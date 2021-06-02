people like big dick nick.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1398934709665603584I remember watching this at the time and my thoughts are the same now as back then: fuck that right off.I'd have had a total mental breakdown before I got to the first plinth.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
I have no idea what Im taking about
I don't think they'd be using that kind of technique and equipment in this day n age to clean that column. H&S and all that.And they certainly wouldn't allow a BBC presenter to go up like that in his civvies Thanks for sharing!
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Anyone seen the new Fly Emirates ad, me hole would i do that.
Haha, I just went off google maps. It was that or Maggies!
https://twitter.com/tr1k5ter/status/1455839638673833985?s=21Fucking hell
Just kids too
Wow. Thats a tough gal.
No problemcompletely safe clipped in
Watch Richard Hammonds BIG, when he changed the battery in the mast and look at the climb to get there
or John Noakes climbing Nelsons column in his flairs with ZERO safety equipment, not even gloves
the little twat
https://youtu.be/q8gxTKqwLJcNew attraction in NYC called city climb https://youtu.be/q8gxTKqwLJcClipped in, no worries
https://twitter.com/tr1k5ter/status/1455839638673833985?s=21
That'd be ace that. Missus wants to take the kids to NYC in 5 years, I'm doing that.
Fuck that, even when he looks over the edge after the first jump I shit myself.Please don't send pics.
Not exactly sitting but if this doesn't give you a 'whoa' heart moment then good on yer!You will know when!<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_Zb0_Hu5jIM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_Zb0_Hu5jIM</a>Fucking idiot too.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
