If we are going to have an injury ravaged season Id rather it be this one. Run with me on thisThe stadiums are empty so it dials down the pressure a bit on youth we will be blooding into the team.It makes the games more interesting during boring Covid lockdowns.I love seeing our youth play and given a chance.We will probably play a more gung ho style of football to try and out score the opposition. We have the players to do it too.A league title win would be more satisfying winning it with kids.We benefit long term by having youth blooded into the team and getting top level training and match day experience. Nothing replaces this experience, from training week pressure in preparation for big time CL and PL games, to the games itself.Likes of Van Dijk and Gomez will have more competition and back up when they return. Their battery and motivation will also be revved up big time for next season when the fans are back.Accept it and relish the challenge - Neco Williams, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas (and possibly Koumetio and Van Den Berg) are now going to be regulars this season. Get used to their names on the starting eleven teamsheet.There are always positives to every situation and I think our management will be relishing the challenge.