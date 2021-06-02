« previous next »
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 2, 2021, 09:33:48 pm
Well done John Noakes.  :o

I genuinely would not climb that if there was a cheque for a million quid written out to me at the top.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 2, 2021, 09:36:51 pm
I find that absolutely terrifying. Proper worst nightmare kind of stuff.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 2, 2021, 10:35:37 pm
Anyone up for a swim?  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/bTEM2yRrZCs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/bTEM2yRrZCs</a>
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 2, 2021, 10:44:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  2, 2021, 08:28:46 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1398934709665603584

I remember watching this at the time and my thoughts are the same now as back then: fuck that right off.

I'd have had a total mental breakdown before I got to the first plinth.
No no no no no no no fucking chance of me even watching that  :missus
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 3, 2021, 07:17:47 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  2, 2021, 08:28:46 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1398934709665603584

I remember watching this at the time and my thoughts are the same now as back then: fuck that right off.

I'd have had a total mental breakdown before I got to the first plinth.

Impressed by the camera man!

That last part where the ladder is facing outwards is extra horrid. Obviously I'd never get that far anyway  ;D
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 20, 2021, 04:59:27 pm
Not that outrageous compared to some maybe but still turns my stomach

https://twitter.com/The_East_End/status/1406633833429192705?s=19
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 20, 2021, 05:46:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  2, 2021, 08:28:46 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1398934709665603584

I remember watching this at the time and my thoughts are the same now as back then: fuck that right off.

I'd have had a total mental breakdown before I got to the first plinth.
I don't think they'd be using that kind of technique and equipment in this day n age to clean that column. H&S and all that.

And they certainly wouldn't allow a BBC presenter to go up like that in his civvies  ;D

Thanks for sharing!
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 20, 2021, 08:04:53 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on June 20, 2021, 05:46:35 pm
I don't think they'd be using that kind of technique and equipment in this day n age to clean that column. H&S and all that.

And they certainly wouldn't allow a BBC presenter to go up like that in his civvies  ;D

Thanks for sharing!

H&S would have a fit ;D
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 20, 2021, 08:17:47 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  2, 2021, 08:28:46 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1398934709665603584

I remember watching this at the time and my thoughts are the same now as back then: fuck that right off.

I'd have had a total mental breakdown before I got to the first plinth.
I feel physically sick.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
June 20, 2021, 09:29:38 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  2, 2021, 08:28:46 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1398934709665603584

I remember watching this at the time and my thoughts are the same now as back then: fuck that right off.

I'd have had a total mental breakdown before I got to the first plinth.

Fair play to Noakes. It's like he has a stiff upper lip of just getting on with it. I would imagine myself to have a huge stream of effing and jeffing as get further up. Hard to imagine anything like that being acceptable these days. Zero safety considerations.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
August 13, 2021, 01:11:12 am
Anyone seen the new Fly Emirates ad, me hole would i do that.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
August 13, 2021, 01:51:44 am
Quote from: Sarge on August 13, 2021, 01:11:12 am
Anyone seen the new Fly Emirates ad, me hole would i do that.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uQHhYRuaEtM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uQHhYRuaEtM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HagU3vUp0Ck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HagU3vUp0Ck</a>



Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
August 13, 2021, 03:10:02 am
Wow. Thats a tough gal.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
August 13, 2021, 03:15:02 pm
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
August 13, 2021, 03:27:28 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 25, 2021, 04:25:59 pm
Haha, I just went off google maps. It was that or Maggies!

Maggie's was brilliant back in the day - downstairs with Ma Bakers above
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 5, 2021, 07:09:08 am
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 5, 2021, 08:48:10 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  5, 2021, 07:09:08 am
https://twitter.com/tr1k5ter/status/1455839638673833985?s=21

Fucking hell

Just kids too

we all did that at a hotel in Sorrento on a school trip as teenagers going from balcony to balcony several floors up, didnt seem a big deal at the time until the teachers told us some kid died the previous year
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 5, 2021, 09:02:25 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 13, 2021, 03:10:02 am
Wow. Thats a tough gal.

just looked at that again. Its more amazing by what is on her feet. Not some work boots or nice grippy tennis shoes but high heels. That can't have felt good to be standing on street shoes.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 5, 2021, 09:15:15 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 13, 2021, 03:10:02 am
Wow. Thats a tough gal.

