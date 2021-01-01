The mad thing for me is watching women's football. You see a challenge that would see men sprawling, usually minimal contact from behind and they stay on their feet. I don't know whether it is the culture or just the fact that the money isn't as big.



I watch MotoGP and while they wear leathers, coming off at 40mph fucking hurts, never mind 180/200mph. I've seen Marc Marquez crash at over 100mph and before the bike has finished rolling, he's running back to the pits to get on his spare bike. And while they may pull off some "questionable" manoeuvres in the race, there's never and faking or crying.Rugby League, I've seen a Bradford player walking calmly off, waving to the crowd, with the coach saying "Yes, hes got a broken hand" and a Wigan player carry on, not knowing he had two teeth embedded in his forearm - was a Saints Players teeth, you likely remember that.