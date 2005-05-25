« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 545723 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,543
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5640 on: October 17, 2020, 06:33:25 PM »
What to do? Should someone stick his Neco out?

;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5641 on: October 17, 2020, 06:34:14 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on October 17, 2020, 04:26:45 PM
Gets himself isolated a lot, probably due to playing on the same side a Salah who looses possession way more than Mane.(also doesn't track back as much as Mane)
But even when we have a few back he looks easy to get passed.


No idea which of them lose the more more but Mo tracks back tirelessly.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5642 on: October 17, 2020, 07:03:37 PM »
Quote from: number 168 on October 17, 2020, 06:34:14 PM

No idea which of them lose the more more but Mo tracks back tirelessly.
Watch today's game again and see how many times Salah loses possession, Salah is a sensational player but doesn't give as much protection as Mane.
What do you think of Trent's defending at the moment?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,683
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5643 on: October 17, 2020, 10:16:26 PM »
Quote from: FLRed67 on October 17, 2020, 06:25:21 PM
Excellent footballer. But the vast majority of our goals conceded from our right.

What to do?

Perhaps midfielder-turned defender-turned midfielder again?

No because Neco isn't ready to play regularly as RB.

Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5644 on: October 17, 2020, 10:23:47 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 17, 2020, 10:16:26 PM
No because Neco isn't ready to play regularly as RB.


That's for definate, we've seen in the past Trent has no problem defending just looks a bit lost at the moment.
He's a talent so just needs to work hard in training.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,683
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5645 on: October 17, 2020, 10:31:31 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on October 17, 2020, 10:23:47 PM
That's for definate, we've seen in the past Trent has no problem defending just looks a bit lost at the moment.
He's a talent so just needs to work hard in training.

He needs to contest his man when there is a cross. Today was the main example of that
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5646 on: October 17, 2020, 10:46:54 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 17, 2020, 10:31:31 PM
He needs to contest his man when there is a cross. Today was the main example of that
Yes, never blocked a cross all match.
Players seem to get  past to him easily, Robertson puts them under way more pressure.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5647 on: October 17, 2020, 10:53:57 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on October 17, 2020, 07:03:37 PM
Watch today's game again and see how many times Salah loses possession, Salah is a sensational player but doesn't give as much protection as Mane.
What do you think of Trent's defending at the moment?

Trent's defending? I think it would be a good idea if he was coached to focus on improving it. He is great at attacking but he seems not to grasp the basics of being a defensive full back.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,217
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5648 on: October 17, 2020, 11:24:55 PM »
Positioning is something he needs to work on. He still has a lot of developing to do. Still only a young lad, let's not forget.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5649 on: October 17, 2020, 11:34:18 PM »
Hes fuckin brilliant, but not complete.  He needs to realise he has flaws and work to eradicate them.

Hes a smart lad, from a great family background.  Everybody concerned will sort this out and our 66 will be one of the best players in the world in time.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,294
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5650 on: October 18, 2020, 12:40:42 AM »
In terms of  tracking back and linking with the midfield Salah is a bit of a liability, which further exposes Trents defensive shortcomings. But this is something Trent could work on by improving in 1-1 situations. If the opposition knows theyre likely to get dispossessed and punished on the right side they wouldnt overload  his side so much.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,891
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5651 on: October 18, 2020, 08:46:39 AM »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on October 17, 2020, 11:34:18 PM
Hes fuckin brilliant, but not complete.  He needs to realise he has flaws and work to eradicate them.

Hes a smart lad, from a great family background.  Everybody concerned will sort this out and our 66 will be one of the best players in the world in time.

He already is. People calling his defending "shocking" when he's been part of the back four of the best team in the world need to reevaluate things.

Our strengths can sometimes be a weakness. Pressing high up the pitch, having two incredibly attacking full backs and having forwards who have a degree of free license to roam at times.

Teams have to focus SOMEWHERE and because of our full backs they look for the space they leave behind. It's why klopp has focused the midfield in the way he has and why we have 3 of th best 1v1 defenders in the league.

He needs to get tighter to stop crosses at times and if Henderson isn't on the pitch we need to consider wijnaldum or milner on that side in certain games. Other than city, hopefully the next run of fixtures will give us a chance to tighten up a bit
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5652 on: October 18, 2020, 09:41:17 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on October 18, 2020, 08:46:39 AM
He already is. People calling his defending "shocking" when he's been part of the back four of the best team in the world need to reevaluate things.

