Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5760 on: Today at 11:11:00 AM
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:32:50 AM
some of the comments in here.
It is most likely just a small calf strain 2-3 weeks nothing more.
Of course, he walked off the pitch - didn't he?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5761 on: Today at 11:12:05 AM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:11:00 AM
Of course, he walked off the pitch - didn't he?
;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5762 on: Today at 11:15:44 AM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:09:48 AM
Best thing we can do is beat Atalanta and then we're through. Play the kids in final 2 UCL games. Should be enough to get something to get us to the top of the group. We'll lose against Ajax but who cares.

Play the u12s in the FA cup.

Play the Under 9's in the FA Cup and the Under 12s in the last 2 UCL games if we sew up qualification after the next one. We might be needing Rhys, Billy the Kid and the rest of them for PL games at this rate. 

EDIT: Forgot the CL Squad list closed. Dammit!  :P
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5763 on: Today at 11:15:56 AM
Williams or Milner will be able to cover.

Or Kloppo could do something unexpected and go 3-5-2 with Robbo and Milner as wingbacks. Maybe even Jota. He seems to be good at everything
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5764 on: Today at 11:17:19 AM
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:15:44 AM
Play the Under 9's in the FA Cup and the Under 12s in the last 2 UCL games if we sew up qualification after the next one. We might be needing Rhys, Billy the Kid and the rest of them for PL games at this rate. 

EDIT: Forgot the CL Squad list closed. Dammit!  :P

Glad we're out of league cup to be honest. This season really isn't the season to go for all 4.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5765 on: Today at 11:21:47 AM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:17:19 AM
Glad we're out of league cup to be honest. This season really isn't the season to go for all 4.
Absolutely. If we win the league this season it will close the debate for the rest of time on whether Klopp is the best manager in the world. Nobody else has the skill, the know how, the trust or faith to develop young players the way he does. Bielsa a close second. Pep doesn't even make my top 5.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5766 on: Today at 12:14:18 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:25:26 AM

You're right with the bolded bit.


I think Morgana is focussing on the wrong period of time. We've had 7 games in 21 days from the Everton game and Trent has played in every one for more than an hour in each. If you're looking at accumulative load over that period of time then the risk of a soft tissue injury is greatly increased, especially when you include an extremely high intense game on a very heavy pitch like the second half yesterday. Maybe we could have given Trent a bit more of a rest in one of those 7 games?


I agree completely the schedule is ridiculous and it would of been favourable to rest Trent. It was another trying to state with certainty that Trent would get injured playing 3 games in 8 days.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5767 on: Today at 12:53:40 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:15:56 AM
Williams or Milner will be able to cover.

Or Kloppo could do something unexpected and go 3-5-2 with Robbo and Milner as wingbacks. Maybe even Jota. He seems to be good at everything

Williams obviously can play there but he is very very poor defensively.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5768 on: Today at 12:59:19 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:53:40 PM
Williams obviously can play there but he is very very poor defensively.

Yes, the 19 year old with seventeen senior appearances isnt Cafu yet ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5769 on: Today at 01:17:43 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:19 PM
Yes, the 19 year old with seventeen senior appearances isnt Cafu yet ;D

Nobody said he needs to be Cafu or is expecting him to be Cafu now did they ? The point is, it's a problem that we have to solve. Him being a liability defensively doesn't mean that the lad isn't talented or won't improve, but right now it's a blow.


Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5770 on: Today at 01:27:43 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:17:43 PM
Nobody said he needs to be Cafu or is expecting him to be Cafu now did they ? The point is, it's a problem that we have to solve. Him being a liability defensively doesn't mean that the lad isn't talented or won't improve, but right now it's a blow.
Same stuff was thrown at Trent when he first made it in to the team, Williams will improve just like Trent did. Williams has plenty to improve on but more exposure to first team football will definitely help with that. If Trent is out for a prolonged period I think Milner will play the big games and Williams against the so called lesser sides.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5771 on: Today at 01:30:29 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:27:43 PM
Same stuff was thrown at Trent when he first made it in to the team, Williams will improve just like Trent did. Williams has plenty to improve on but more exposure to first team football will definitely help with that. If Trent is out for a prolonged period I think Milner will play the big games and Williams against the so called lesser sides.

Right again nobody said he won't improve, but that improvement doesn't happen in 2 or 3 games. Ergo why it's a problem at this moment.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5772 on: Today at 01:32:03 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:27:43 PM
Same stuff was thrown at Trent when he first made it in to the team, Williams will improve just like Trent did. Williams has plenty to improve on but more exposure to first team football will definitely help with that. If Trent is out for a prolonged period I think Milner will play the big games and Williams against the so called lesser sides.

If Wiiliams can't develop surrounded by players like Henderson and Thiago and backed up by a goalkeeper like Allison he won't have a future at Liverpool. He's up against Salah, Mane or Jota in training so Klopp will have a good idea of his potential.

I'd  be pleasantly surprised if his distribution matches Trent's though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5773 on: Today at 01:41:25 PM
Trent showed far more than Williams at his age.

I dont think Williams has done as bad as some made out though.
Do think he can do well against bottom half sides especially at home.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5774 on: Today at 01:50:16 PM
Robertson could play right  back with Kostas Tsimikas at Lb
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:50:16 PM
Robertson could play right  back with Kostas Tsimikas at Lb

Gomez will play right back before Robertson does.

I expect the order will be Milner, Gomez, Williams dependent on the game and centre back availability.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5776 on: Today at 02:17:24 PM
I fully expect Neco to play every game that Trent is out for myself. If Klopp didn't back Neco to do a job as the #2 RB, I feel he'd have signed another backup in the summer, just as he did on the other side with Tsimikas.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #5777 on: Today at 04:01:57 PM
Might be too much to ask Neco to fill in against Leicester. If Fabinho is back, he could fill in at RB, else Milner, and if Thiago is back, Hendo could slot in at RB as well....Gini, Thiago, Keita in midfield
