Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 17, 2021, 09:55:41 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 17, 2021, 12:54:53 am
He has been playing well for a while. He has been good since the Spurs win.
Agreed. He has been back on form again. He was incredible last night. Released Salah so many times last night and he was switching the ball well.

I do think it looks easier to attack us down that side but that is bound to be the case with a  young defender and a centre back new to the year.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 17, 2021, 10:35:03 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on February 17, 2021, 09:47:19 am
Almost as if hes recovered from COVID and a calf injury...

I'm not sure that is it really, he looks to have gone up a level or two speed wise since before Covid/calf injury.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 17, 2021, 11:29:06 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 17, 2021, 12:54:53 am
He has been playing well for a while. He has been good since the Spurs win.

He has, but for some reason he's an easy target for criticism. Most of the arguments I've seen against him are that he's poor defensively without Van Dijk next to him, which is nonsense as Virgil plays as the LCB.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 17, 2021, 04:44:51 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 17, 2021, 12:54:53 am
He has been playing well for a while. He has been good since the Spurs win.

Got to agree. Went through a sticky spell, which could be attributed to Covid/calf injuries, but has come out the other side and is playing well.

In comparison, I thought Robertson has struggled more recently. From late December and through January he didnt look himself. Again mitigating circumstances (tiredness, changing centre backs) but Robbo has also looked more himself the last 2 games. Mane too.

A fit & firing Trent is massive for this team. Same with Robbo, Mane who look to be improving recently.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 20, 2021, 08:29:45 pm
I thought he was good, especially in his somewhat new role in the second half. He needs to stop getting kneed in the head though because not even VAR will rule that out.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 20, 2021, 08:31:30 pm
The only one out there who can hold his head high tonight - one of the few positives of the last few weeks is that we have our right side back

If the goalkeeper, centre backs, central midfield, left side and the central forward fancy waking up and joining them at any point, feel free.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 20, 2021, 08:36:59 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 20, 2021, 08:31:30 pm
The only one out there who can hold his head high tonight - one of the few positives of the last few weeks is that we have our right side back

If the goalkeeper, centre backs, central midfield, left side and the central forward fancy waking up and joining them at any point, feel free.

I thought Alisson was good again, looked full of confidence and made a few good saves. But not surprising because he is class.

Trent was very good and has been for a while.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 20, 2021, 08:39:49 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 20, 2021, 08:31:30 pm
The only one out there who can hold his head high tonight

Not if we don't want to concede more penalties, getting your head in the way of someones knee is a foul don't ya know...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 20, 2021, 08:44:00 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on February 20, 2021, 08:39:49 pm
Not if we don't want to concede more penalties, getting your head in the way of someones knee is a foul don't ya know...

Ha, very true.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 20, 2021, 09:04:27 pm
Played like a captain tonight- I wish others in midfield took the responsibility like he does to drive us forward
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 20, 2021, 10:00:11 pm
Never been one that wants to see him in midfield, and at the risk of this turning in to a Neco thread, seeing the way he drives us on from a position that seems to have been a little more central since Spurs, I cant help think how great he good be in that role for us.

Some of the positions he got in to today coming from central were very promising.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 20, 2021, 10:04:27 pm
Quote from: Kitch83 on February 20, 2021, 10:00:11 pm
Never been one that wants to see him in midfield, and at the risk of this turning in to a Neco thread, seeing the way he drives us on from a position that seems to have been a little more central since Spurs, I cant help think how great he good be in that role for us.

Some of the positions he got in to today coming from central were very promising.

He tends to go more central when Phillips plays, so he can protect him a bit more.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 24, 2021, 11:52:15 am
Anyone else see him as a midfielder last game. I know we lost the derby so not good at all, but Trent was good, he needs a right back now behind him, a midfielder now. Neco is not it but he's ok the young man, next year though we need a strong right back so Trent can try midfield, he's like a McManaman but Macca to me was so boss to watch with his dribbling and everything, one of the best players I've ever seen.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 24, 2021, 04:37:09 pm
Quote from: Kitch83 on February 20, 2021, 10:00:11 pm
Never been one that wants to see him in midfield, and at the risk of this turning in to a Neco thread, seeing the way he drives us on from a position that seems to have been a little more central since Spurs, I cant help think how great he good be in that role for us.

