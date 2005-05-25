« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 542170 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5640 on: October 17, 2020, 06:33:25 PM »
What to do? Should someone stick his Neco out?

;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5641 on: October 17, 2020, 06:34:14 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on October 17, 2020, 04:26:45 PM
Gets himself isolated a lot, probably due to playing on the same side a Salah who looses possession way more than Mane.(also doesn't track back as much as Mane)
But even when we have a few back he looks easy to get passed.


No idea which of them lose the more more but Mo tracks back tirelessly.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5642 on: October 17, 2020, 07:03:37 PM »
Quote from: number 168 on October 17, 2020, 06:34:14 PM

No idea which of them lose the more more but Mo tracks back tirelessly.
Watch today's game again and see how many times Salah loses possession, Salah is a sensational player but doesn't give as much protection as Mane.
What do you think of Trent's defending at the moment?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5643 on: October 17, 2020, 10:16:26 PM »
Quote from: FLRed67 on October 17, 2020, 06:25:21 PM
Excellent footballer. But the vast majority of our goals conceded from our right.

What to do?

Perhaps midfielder-turned defender-turned midfielder again?

No because Neco isn't ready to play regularly as RB.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5644 on: October 17, 2020, 10:23:47 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 17, 2020, 10:16:26 PM
No because Neco isn't ready to play regularly as RB.


That's for definate, we've seen in the past Trent has no problem defending just looks a bit lost at the moment.
He's a talent so just needs to work hard in training.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5645 on: October 17, 2020, 10:31:31 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on October 17, 2020, 10:23:47 PM
That's for definate, we've seen in the past Trent has no problem defending just looks a bit lost at the moment.
He's a talent so just needs to work hard in training.

He needs to contest his man when there is a cross. Today was the main example of that
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5646 on: October 17, 2020, 10:46:54 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 17, 2020, 10:31:31 PM
He needs to contest his man when there is a cross. Today was the main example of that
Yes, never blocked a cross all match.
Players seem to get  past to him easily, Robertson puts them under way more pressure.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5647 on: October 17, 2020, 10:53:57 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on October 17, 2020, 07:03:37 PM
Watch today's game again and see how many times Salah loses possession, Salah is a sensational player but doesn't give as much protection as Mane.
What do you think of Trent's defending at the moment?

Trent's defending? I think it would be a good idea if he was coached to focus on improving it. He is great at attacking but he seems not to grasp the basics of being a defensive full back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5648 on: October 17, 2020, 11:24:55 PM »
Positioning is something he needs to work on. He still has a lot of developing to do. Still only a young lad, let's not forget.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5649 on: October 17, 2020, 11:34:18 PM »
Hes fuckin brilliant, but not complete.  He needs to realise he has flaws and work to eradicate them.

Hes a smart lad, from a great family background.  Everybody concerned will sort this out and our 66 will be one of the best players in the world in time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 12:40:42 AM »
In terms of  tracking back and linking with the midfield Salah is a bit of a liability, which further exposes Trents defensive shortcomings. But this is something Trent could work on by improving in 1-1 situations. If the opposition knows theyre likely to get dispossessed and punished on the right side they wouldnt overload  his side so much.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 08:46:39 AM »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on October 17, 2020, 11:34:18 PM
Hes fuckin brilliant, but not complete.  He needs to realise he has flaws and work to eradicate them.

Hes a smart lad, from a great family background.  Everybody concerned will sort this out and our 66 will be one of the best players in the world in time.

He already is. People calling his defending "shocking" when he's been part of the back four of the best team in the world need to reevaluate things.

Our strengths can sometimes be a weakness. Pressing high up the pitch, having two incredibly attacking full backs and having forwards who have a degree of free license to roam at times.

Teams have to focus SOMEWHERE and because of our full backs they look for the space they leave behind. It's why klopp has focused the midfield in the way he has and why we have 3 of th best 1v1 defenders in the league.

He needs to get tighter to stop crosses at times and if Henderson isn't on the pitch we need to consider wijnaldum or milner on that side in certain games. Other than city, hopefully the next run of fixtures will give us a chance to tighten up a bit
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 09:41:17 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 08:46:39 AM
He already is. People calling his defending "shocking" when he's been part of the back four of the best team in the world need to reevaluate things.

Our strengths can sometimes be a weakness. Pressing high up the pitch, having two incredibly attacking full backs and having forwards who have a degree of free license to roam at times.

Teams have to focus SOMEWHERE and because of our full backs they look for the space they leave behind. It's why klopp has focused the midfield in the way he has and why we have 3 of th best 1v1 defenders in the league.

He needs to get tighter to stop crosses at times and if Henderson isn't on the pitch we need to consider wijnaldum or milner on that side in certain games. Other than city, hopefully the next run of fixtures will give us a chance to tighten up a bit
Well said.

People seem to have very short memories, and also seem to lack an understanding of what Klopp asks the players to do.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 09:46:56 AM »
Joe Gomez suffers from this as well. The trouble is when you are young you are having to learn on the job which is a lot harder to do. People seem to have much less understanding with young players when they make mistakes. It's all part of learning to be Premier League defender, the only thing you can do is learn from your mistakes as you gain more and more experience. I don't think this will bother Klopp though, one of his Dortmund sides had a 24 year old and a 21 year old at the centre of the team's defence. If he thinks you are good enough he will give you the chance to grow. People are just going to have to accept that playing with the high line we do, all the defenders will make mistakes from time to time. It is the nature of the beast.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 12:16:53 AM »
We are finally able to say: Hey, shouldnt have let Clyne go!




....just kidding.





....or am I?






...yes.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 12:46:36 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:46:56 AM
Joe Gomez suffers from this as well. The trouble is when you are young you are having to learn on the job which is a lot harder to do. People seem to have much less understanding with young players when they make mistakes. It's all part of learning to be Premier League defender, the only thing you can do is learn from your mistakes as you gain more and more experience. I don't think this will bother Klopp though, one of his Dortmund sides had a 24 year old and a 21 year old at the centre of the team's defence. If he thinks you are good enough he will give you the chance to grow. People are just going to have to accept that playing with the high line we do, all the defenders will make mistakes from time to time. It is the nature of the beast.

TAA will be ok but I am not too sure Joe will develop into a great CB though. I have big question mark on his defending, heading ability and reading the flight of the ball! These deficiencies have been covered up by his recovering pace and VVD during our successful run. The second goal we conceded on Saturday is one of the many examples.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 03:21:25 AM »
Quote from: UNO on Today at 12:46:36 AM
TAA will be ok but I am not too sure Joe will develop into a great CB though. I have big question mark on his defending, heading ability and reading the flight of the ball! These deficiencies have been covered up by his recovering pace and VVD during our successful run. The second goal we conceded on Saturday is one of the many examples.
Doesn't matter how many threads you post the same thing. It doesn't make it true.
