Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 18, 2019, 05:58:41 AM
Quote from: Craig_Bellamy on February 18, 2019, 05:16:56 AM
Ah well, so no Trent on top, in the future i presume

Depends on how drunk you get him...
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 20, 2019, 09:11:52 AM
Another clean sheet yet...with no VVD. Remember when some were comparing Klopp to Rodgers when it came to defending?






Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 20, 2019, 06:55:57 PM
Quote from: Giono on February 20, 2019, 09:11:52 AM
Another clean sheet yet...with no VVD. Remember when some were comparing Klopp to Rodgers when it came to defending?

It's mostly about players, than it is tactics and training. Although tactics and training are important, quality defenders are absolutely necessary.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 20, 2019, 07:02:47 PM
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on February 20, 2019, 06:55:57 PM
It's mostly about players, than it is tactics and training. Although tactics and training are important, quality defenders are absolutely necessary.
Nice to see you still love Brendan even after all that happened.

Back to our defence... Lovren will miss the Utd game on Sunday, think well definitely be shopping for a CB in the summer.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 20, 2019, 07:20:28 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 20, 2019, 07:02:47 PM
Nice to see you still love Brendan even after all that happened.

Back to our defence... Lovren will miss the Utd game on Sunday, think well definitely be shopping for a CB in the summer.

I was critical of Brendan and defending even when he was here :)
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 20, 2019, 07:30:29 PM
We started the season with 4 centre backs and was left with 1 last night. It must be the most unlucky season for centre backs.

But it says it all that a stand in Fabinho was performing better than Lovren. It may just be one odd match really a damning verdict.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 20, 2019, 07:38:25 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on February 20, 2019, 07:30:29 PM
We started the season with 4 centre backs and was left with 1 last night. It must be the most unlucky season for centre backs.

But it says it all that a stand in Fabinho was performing better than Lovren. It may just be one odd match really a damning verdict.

You're a prisoner of the moment.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 20, 2019, 07:43:07 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on February 20, 2019, 07:30:29 PM
We started the season with 4 centre backs and was left with 1 last night. It must be the most unlucky season for centre backs.

But it says it all that a stand in Fabinho was performing better than Lovren. It may just be one odd match really a damning verdict.

Not sure you can draw too many conclusions from that. Bayern were quite reserved for most of the game, and didn't get a shot on target. They also didn't really penetrate with their passes either. On top of that, they attacked the wings predominantly and left the middle to us.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 28, 2019, 05:13:28 AM
Matip is not looking like a 3rd choice partner to VVD. His passing has always been an asset, but his defending has been great in this critical period. He and VVD seem to gave developed a good understanding.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 28, 2019, 05:49:11 AM
Quote from: Giono on February 28, 2019, 05:13:28 AM
Matip is not looking like a 3rd choice partner to VVD. His passing has always been an asset, but his defending has been great in this critical period. He and VVD seem to gave developed a good understanding.

Agreed. He stays in the team until something changes. Thats 4 clean sheets in a row. He also offers a way up the pitch with his penetrating runs. Its good to see the lad has found some form. Hopefully he can remain fit and play a big part in our remaining games.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 28, 2019, 06:46:35 AM
Quote from: Giono on February 28, 2019, 05:13:28 AM
Matip is not looking like a 3rd choice partner to VVD. His passing has always been an asset, but his defending has been great in this critical period. He and VVD seem to gave developed a good understanding.

Im not a huge fan of Matips mad dashes up the field and passing but he has been defensively superb this last month.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 28, 2019, 07:31:03 AM
Best defensive record in all the top European leagues. Said it after the United game that when our front players find their shooting boots we are going to start steamrolling teams. Sat down and watched the City game highlights last night and they looked tired and disjointed compared to us.  :wave
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 28, 2019, 07:31:04 AM
Quote from: DanA on February 28, 2019, 06:46:35 AM
Im not a huge fan of Matips mad dashes up the field and passing but he has been defensively superb this last month.

Unfortunately nobody else was really making penetrating runs from midfield during the united match,
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 28, 2019, 11:41:21 AM
Liverpool have only conceded 21 goals in their last 38 league games, while keeping 22 clean sheets  its the first time theyve done either in the Premier League when not managed by Rafa.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 28, 2019, 02:21:37 PM
Quote from: DanA on February 28, 2019, 06:46:35 AM
Im not a huge fan of Matips mad dashes up the field and passing but he has been defensively superb this last month.

If you can't appreciate it now then you never will and it's a blindspot for you. That's okay because we all have them with players, I got laughed out of this thread by one or two for having the audacity to say there's only a couple better on the ball than Matip at centre back in the league, I think I can feel slightly vindicated now  ;D
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 28, 2019, 05:04:33 PM
Quote from: DanA on February 28, 2019, 06:46:35 AM
Im not a huge fan of Matips mad dashes up the field and passing but he has been defensively superb this last month.