Some of the positions he got in to today coming from central were very promising.

I've never really been fussed where he plays, but I'm happy to see him in midfield with Neco (or Jomez when fit) at right back if Klopp thinks it's best.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 24, 2021, 06:21:55 pm
Quote from: LFCobsessive on February 24, 2021, 11:52:15 am
Anyone else see him as a midfielder last game. I know we lost the derby so not good at all, but Trent was good, he needs a right back now behind him, a midfielder now. Neco is not it but he's ok the young man, next year though we need a strong right back so Trent can try midfield, he's like a McManaman but Macca to me was so boss to watch with his dribbling and everything, one of the best players I've ever seen.

I have always thought he should be a midfielder to realize his full potential. He is technically very good and will excel as a MF, kinda like Kimmich who started as RB as well.

At full back, his deficiencies hold him back, like not great at 1-1 defending, poor in the air etc.

Him and Thiago in a double pivot would be amazing IMO. We should buy a RB next season so we can move him to midfield to eventually take over Gini's spot.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 24, 2021, 06:27:41 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on February 24, 2021, 06:21:55 pm
I have always thought he should be a midfielder to realize his full potential. He is technically very good and will excel as a MF, kinda like Kimmich who started as RB as well.

At full back, his deficiencies hold him back, like not great at 1-1 defending, poor in the air etc.

Him and Thiago in a double pivot would be amazing IMO. We should buy a RB next season so we can move him to midfield to eventually take over Gini's spot.

Or just play fabinho next to Thiago.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 24, 2021, 06:28:15 pm
He needs shouting out more and h should eat more beans and cocktail crisps to toughen him up
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 24, 2021, 06:59:54 pm
Ah cool, we've come full circle to moving TAA into midfield again.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 26, 2021, 11:56:56 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on February 24, 2021, 06:21:55 pm
I have always thought he should be a midfielder to realize his full potential. He is technically very good and will excel as a MF, kinda like Kimmich who started as RB as well.

At full back, his deficiencies hold him back, like not great at 1-1 defending, poor in the air etc.

Him and Thiago in a double pivot would be amazing IMO. We should buy a RB next season so we can move him to midfield to eventually take over Gini's spot.

So Kimmich started at right back, until what age? I'll admit I don't watch many other teams games other than LFC, I made the decision, because there is only so much time to enjoy any amount of things. I've seen Kimmich a few times and I've been very impressed and every time I see someone mention him online they are always positive, upper tier stuff in terms of the player he is.

Take over Gini's spot, hey why not, that's a cool idea. That sounds so blase or hippyish the way I agreed. That could be a solution to a certain upcoming situation with Gini leaving but what if we have one (two injuries at right back, should be)? Trents back there.

Thing is, I think it's worth trying when all positions are covered with players to an extent, who knows. He's been ropey this season and had the injury. He could be moping mentally that he himself wants the midfield move. Who knows, that's gossip tier stuff though, just a personal thought.

Thinking about it, Gini's main role to me is guarding the ball (and not being injured/reliable), it's useful as we've seen but I'd like to think you could have a midfielder who not only guards the ball but also does a through pass etc? Gini is fun to watch sometimes how he guards the ball.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm
This thread is surprisingly dead. I'm thinking he is starting to look like a monster. Even though we lost the derby he absolutely bossed the field that day, and he was one of the MotM today. He had a rough start of the season if we're being kind, but now he's really turning it up. Will be a an absolute key player for the remainder of the season.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:02:25 pm
turning into a real leader.
very good since spurs away
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:03:51 pm
Can't seem to get him into enough dangerous positions at present but he's looking like he's getting back to his regular level.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm
Thought he was excellent tonight.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm
Our most in form player right now. Despite the poor results he's been excellent in almost every single game this year.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:30:56 am
He's showing up in games more and more. Has always been an important creator for our attack so heartening to see he's on his way back. His attacking nouse is much needed
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 08:38:37 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:30:56 am
He's showing up in games more and more. Has always been an important creator for our attack so heartening to see he's on his way back. His attacking nouse is much needed

Just needed time to play his way back into form this season after an injury disrupted start.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 08:42:50 am
I thought Trent was excellent yesterday, really good to see he's getting back towards being at his best.
