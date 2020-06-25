« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 500871 times)

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5360 on: June 25, 2020, 08:51:58 AM »
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,797
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5361 on: June 25, 2020, 08:53:39 AM »
He will be captain by the time he is 25 ... no doubt about it
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5362 on: June 25, 2020, 09:06:51 AM »
The smile when they mentioned winning the title in the interview afterwards! :D
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5363 on: June 25, 2020, 04:42:06 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June 25, 2020, 08:40:55 AM
I wouldn't sell Trent for 500 million. There, I said it.

Dont think Klopp would let him leave for a billion.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,971
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5364 on: June 26, 2020, 12:43:11 AM »
From a certain point of view, he scored the goal that clinched the title.

Absolutely made up for him.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5365 on: June 26, 2020, 03:33:00 AM »
When was the last time we had a player that even the most blinkered rival could admit was the best in the world?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5366 on: June 26, 2020, 04:45:38 AM »
This guy is 21 and he'll become a better player. His defending and goal output are going to improve. It's hard to fathom how good he can become over the next few years.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5367 on: June 26, 2020, 05:03:47 AM »
He should have never scored that free kick... Did you see what De Bryune did by copying him?!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5368 on: June 26, 2020, 05:45:44 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 26, 2020, 03:33:00 AM
When was the last time we had a player that even the most blinkered rival could admit was the best in the world?

He is annoyingly good! ;)
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5369 on: June 26, 2020, 07:48:44 AM »
EPL champ
CL champ
World club cup champ
European super cup champ

all that at only 21. Crazy just thinking about it. and to be honest its just the beginning

Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5370 on: June 26, 2020, 11:46:23 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 26, 2020, 03:33:00 AM
When was the last time we had a player that even the most blinkered rival could admit was the best in the world?

Philip Degen??
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Willy Poolman

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5371 on: June 26, 2020, 12:17:45 PM »
Made up for the young fellah, winning the league this early in his career. Every time I see him play I end up smiling in admiration at his game. Brings me a lot of joy.

I'm thrilled he's from West Derby too. I was born in West Derby, went to school just down the road from Melwood, so I like to think we share some things in common.  ;D
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,761
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5372 on: June 26, 2020, 12:53:42 PM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on June 26, 2020, 07:48:44 AM
EPL champ
CL champ
World club cup champ
European super cup champ

all that at only 21. Crazy just thinking about it. and to be honest its just the beginning



CL runner up
League runner up with one point behind leaders
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,328
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5373 on: June 26, 2020, 01:15:55 PM »
Oh to be Trent Alexander-Arnold.

21, with your whole life ahead of you. Playing for your boyhood club, not just any boyhood club mind, but Jurgen fucking Klopps mighty red machine. Working with the best coach in the world. A Premier League, European and World Club champion. Youngest player to appear in two Champions league finals. Able to play anywhere on the park. Recalibrating the expectations of a right back. And despite having all that going for you remain very humble.  All in all a very impressive young man.

Im not in the slightest bit envious.
« Last Edit: June 26, 2020, 03:08:09 PM by Kekule »
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5374 on: June 26, 2020, 01:28:43 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on June 26, 2020, 01:15:55 PM
Oh to be Trent Alexander-Arnold.

21, with your whole life ahead of you. Playing for your boyhood club, not just any boyhood club mind, but Jurgen fucking Klopps mighty red machine. Working with the best coach in the world. A Premier League, European and World Club champion. Youngest player to appear in two Champions league finals. Able to play anywhere on the park. Recalibrating the expectations of a right back. And despite having all that going for you remaining very humble.  All in all a very impressive young man.

Im not in the slightest bit envious.

But he looks at his phone during FIFA tournament interviews.  ::)
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Online Oskar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5375 on: June 26, 2020, 01:30:45 PM »
He's 21 and already a Liverpool legend.

Trent's potential is frightening, there is no limit to what he could achieve and win at Liverpool. Gerrard and Carragher were the heartbeat of Liverpool for so long in my lifetime, now it's Trent and, hopefully, youngsters like Curtis Jones and Neco Williams who will continue to take the club forward and build their own legacy. I knew he'd be a really good player when I used to watch him play for the academy sides, now he's the best right-back on the planet, a European Cup and Premier League winner and has so many years still ahead of him.

He is a generational talent and an exceptional human being. His and our dream has come true, in the years to come he will become one of the great icons of the club. The sky really is the limit for him.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5376 on: June 26, 2020, 05:57:50 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on June 26, 2020, 01:28:43 PM
But he looks at his phone during FIFA tournament interviews.  ::)

Pettiness is much, much worse than nitpicking perfectionism. Those comments were made 3 months ago. Let it go, bro. Let it go.
Logged

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,914
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5377 on: June 26, 2020, 07:10:43 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on June 26, 2020, 05:57:50 PM
Pettiness is much, much worse than nitpicking perfectionism. Those comments were made 3 months ago. Let it go, bro. Let it go.

