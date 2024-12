In a season of increasing feelings of optimism we find ourselves in a position that nobody could have predicted. Seemingly walking away with the league while the Champions League sits nicely in our back pocket for us to get back to when required. Iím over the moon and filled with glee at how Slotís reds have become the standard bearer in a season that started off with understandable doubt and angst.



In the backdrop of such a great state of affairs including the demise of our evil enemies, it really is a time to just sit in awe and appreciate what we have been witnessing. Yet thatís not entirely true. There are factions of reds who occupy a strange space that wants to invest in a more negative focus.



Trent

Robbo

Nunez

Contracts

FSG

Fog

Transfers

Conceding goals



This stuff enlivens some folk. Forget the wins. We have narratives to keep up and maintain!