No problem

completely safe

clipped in
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 5, 2021, 10:02:25 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on November  5, 2021, 09:15:15 am
No problem

completely safe

clipped in

Watch Richard Hammonds BIG, when he changed the battery in the mast and look at the climb to get there  :o
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 5, 2021, 10:07:01 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November  5, 2021, 10:02:25 am
Watch Richard Hammonds BIG, when he changed the battery in the mast and look at the climb to get there  :o

or John Noakes climbing Nelsons column in his flairs with ZERO safety equipment, not even gloves
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 5, 2021, 10:13:06 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on November  5, 2021, 10:07:01 am
or John Noakes climbing Nelsons column in his flairs with ZERO safety equipment, not even gloves

I remember watching that as a kid, scary stuff ;D
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 5, 2021, 10:33:56 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on November  5, 2021, 10:07:01 am
or John Noakes climbing Nelsons column in his flairs with ZERO safety equipment, not even gloves

Absolutely fearless..posted this a few days ago on the Liver building.

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 7, 2021, 02:49:26 am
Walked the glass covered back walls behind our house on Upper Hope Place and climbed the Cemetery walls at 5.

Nowt else to do unless the rag and bone man was coming round.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 9, 2021, 03:49:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  5, 2021, 07:09:08 am
https://twitter.com/tr1k5ter/status/1455839638673833985?s=21

Fucking hell

Just kids too

Fucking hell.  Getting a bit too confident near the end there the little twat
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 12, 2021, 01:07:15 am
https://youtu.be/q8gxTKqwLJc

New attraction in NYC called city climb

https://youtu.be/q8gxTKqwLJc

Clipped in, no worries
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 12, 2021, 11:44:37 pm
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 13, 2021, 03:38:03 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 12, 2021, 01:07:15 am
https://youtu.be/q8gxTKqwLJc

New attraction in NYC called city climb

https://youtu.be/q8gxTKqwLJc

Clipped in, no worries

That'd be ace that. Missus wants to take the kids to NYC in 5 years, I'm doing that.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 13, 2021, 04:13:53 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_LboazS_4IY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_LboazS_4IY</a>

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 13, 2021, 07:28:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  5, 2021, 07:09:08 am
https://twitter.com/tr1k5ter/status/1455839638673833985?s=21
Fuck that, even when he looks over the edge after the first jump I shit myself.

Quote from: rob1966 on November 13, 2021, 03:38:03 pm
That'd be ace that. Missus wants to take the kids to NYC in 5 years, I'm doing that.
Please don't send pics.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 13, 2021, 07:31:08 pm
Quote from: John C on November 13, 2021, 07:28:31 pm
Fuck that, even when he looks over the edge after the first jump I shit myself.
Please don't send pics.

I'll send live video ;D
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 13, 2021, 07:33:50 pm
Probably costs a few bob, but you'd have to have some bottle to get up there :)
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 13, 2021, 07:36:50 pm
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 13, 2021, 08:06:52 pm
Quote from: Medellin on April 19, 2018, 10:05:06 am
Not exactly sitting but if this doesn't give you a 'whoa' heart moment then good on yer!
You will know when!

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_Zb0_Hu5jIM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_Zb0_Hu5jIM</a>

Fucking idiot too.
Ha hahahahaha.

This nut job deserved everything he got, and more.
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 17, 2021, 02:08:07 pm
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
November 17, 2021, 02:38:34 pm
I had never heard of a Via Ferrata before. Literal translation is iron climb

Loads of hand holds and foot holds are driven into the rock so that a beginner can climb some insane rock. There is even one in the Lake District apparently. The climbers are also attached to a guide wire the whole way.

This one looks proper mental.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg00Rr81fF4

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
Today at 05:08:35 pm