Ya, he gets a but DM-like at times. He played DM a lot in the past I believe. But his passing is excellent, ambitious and along the floor. Hus defence was always the weak spot, but he and VVD have been able to keep a good line. Not as high as with Gomez, but disciplined.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
February 28, 2019, 05:17:46 PM
Quote from: DanA on February 28, 2019, 06:46:35 AM
Im not a huge fan of Matips mad dashes up the field and passing but he has been defensively superb this last month.

Defenders should be allowed to carry the ball upfield. Otherwise they are just statues in attack.
Liverpool defence thread
March 1, 2019, 05:05:32 AM
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on February 28, 2019, 05:17:46 PM
Defenders should be allowed to carry the ball upfield. Otherwise they are just statues in attack.

Thats true but defenders need to earn the right and curtail or increase those movements dependent on ability. 

It seems to me that at times he moves forward and looks a deer in the headlights. Im not a fan of that and would restrict him a bit more than VVD or Gomez because IMO he hasnt demonstrated the same ability. Not a hard no, just a bit more restriction than other CBs.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
March 1, 2019, 05:29:44 AM
Quote from: DanA on March  1, 2019, 05:05:32 AM
Thats true but defenders need to earn the right and curtail or increase those movements dependent on ability. 

It seems to me that at times he moves forward and looks a deer in the headlights. Im not a fan of that and would restrict him a bit more than VVD or Gomez because IMO he hasnt demonstrated the same ability. Not a hard no, just a bit more restriction than other CBs.

I see your point. At the same time, though, players should be able to read the game and see the gaps and exploit them when they are there, otherwise, you end up with a very static attack. It's a kind of a Catch22 - you want him to see the spaces and attack them, but at the same time, he's not as secure on the ball as VVD is, so there's a larger element of risk
Re: Liverpool defence thread
March 1, 2019, 06:43:04 AM
Quote from: Giono on February 28, 2019, 05:13:28 AM
Matip is not looking like a 3rd choice partner to VVD. His passing has always been an asset, but his defending has been great in this critical period. He and VVD seem to gave developed a good understanding.
If we win the league this spell from Matip will have been invaluable . Think he has done a great job (of course no VVD or gomez) , and I feel much happier having him as our only partner to VVD than lovren.
The silver lining - excited for our young defenders
Today at 02:58:28 PM
If we are going to have an injury ravaged season Id rather it be this one. Run with me on this  ;D

The stadiums are empty so it dials down the pressure a bit on youth we will be blooding into the team.

It makes the games more interesting during boring Covid lockdowns.

I love seeing our youth play and given a chance.

We will probably play a more gung ho style of football to try and out score the opposition. We have the players to do it too.

A league title win would be more satisfying winning it with kids.

We benefit long term by having youth blooded into the team and getting top level training and match day experience. Nothing replaces this experience, from training week pressure in preparation for big time CL and PL games, to the games itself.

Likes of Van Dijk and Gomez will have more competition and back up when they return. Their battery and motivation will also be revved up big time for next season when the fans are back.

Accept it and relish the challenge - Neco Williams, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas (and possibly Koumetio and Van Den Berg) are now going to be regulars this season. Get used to their names on the starting eleven teamsheet.

There are always positives to every situation and I think our management will be relishing the challenge.
Re: The silver lining - excited for our young defenders
Today at 03:00:22 PM
Good shout on the empty stadium point. Less pressure - let's blood the kids and get them up to premier league/ champions league speed before the reintroduction of fans towards the end of the season
Re: The silver lining - excited for our young defenders
Today at 03:02:10 PM
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 03:00:22 PM
Good shout on the empty stadium point. Less pressure - let's blood the kids and get them up to premier league/ champions league speed before the reintroduction of fans towards the end of the season

What makes you think this country is competent enough to get fans back into stadiums this season? That would rely on a government and health service not on its knees.
Re: The silver lining - excited for our young defenders
Today at 03:03:44 PM
Subotic and Hummels were 19 year olds playing as starters for Klopp in his first season in Dortmund. Not saying any of our young players will turn out to be that successful, but the good thing is that they will be given every chance to succeed here, and Klopp has experience blooding players like these in. That's the positive aspect of how we play our football, as the team as a collective will take responsibility for our defensive play.
Re: The silver lining - excited for our young defenders
Today at 03:04:44 PM
It's a fair point and we could very well profit from this (up to a point) in the long run.
However that future profit could also be offset against objectively big losses this season - so nobody will really care.
I am hoping these young guns take their chance fearlessly and with everything they got.
They'll get the best support and could a lot of patience.

What matters most is that nothing is set in stone.
Let's take it one game at a time, close ranks, support our players and who knows where it'll all end.
Re: Liverpool defence thread
Today at 03:45:46 PM
Matip and Fabhino will be the best defensive pairing in the world.

Just saying.

