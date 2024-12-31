« previous next »
Are you enjoying it?

Re: Are you enjoying it?
December 31, 2024, 05:02:29 pm
The season as such yes.
As long as we'll win some silverware this season yes.
Regarding players coming, staying or going as long as we win something this season, also yes.

Just enjoy the Slot revolution.  ;D
Re: Are you enjoying it?
December 31, 2024, 05:17:39 pm
Loving every minute as I do every season and who cares if the ride is sometimes better than the destination, it's all part of the excitement 😁
Re: Are you enjoying it?
December 31, 2024, 05:43:07 pm
100% enjoying it but i dont really like all that contract talk around it. It seems like after every match even if we play fantastic the talk is about the contract. Its a shame because the teams deserves much more credit
Re: Are you enjoying it?
December 31, 2024, 05:46:02 pm
My Dad died Christmas Day 2021 and I never wanted us to win a game more than the 2022 CL Final, having spent a lifetime following us with him. Karma will be delivered in Munich in May (hopefully against RM) with the League in the bag weeks before. No nerves, lets just give our great team and Slot the 100% support they fully merit.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
December 31, 2024, 05:49:13 pm
Quote from: elkun on December 31, 2024, 05:43:07 pm
100% enjoying it but i dont really like all that contract talk around it. It seems like after every match even if we play fantastic the talk is about the contract. Its a shame because the teams deserves much more credit

After covid and not being able to be there when we won the title, I don't really worry about what comes next season so the contracts, signings, etc I'm not bothered about. Just concentrating on being in the moment and enjoying this season hoping to win the big cups
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 03:18:57 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 31, 2024, 01:51:51 pm
Ive watched that clip after the Salah goal so many times. That explosion and the Were gonna win the League. Its only a minute or so but if I could bottle that feeling and watch it on a loop forever Id be a happy man. Winning the league at Anfield with a full crowd would be incredible. We need to see that this season. That was probably the closest we got to a moment like that in 19/20.

So true!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 04:37:03 am
Quote
Are you enjoying it?



...

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 05:23:18 am
every fucking minute of it

even when we go down a goal early in the game you just know its inevitable.

such a complete squad if everyone is fit
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 06:04:53 am
Oh yes.

Very definitely
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:13:31 am
Looking at other threads theres a fair few people not enjoying it this season.

Madness really. Makes you wonder what some people are in it for.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:32:25 am
Yes I'm enjoying it, but taking it more calmly than I did in 14 when I made myself ill with nerves which left my stomach in bits.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:32:46 am
I'm enjoying it. I'm liking the clean slate to a degree. There's less of a tension in the air. In previous years there was usually the need to be near perfect which was frankly exhausting and gave an added tension to every game.

For me a title charge was unexpected.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:40:00 am
Quote from: lfc_col on December 31, 2024, 05:00:24 pm
Yes very much so just just gutted my dads not here to see it he would be really pleased with what's happening he died in October


Sorry to hear that Col, quite poignant for me, I found out last night my Dad died on the same day as Prince. This was a week after that incredible Dortmund game and it brought those memories back

I kept trying to show him highlights of the match but he was too weak

All the best mate.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:49:16 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:13:31 am
Looking at other threads theres a fair few people not enjoying it this season.

Madness really. Makes you wonder what some people are in it for.
If a couple of contract extensions are sorted out it will lift all but the biggest betwetters out of the gloom.

Most are enjoying the performances and the wins, but I think as a fanbase we are still desperate for the title so there will always be a little bit of anxiety waiting for it to be almost nailed on. If we had won 3 of the last 6 PLs we would be much more relaxed.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:51:04 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:13:31 am
Looking at other threads theres a fair few people not enjoying it this season.

Madness really. Makes you wonder what some people are in it for.

I think a lot of people enjoy not enjoying it for some weird reason. Must be a shite way to live your life though. Constantly angry or frustrated about everything.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 01:03:21 pm
I am loving it, if you cannot enjoy it now, when can you?

It does feel like the last hurrah of a golden era though with all the contract uncertainties and whatnot. So anxiety about the future is understandable.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 02:28:33 pm
I'm starting to enjoy it.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 05:22:39 pm
Still too nervous here. Been good though, so far. I just want us to remain absolutely relentless.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 09:51:04 am
I think a lot of people enjoy not enjoying it for some weird reason. Must be a shite way to live your life though. Constantly angry or frustrated about everything.

Its crazy but i remember some people being the same any time we've been successful in the past few years
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 09:40:00 am

Sorry to hear that Col, quite poignant for me, I found out last night my Dad died on the same day as Prince. This was a week after that incredible Dortmund game and it brought those memories back

I kept trying to show him highlights of the match but he was too weak

All the best mate.

Been hard thanks but i know he would be loving this so i take some comfort from that
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Still completely surreal. I only started supporting in Jan. 2011, right when Kenny took over and Carroll came over. Those were a shite couple of years, getting turned over by West Brom, Bolton, Blackpool and the like. The Rodgers years felt like a fresh start, but it never felt like he had full control on the wheel, despite falling backwards into an incredible attack and season.

Since then it's felt like a dream, ups and downs along the way sure, but overall we've seen us be methodically managed into the best club in the world. Sure, we haven't won the most since Klopp joined, but every single win has felt legitimate and earned, and but for a few balls the wrong way (or a Ramos jiu jitsu maneuver) the CL haul would have proven this out.

That's why the FSG haters are so tiring; what other club in the world can you point to that hasn't been bankrolled with middle eastern money that is so securely managed and run, and still 10 years after Klopp joining, the good times keep coming? It's an ongoing dream.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 01:49:11 am
How can you not be loving it right now? Best club in the world at this moment in time 😍