Our strengths can sometimes be a weakness. Pressing high up the pitch, having two incredibly attacking full backs and having forwards who have a degree of free license to roam at times.

Teams have to focus SOMEWHERE and because of our full backs they look for the space they leave behind. It's why klopp has focused the midfield in the way he has and why we have 3 of th best 1v1 defenders in the league.

He needs to get tighter to stop crosses at times and if Henderson isn't on the pitch we need to consider wijnaldum or milner on that side in certain games. Other than city, hopefully the next run of fixtures will give us a chance to tighten up a bit
Well said.

People seem to have very short memories, and also seem to lack an understanding of what Klopp asks the players to do.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,434
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5653 on: October 18, 2020, 09:46:56 AM »
Joe Gomez suffers from this as well. The trouble is when you are young you are having to learn on the job which is a lot harder to do. People seem to have much less understanding with young players when they make mistakes. It's all part of learning to be Premier League defender, the only thing you can do is learn from your mistakes as you gain more and more experience. I don't think this will bother Klopp though, one of his Dortmund sides had a 24 year old and a 21 year old at the centre of the team's defence. If he thinks you are good enough he will give you the chance to grow. People are just going to have to accept that playing with the high line we do, all the defenders will make mistakes from time to time. It is the nature of the beast.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5654 on: October 19, 2020, 12:16:53 AM »
We are finally able to say: Hey, shouldnt have let Clyne go!




....just kidding.





....or am I?






...yes.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online UNO

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5655 on: October 19, 2020, 12:46:36 AM »
Quote from: jillc on October 18, 2020, 09:46:56 AM
Joe Gomez suffers from this as well. The trouble is when you are young you are having to learn on the job which is a lot harder to do. People seem to have much less understanding with young players when they make mistakes. It's all part of learning to be Premier League defender, the only thing you can do is learn from your mistakes as you gain more and more experience. I don't think this will bother Klopp though, one of his Dortmund sides had a 24 year old and a 21 year old at the centre of the team's defence. If he thinks you are good enough he will give you the chance to grow. People are just going to have to accept that playing with the high line we do, all the defenders will make mistakes from time to time. It is the nature of the beast.

TAA will be ok but I am not too sure Joe will develop into a great CB though. I have big question mark on his defending, heading ability and reading the flight of the ball! These deficiencies have been covered up by his recovering pace and VVD during our successful run. The second goal we conceded on Saturday is one of the many examples.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5656 on: October 19, 2020, 03:21:25 AM »
Quote from: UNO on October 19, 2020, 12:46:36 AM
TAA will be ok but I am not too sure Joe will develop into a great CB though. I have big question mark on his defending, heading ability and reading the flight of the ball! These deficiencies have been covered up by his recovering pace and VVD during our successful run. The second goal we conceded on Saturday is one of the many examples.
Doesn't matter how many threads you post the same thing. It doesn't make it true.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5657 on: October 19, 2020, 09:54:20 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 19, 2020, 03:21:25 AM
Doesn't matter how many threads you post the same thing. It doesn't make it true.

I was just thinking I'm sure I'd already read this in another thread!
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5658 on: October 21, 2020, 10:17:52 PM »
Did well today. Much more like it
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5659 on: October 21, 2020, 10:26:49 PM »
Invisible going forward but very solid defensively. After his poor start to the season, I'll take that all day long.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline PentaJ

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5660 on: October 22, 2020, 06:24:46 AM »
Maybe it`s his fitness or whatever but he looks very different this season. His usual passing also looks non-threatening. All of our attacks seems to be coming from left
Logged

Offline masher

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • hippie at heart
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5661 on: October 22, 2020, 06:58:38 AM »
Quote from: PentaJ on October 22, 2020, 06:24:46 AM
Maybe it`s his fitness or whatever but he looks very different this season. His usual passing also looks non-threatening. All of our attacks seems to be coming from left

I think its fitness, he missed majority of the two week preseason training camp and we know how important that is under Klopp.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,316
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5662 on: October 22, 2020, 08:25:51 AM »
Seems like we've inverted the slant we play and TAA is sitting more like Robbo used to
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,096
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5663 on: October 22, 2020, 09:36:28 AM »
Thought he was pretty bloody good last night - the whole of the back four looked pretty tight on the whole.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5664 on: October 22, 2020, 09:46:58 AM »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on October 22, 2020, 09:36:28 AM
Thought he was pretty bloody good last night - the whole of the back four looked pretty tight on the whole.

not too sure about that but Fab was brilliant and Robbo was a threat

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5665 on: October 22, 2020, 10:07:46 AM »
Think because of his insane levels of consistency for a few years now, we all forget he's still only 22 - its incredibly rare any player of that age maintains such high standards.

