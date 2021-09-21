« previous next »
Liverpool defence thread

4pool

Re: Liverpool defence thread
September 21, 2021, 01:38:29 am
On the PL Review show for the Palace match, they showed a stat.

Virgil had played his 100th League match for Liverpool.

We had won 76 of those. 76% win percentage with VVD in the line up.

We had lost 8, none at Anfield.
Coolie High

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 09:32:35 am
Cant wait for Gomez to get back to his best, in this system were currently using I think we need his pace.
BigCDump

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 10:06:11 am
Our defence/goalie has conceded 8 goals against Brentford, Brighton and West Ham. Almost none of those goals were 'undeserved' either. Yes the midfield takes some blame, but you don't win the league with this sort of record. All too Rodgers-esque.  :(
clinical

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 10:10:06 am
Quote from: BigCDump on November  8, 2021, 10:06:11 am
Our defence/goalie has conceded 8 goals against Brentford, Brighton and West Ham. Almost none of those goals were 'undeserved' either. Yes the midfield takes some blame, but you don't win the league with this sort of record. All too Rodgers-esque.  :(

We need to learn how to do tactical fouls better. A few of those goals don't happen if we start doing that.
Lycan

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 10:11:03 am
The defence is struggling because the midfield has had no control in many of the games we've played. The balance isn't right. We have been way too open and easy to play through. Sort the midfield balance out and our defending will improve.

Set-pieces are a different story though. What used to be a strength of ours has now become a weakness at both ends. Really don't know what's happened there like.
« Last Edit: November 8, 2021, 10:12:40 am by Lycan »
clinical

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 10:15:59 am
Quote from: Lycan on November  8, 2021, 10:11:03 am
The defence is struggling because the midfield has had no control in many of the games we've played. The balance isn't right. We have been way too open and easy to play through. Sort the midfield balance out and our defending will improve.

Set-pieces are a different story though. What used to be a strength of ours has now become a weakness at both ends. Really don't know what's happened there like.

The midfield recently has been the best when it was Fabinho, Thiago and Harvey Elliott as the start of the season. Henderson for the main has been out of form. Keita sometimes good sometimes not.
fucking baubles

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 10:19:12 am
Quote from: Lycan on November  8, 2021, 10:11:03 am
The defence is struggling because the midfield has had no control in many of the games we've played. The balance isn't right. We have been way too open and easy to play through. Sort the midfield balance out and our defending will improve.

Set-pieces are a different story though. What used to be a strength of ours has now become a weakness at both ends. Really don't know what's happened there like.

I suspect its got a lot more to do with essentially having to forge old partnerships all over again, new ones with Konate and Tsimikas, and our CBs still in the process of getting fully up to speed and sharpness.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 10:21:33 am
For a few games our back 4 should be Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate and Tsimikas. They deserve to be playing more than anybody else right now so give them a chance to gain familiarity with each other.
iamnant

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 10:25:11 am
Quote from: clinical on November  8, 2021, 10:10:06 am
We need to learn how to do tactical fouls better. A few of those goals don't happen if we start doing that.
I still can't believe how their player was able to go all the way through our midfield and defence to set up their second goal yesterday. Man City have won leagues from fouling in those situations.

We really are too nice sometimes and yesterday let the ref sway the game to the home team without repost. We let their players bully our goalkeeper yesterday - surely at half time we should tell Van Dijk to go protect Alisson and block Antonio. That third goal from the corner had been coming and we did absolutely nothing about it.
Lycan

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 10:45:14 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on November  8, 2021, 10:19:12 am
I suspect its got a lot more to do with essentially having to forge old partnerships all over again, new ones with Konate and Tsimikas, and our CBs still in the process of getting fully up to speed and sharpness.

That's part of it, but for me, the midfield has definitely been a major problem.
fucking baubles

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 10:59:41 am
Quote from: Lycan on November  8, 2021, 10:45:14 am
That's part of it, but for me, the midfield has definitely been a major problem.