 :D

Never going to live that one down...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,370
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5378 on: June 26, 2020, 07:15:39 PM »
There is a way to make people forget, Morgana

Just go and start a thread saying youve got a virus on your laptop and the only thing youve done is look at animal porn.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,914
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5379 on: June 26, 2020, 07:18:07 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 26, 2020, 07:15:39 PM
There is a way to make people forget, Morgana

Just go and start a thread saying youve got a virus on your laptop and the only thing youve done is look at animal porn.

Or try to duck out through the cat flap...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5380 on: June 26, 2020, 07:20:45 PM »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 26, 2020, 07:10:43 PM
:D

Never going to live that one down...

Quote from: fucking appalled on June 26, 2020, 07:15:39 PM
There is a way to make people forget, Morgana

Just go and start a thread saying youve got a virus on your laptop and the only thing youve done is look at animal porn.

People thought I was nitpicking and didn't agree with me, and that's fine. We are all entitled to our opinions.

Thing is, I've absolutely no regrets about what I said. Still love and support Trent wholeheartedly, and I've been really impressed with all of his interviews of late, how poised and self-assured he looks  and not distracted by the bloody red phone. He's on his way to the captaincy, am sure of it. Really want him to look the part at all times. Am never gonna apologise for that.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5381 on: June 27, 2020, 12:47:21 AM »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 26, 2020, 07:18:07 PM
Or try to duck out through the cat flap...

That's only for his missus..

I think Bonjela's the answer..
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5382 on: June 27, 2020, 03:33:46 AM »
Quote from: PIPA23 on June 26, 2020, 12:53:42 PM
CL runner up
League runner up with one point behind leaders

wouldn't want to include the runners up spots and medals but surely those must hurt and motivated him even more.

2nd in the assist table this season. 4 behind de bryune.

which probably means he going to lift the epl again and top assist next season ;D

or and probably the FIFA tournament cup when he beats jota.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5383 on: June 27, 2020, 04:42:12 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on June 26, 2020, 05:57:50 PM
Let it go, bro. Let it go.

Quote from: Morgana on June 26, 2020, 07:20:45 PM
People thought I was nitpicking and didn't agree with me, and that's fine. We are all entitled to our opinions.

Thing is, I've absolutely no regrets about what I said. Still love and support Trent wholeheartedly, and I've been really impressed with all of his interviews of late, how poised and self-assured he looks  and not distracted by the bloody red phone. He's on his way to the captaincy, am sure of it. Really want him to look the part at all times. Am never gonna apologise for that.

:D
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5384 on: June 27, 2020, 07:06:18 AM »
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5385 on: June 27, 2020, 11:05:09 AM »
Seen this picture. One club legend to the next one in waiting. Incredible future ahead of him and what a talent we have. Having read the Kay 30 years Athletic article, great point he makes where we've lost youth players (McManaman, Fowler, Owen and oh so nearly Gerrard) due to contractual issues. Can't let history repeat itself.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5386 on: June 27, 2020, 11:23:45 AM »
His performance against Leicester was special!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iPUVHaxWGO0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iPUVHaxWGO0</a>
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5387 on: June 27, 2020, 11:54:29 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on June 26, 2020, 05:57:50 PM
Pettiness is much, much worse than nitpicking perfectionism. Those comments were made 3 months ago. Let it go, bro. Let it go.

Complaining about Trent checking his phone is very very petty.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Offline bazz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5388 on: June 27, 2020, 12:05:51 PM »
Quote from: Ginieus on June 27, 2020, 11:05:09 AM
Seen this picture. One club legend to the next one in waiting. Incredible future ahead of him and what a talent we have. Having read the Kay 30 years Athletic article, great point he makes where we've lost youth players (McManaman, Fowler, Owen and oh so nearly Gerrard) due to contractual issues. Can't let history repeat itself.
I personally hate that mock-up photo. Sky sports inspired nonsense, trying to
have Stevie remembered for a slip and ignoring all he achieved.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5389 on: June 27, 2020, 02:00:59 PM »
Quote from: bazz on June 27, 2020, 12:05:51 PM
I personally hate that mock-up photo. Sky sports inspired nonsense, trying to
have Stevie remembered for a slip and ignoring all he achieved.
Agree with this. Hate that picture.
« Last Edit: June 27, 2020, 11:49:05 PM by Morgana »
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5390 on: June 27, 2020, 11:49:59 PM »
Excellent interview here, over 40 minutes, before the title win. Talks about Van Dijk's mentorship around the 18:00 mark. Talks about Barcelona game thought process around 25:15:
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCdZ03T1eMs
Logged

Offline Espresso Bar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5391 on: Today at 08:24:30 PM »
Trent takes Route 66

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MF_uuHvOz8w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MF_uuHvOz8w</a>



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 