Still completely surreal. I only started supporting in Jan. 2011, right when Kenny took over and Carroll came over. Those were a shite couple of years, getting turned over by West Brom, Bolton, Blackpool and the like. The Rodgers years felt like a fresh start, but it never felt like he had full control on the wheel, despite falling backwards into an incredible attack and season.



Since then it's felt like a dream, ups and downs along the way sure, but overall we've seen us be methodically managed into the best club in the world. Sure, we haven't won the most since Klopp joined, but every single win has felt legitimate and earned, and but for a few balls the wrong way (or a Ramos jiu jitsu maneuver) the CL haul would have proven this out.



That's why the FSG haters are so tiring; what other club in the world can you point to that hasn't been bankrolled with middle eastern money that is so securely managed and run, and still 10 years after Klopp joining, the good times keep coming? It's an ongoing dream.