maybe hell get a little bit mad, wont be a bad thing that either, Trent is so damn nice, I want to see pissed off trent.