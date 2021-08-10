whats the fetish with players bulking up?



Just watched the Joe gomez interview and he mentioned being singled out by the klopp to lose the beach body when he came back a bit heavier than expected for pre season. He is still only 21 and already looks bulkier when he debuted at 16. That's already a positive sign.



Do think that requirements for centre mid/attacking mid role which woodburn is a bit different from centre back. But if he does have the intelligence and quickness of mind as well as the two footedness which is mostly key in being a centre midfield. Only issue i can see is his height and aerial presence. He does need to be a bit more aggresive aerially since klopp favours some presence in the box when it comes to defending corners against neanderthal teams like burnley.



helps with the english quota as well for us. Nothing better than seeing a youngster step up and progress with us.