Its a bit all over the place. I think its understandable. Last season we had no VVD, no Matip, no Gomez, no Konate, barely any Fabinho in DM, Hendo and Thiago missing chunks. Alisson, Trent and Robbo in particular are back playing with a completely different core to last season, its understandably going to take a while to get performance back to what it should be defensively.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 11:17:14 am
Quote from: Lycan on November  8, 2021, 10:45:14 am
That's part of it, but for me, the midfield has definitely been a major problem.
The outside central midfielders are pushing wide when we're in possession to make the pitch bigger. This is quite an agressive tactic but leaves us open to quick transitions, especially when Trent pushes into an inside right position.

You can see from the picture below how spread out our midfield is (this isn't the most extreme) and how easy that is to penetrate with a fast counter attack;



The first goal yesterday came from a corner won after Antonio occupied that vacant right back position and was able to run at VVD one on one. The 2nd goal was another counter attack right through our midfield and Antonio was also clean through on goal with another counter attack but fortunately miscontrolled at the vital moment.
clinical

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 11:27:03 am
City play with quite an open midfield. But as soon as a counter attack begins. Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho or whoever does a little foul. They end up with a few bookings rather than goals conceded.
Fiasco

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 11:31:41 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November  8, 2021, 10:21:33 am
For a few games our back 4 should be Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate and Tsimikas. They deserve to be playing more than anybody else right now so give them a chance to gain familiarity with each other.

The Robertson one confuses me, because you have one player in a position who is woefully out of form and another player in the same position who has done everything right to get a start, plays really well when called upon yet is still second choice. I understand Klopp's love and loyalty with players - and he publicly backed Robertson by calling him the best left back in the world recently - but when you play a player who is not on it in place of a player who is on it you really have to have them repay you and Robertson just isn't at the minute.

I agree with you, we should go with that back four for the foressable.
Lycan

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 11:48:43 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  8, 2021, 11:17:14 am
The outside central midfielders are pushing wide when we're in possession to make the pitch bigger. This is quite an agressive tactic but leaves us open to quick transitions, especially when Trent pushes into an inside right position.

You can see from the picture below how spread out our midfield is (this isn't the most extreme) and how easy that is to penetrate with a fast counter attack;



The first goal yesterday came from a corner won after Antonio occupied that vacant right back position and was able to run at VVD one on one. The 2nd goal was another counter attack right through our midfield and Antonio was also clean through on goal with another counter attack but fortunately miscontrolled at the vital moment.

Certainly needs tweaking/sorting out
Dave McCoy

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 05:51:16 pm
Quote from: clinical on November  8, 2021, 11:27:03 am
City play with quite an open midfield. But as soon as a counter attack begins. Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho or whoever does a little foul. They end up with a few bookings rather than goals conceded.

City play quite differently to us though.  They always keep one FB reserved with the 2 CB's to make a back 3, they then invert Cancelo and have Rodri holding so in essence it's 5 in defense whereas we're doing it with 4.  Tactical foul or no they have more cover.
Red Bird

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 08:08:20 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  8, 2021, 05:51:16 pm
City play quite differently to us though.  They always keep one FB reserved with the 2 CB's to make a back 3, they then invert Cancelo and have Rodri holding so in essence it's 5 in defense whereas we're doing it with 4.  Tactical foul or no they have more cover.
The other problem with Liverpool, as opposed to, say, City is how relatively poorly we deal with being pressed-- we don't generally look after the ball well. Yesterday, even a hint of press, led to some shockingly wayward passing sometimes to a player marked by two or three people. And given how "spaced out" we tend to be, we then find ourselves being waltzed through.
RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool defence thread
November 8, 2021, 08:11:34 pm
Wonder if Gomez will be introduced against some sides to add some recovery pace to the back line as we seem to be letting sides get in behind a tad more than usual. He's incredibly quick and a great defender too
Medellin

Re: Liverpool defence thread
Today at 02:02:58 pm
Stood tall under massive pressure & not forgotten.

PoetryInMotion

Re: Liverpool defence thread
Today at 02:43:04 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:02:58 pm
Stood tall under massive pressure & not forgotten.



No, no, no.

Ask Klopp to keep his Nat Phillips appreciation to himself. Else, Al will track him down to argue with him that Nat Phillips dragged us down last season.
