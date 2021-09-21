That's part of it, but for me, the midfield has definitely been a major problem.
The outside central midfielders are pushing wide when we're in possession to make the pitch bigger. This is quite an agressive tactic but leaves us open to quick transitions, especially when Trent pushes into an inside right position.
You can see from the picture below how spread out our midfield is (this isn't the most extreme) and how easy that is to penetrate with a fast counter attack;
The first goal yesterday came from a corner won after Antonio occupied that vacant right back position and was able to run at VVD one on one. The 2nd goal was another counter attack right through our midfield and Antonio was also clean through on goal with another counter attack but fortunately miscontrolled at the vital moment.