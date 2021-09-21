For a few games our back 4 should be Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate and Tsimikas. They deserve to be playing more than anybody else right now so give them a chance to gain familiarity with each other.



The Robertson one confuses me, because you have one player in a position who is woefully out of form and another player in the same position who has done everything right to get a start, plays really well when called upon yet is still second choice. I understand Klopp's love and loyalty with players - and he publicly backed Robertson by calling him the best left back in the world recently - but when you play a player who is not on it in place of a player who is on it you really have to have them repay you and Robertson just isn't at the minute.I agree with you, we should go with that back four for the foressable.