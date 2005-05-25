some of the comments in here.It is most likely just a small calf strain 2-3 weeks nothing more.
Of course, he walked off the pitch - didn't he?
Best thing we can do is beat Atalanta and then we're through. Play the kids in final 2 UCL games. Should be enough to get something to get us to the top of the group. We'll lose against Ajax but who cares. Play the u12s in the FA cup.
Play the Under 9's in the FA Cup and the Under 12s in the last 2 UCL games if we sew up qualification after the next one. We might be needing Rhys, Billy the Kid and the rest of them for PL games at this rate. EDIT: Forgot the CL Squad list closed. Dammit!
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Glad we're out of league cup to be honest. This season really isn't the season to go for all 4.
You're right with the bolded bit. I think Morgana is focussing on the wrong period of time. We've had 7 games in 21 days from the Everton game and Trent has played in every one for more than an hour in each. If you're looking at accumulative load over that period of time then the risk of a soft tissue injury is greatly increased, especially when you include an extremely high intense game on a very heavy pitch like the second half yesterday. Maybe we could have given Trent a bit more of a rest in one of those 7 games?
Williams or Milner will be able to cover.Or Kloppo could do something unexpected and go 3-5-2 with Robbo and Milner as wingbacks. Maybe even Jota. He seems to be good at everything
Williams obviously can play there but he is very very poor defensively.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Yes, the 19 year old with seventeen senior appearances isnt Cafu yet
Nobody said he needs to be Cafu or is expecting him to be Cafu now did they ? The point is, it's a problem that we have to solve. Him being a liability defensively doesn't mean that the lad isn't talented or won't improve, but right now it's a blow.
Same stuff was thrown at Trent when he first made it in to the team, Williams will improve just like Trent did. Williams has plenty to improve on but more exposure to first team football will definitely help with that. If Trent is out for a prolonged period I think Milner will play the big games and Williams against the so called lesser sides.
Robertson could play right back with Kostas Tsimikas at Lb
