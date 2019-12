Agreed, i'd rather his abilities went unnoticed whilst he develops with us. Fortunately this season everyone seems to have jumped on the Kane/Rashford/Lingard/Wan-Bissaka hype train



Didn't Southgate start him twice in the last 2 England gamesduring the Sterling-Gomez debacle? Trent came back from that international break knackered and bunged up with flu... Hence the below par performance versus Aston Villa, where he still pulled off the winning assist.Think the whole "can't get an England start"/ "Southgate prefers Trippier" arguments are as tired and old as the suggestion Klopp would bench Trent for Gomez at right back to shore up our defence. That hasn't happened in forever (since he was 19 and still developing or just out with injury). Any calls for Gomez at RB in the Premier League were rightly ignored at the start of this season. Whatever he needs to work on defensively, Trent is vital to the way Liverpool plays. He's arguably as important as Van Dijk, if not more.