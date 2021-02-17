I have always thought he should be a midfielder to realize his full potential. He is technically very good and will excel as a MF, kinda like Kimmich who started as RB as well.



At full back, his deficiencies hold him back, like not great at 1-1 defending, poor in the air etc.



Him and Thiago in a double pivot would be amazing IMO. We should buy a RB next season so we can move him to midfield to eventually take over Gini's spot.



So Kimmich started at right back, until what age? I'll admit I don't watch many other teams games other than LFC, I made the decision, because there is only so much time to enjoy any amount of things. I've seen Kimmich a few times and I've been very impressed and every time I see someone mention him online they are always positive, upper tier stuff in terms of the player he is.Take over Gini's spot, hey why not, that's a cool idea. That sounds so blase or hippyish the way I agreed. That could be a solution to a certain upcoming situation with Gini leaving but what if we have one (two injuries at right back, should be)? Trents back there.Thing is, I think it's worth trying when all positions are covered with players to an extent, who knows. He's been ropey this season and had the injury. He could be moping mentally that he himself wants the midfield move. Who knows, that's gossip tier stuff though, just a personal thought.Thinking about it, Gini's main role to me is guarding the ball (and not being injured/reliable), it's useful as we've seen but I'd like to think you could have a midfielder who not only guards the ball but also does a through pass etc? Gini is fun to watch sometimes how he guards the ball.