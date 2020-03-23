Please explain why something had to give between West Ham, Atlanta and City. That was 3 games in eight days, with 5 days between the Atlanta and City games. Not ideal but to suggest that something had to give is absolutely absurd.



There was obviously enough recovery time between the Atlanta and City games so how has playing all three ultimately crocked him ?



3 games in 8 days not that much different from "3 games in a week" when you factor in international travel. Accumulatively, the 5-day break between Atalanta and City means nothing when you have just had an intense PL game 3 days before Atalanta, travel to Ajax and more PL games with just 2 to 3 days rest between these fixtures before that. Plus Trent played every single PL game last year. Plus when you consider the lack of a preseason and how brutal the fixture list has been since the start of the season, something like this was bound to happen. That's why I said last week I wished Klopp would've given the two FBs a break between WH and the City game because Man City always stretches us to the limit... Maybe we could've done without them v. Atalanta. Who knows? But sometimes you have to make these sacrifices to ensure your main workhorses get some down time. We went for maximum points in the CL and did our best to get 3 more points Sunday, but these fullbacks run a lot and I think over the course of the season he may have to consider giving them breaks mid-week or skip the odd PL game if they're needed for a tough CL tie. No matter how hard the sacrifice appears to be, THIS particular season, something has to give or they will burn out physically and mentally.