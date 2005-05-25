« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5800 on: Today at 08:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:04:16 PM
Being out injured isn't a break
But if you have a break, you're injured.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5801 on: Today at 08:48:35 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:42:33 PM
But if you have a break, you're injured.

 ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 08:51:32 PM »
4 weeks is just bullshit, our only crumb of comfort is that England take half of that.

Seriously, the top teams should pressure the English players to withdraw from the England squad until this is sorted. The FA would soon be in contact with the PL to get this sorted out.

Perhaps they can call out Sky, BT on every live interview they give - the broadcasters won't like their brand being tainted live on air so it might wake them up.

We're at Brighton week after next, perfect chance to blast BT for the idiotic KO time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 08:57:23 PM »
Wonder if we could play Tsimikas and switch either him or Robbo to the right

Got well soon Trent and come back stronger
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 09:01:02 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:51:32 PM
4 weeks is just bullshit, our only crumb of comfort is that England take half of that.

Seriously, the top teams should pressure the English players to withdraw from the England squad until this is sorted. The FA would soon be in contact with the PL to get this sorted out.

Perhaps they can call out Sky, BT on every live interview they give - the broadcasters won't like their brand being tainted live on air so it might wake them up.

We're at Brighton week after next, perfect chance to blast BT for the idiotic KO time.

They dont care. Same thing happened to United this week. Played in Europe Wednesday then early kick off. Same as the derby for us when lads in South America.

Can they actually change rules mid season?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 09:04:37 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:28:32 PM
Wonder if Fab would play right back if he is fit after the break?

I know it isnt his favoured position, but hes an option! Mind, Milly is the likely one I suspect.

I'd hope not. He could fill in there but he's vital to us and considering he's out injured with a hamstring injury right now, the last thing you'd want is him playing in a position that requires a lot of high intensity sprints.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 09:07:40 PM »
I thought Milner done very well yesterday.

I think he can do a job 1 game a week.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 09:13:07 PM »
Give Neco a chance.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 09:26:21 PM »
Not a fan of Milner at full back, but it's probably our best option right now. Gomez needs to stay at CB with all of the injuries. Neco is not ready for this level.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 10:03:25 PM »
We need an attacking option for our system to work so that rules out Gomez, plus hes needed at CB.  Williams to run himself And Leicester into the ground for 60 mins then replaced by Milner to see it out.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5810 on: Today at 10:07:17 PM »
Quote from: Chig on Today at 09:13:07 PM
Give Neco a chance.

Yes. He's made the national team and he's probably training with the first team every day. (So he could be facing Jota/Mane in those training sessions. Can't get much more difficult than that.) We should dare to play him. Not all the time, but from time to time. Think about Phillips, R Williams, Jones or why not TAA early on. Our young players tend to do well. They may not be exceptional and impact the game all the time, but they can get the job done.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5811 on: Today at 10:46:49 PM »
Neco could keep pace with Vardy but Milner just have the smarts. Had Sterling in his pocket yesterday. Each play a half to be fair.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5812 on: Today at 11:03:34 PM »
Get well soon Trento.   :'(
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5813 on: Today at 11:06:02 PM »
I'm all for giving Neco his chance. Just not against LECI.

Against LECI depending on who is available the RB should be one of Hendo, Fab or Milner.

Give Neco his chance against Atlanta (as we can afford errors in the game) and start him Vs Brighton.

Hope Trent recovers well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5814 on: Today at 11:28:23 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:01:02 PM
They dont care. Same thing happened to United this week. Played in Europe Wednesday then early kick off. Same as the derby for us when lads in South America.

Can they actually change rules mid season?

I don't get how kicking off 2 hours earlier makes a difference unless you went to bed late. If your knackered at 12 30 then surely you be knackered at 3?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5815 on: Today at 11:31:29 PM »
When Thiago is back could Henderson be an option at right back?  Great engine and has played wide before in his career.

Milner has the stamina bit probably not the recovery pace you need when you are up and down the wing all game.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5816 on: Today at 11:41:41 PM »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:31:29 PM
When Thiago is back could Henderson be an option at right back?  Great engine and has played wide before in his career.

Milner has the stamina bit probably not the recovery pace you need when you are up and down the wing all game.


Yeah Hendersons a better option than Milner ... Milner at full back is a real problem these days. Shame AOC isnt fit as hes the best suited to replicate what Trent does. Gomez is probably first choice if Fabinho is back youd guess based on what Klopps done previously
