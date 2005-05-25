4 weeks is just bullshit, our only crumb of comfort is that England take half of that.



Seriously, the top teams should pressure the English players to withdraw from the England squad until this is sorted. The FA would soon be in contact with the PL to get this sorted out.



Perhaps they can call out Sky, BT on every live interview they give - the broadcasters won't like their brand being tainted live on air so it might wake them up.



We're at Brighton week after next, perfect chance to blast BT for the idiotic KO time.