He'll be back to his all conquering best before we know it.
Logged

Offline christofu

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5666 on: October 22, 2020, 06:40:21 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on October 22, 2020, 08:25:51 AM
Seems like we've inverted the slant we play and TAA is sitting more like Robbo used to

I would agree. Overall thats great as either side is now as dangerous to attack or capable to defend as is required. Perhaps teams felt they needed to force Trent back or maybe they looked at the right side as the easiest to exploit (probably a wise choice with Virgil* & Robbo on the left) - to the eye it also looks like Salah is working back more in front of Trent too...
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,749
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5667 on: October 25, 2020, 01:57:07 AM »
Almost forgotten. Trents free kick was genius and so so close. On the whole thought he was more lively a bit more on his game. Put in some very dangerous crosses including the one for Salah's disallowed goal.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Chig

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • YNWA!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5668 on: October 25, 2020, 03:13:00 AM »
His best game so far this season, slowly getting his mojo back.
Logged
KD7 SG8 RF9 JB10

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5669 on: October 25, 2020, 04:03:36 AM »
Quote from: duvva on October 25, 2020, 01:57:07 AM
Almost forgotten. Trents free kick was genius and so so close. On the whole thought he was more lively a bit more on his game. Put in some very dangerous crosses including the one for Salah's disallowed goal.
That free kick was ridiculous. Not only to see the opportunity, but to execute it so well. Their keeper did very well to keep it out.

Trent Quickly-Taken
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline keyop

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5670 on: October 25, 2020, 06:57:15 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 25, 2020, 04:03:36 AM
That free kick was ridiculous. Not only to see the opportunity, but to execute it so well. Their keeper did very well to keep it out.
It's a sign of how far we've come when a 21 year old full back has the confidence and courage to try something like that.

I cant think of another defender who would either execute it so well or even have the vision or self-belief to attempt it.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5671 on: October 25, 2020, 08:55:32 AM »
Quote from: keyop on October 25, 2020, 06:57:15 AM
It's a sign of how far we've come when a 21 year old full back has the confidence and courage to try something like that.

I cant think of another defender who would either execute it so well or even have the vision or self-belief to attempt it.
Wan Bissaka, obviously. He'd have scored.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5672 on: October 25, 2020, 09:18:16 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 25, 2020, 08:55:32 AM
Wan Bissaka, obviously. He'd have scored.

No he wouldn't. He would have taken the free kick and cleared the ball off the line.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Gaz123456

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Mortgage Advisers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5673 on: October 25, 2020, 09:48:14 AM »
Slow start to the season, I agree, but he's slowly getting back to form. VVDs absence might just make him step up another level.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,294
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5674 on: October 25, 2020, 10:33:00 AM »
Debuted for LFC 4 years ago on this day. Outstanding talent.
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5675 on: October 25, 2020, 03:00:49 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on October 25, 2020, 10:33:00 AM
Debuted for LFC 4 years ago on this day. Outstanding talent.

What an ascent! He still has so much time to continue developing. I have enjoyed every bit of these last 4 years and will continue to enjoy watching him further cement his legacy.
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5676 on: Today at 01:40:50 PM »
I think he is playing well & doing well defensively.

My only frustation is the lack of trying to block a cross.

He just stands back lets the attacker or full back cross into our box. Really needs to get tighter but maybe scared of getting done 1v1. Really needs to work on that.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,683
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5677 on: Today at 02:04:36 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:40:50 PM
I think he is playing well & doing well defensively.

My only frustation is the lack of trying to block a cross.

He just stands back lets the attacker or full back cross into our box. Really needs to get tighter but maybe scared of getting done 1v1. Really needs to work on that.

That's my biggest issue with him. he gives too much space to his man to cross the ball in.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 