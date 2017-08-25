Why do you think that



Everything they offer Trent does better



James is a lot faster and stronger than Trent on top of being generally decent in defense in terms of positioning, tracking and covering. And from what I've seen a lot more willing to simplify his game which keeps his bottom level reasonably high. Plus he has a hell of a cross on him.I can't speak to Trippier's performances myself, his last season at Spurs was perhaps worse than the one Trent is having now. Every chance he'll get back in if he gets close to what he's capable of, at his best he has an ingenuity, assurance and passing range/variety that I've never seen in another fullback.