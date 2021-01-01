« previous next »
Are you enjoying it?

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 06:34:54 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:42:13 pm
My biggest problem is footballers themselves and those who own/run the game. There's so much money in the game that it seems like we've lost sight of it as a sport. Players are way overpaid, many rarely miss a chance to cheat/feign but still feel genuinely aggrieved when don't get 'justice'. There is an arrogance that has grown in football that many other sports have not developed and watching other sports, especially Rugby, helps me to see football for what it really is. It's not just about money because some of the bad attitudes permeate down to even local level football.


As for administrators, Infantino is the biggest prick of them all but most have their snouts in the trough somehow.


Owners are getting worse and the days of the likes of Jack Walker as an example of a rich owner are long gone.

I can't accept putting players (who give up their whole lives to play the game we all love) and crooked administrators (who are just perverting people's love to for football to their own ends) in the same basket.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 06:41:31 pm
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 06:34:54 pm
I can't accept putting players (who give up their whole lives to play the game we all love) and crooked administrators (who are just perverting people's love to for football to their own ends) in the same basket.

Think I see BBN's overall point, but am inclined to also agree with yours, in that Infantino's selling out the entire game is far, far worse than Gordon or Saka diving for a penalty and screaming as though their nut hairs got caught in Rob's clippers...
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 06:45:42 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 06:41:31 pm
Think I see BBN's overall point, but am inclined to also agree with yours, in that Infantino's selling out the entire game is far, far worse than Gordon or Saka diving for a penalty and screaming as though their nut hairs got caught in Rob's clippers...
They're different problems, different in nature, but they are both problems affecting the game

I still think money is the root of all the troubles
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 06:41:31 pm
Think I see BBN's overall point, but am inclined to also agree with yours, in that Infantino's selling out the entire game is far, far worse than Gordon or Saka diving for a penalty and screaming as though their nut hairs got caught in Rob's clippers...

The diving and cheating runs down into the kids game - I've seen a 6 yr olds roll around screaming after being tackled and diving.

The ones who run the game are corrupt, but the greed of the players and agents means that the supporters, who pay their wages, cannot afford to actually go the game. When bang average players are on £10,000 A FUCKING DAY and they expect us to pay £150 to take two kids to see them play, the game is fucking gone.

Every time there is a new TV deal, their hands go out for more, greedy fucking bastards
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
The diving and cheating runs down into the kids game - I've seen a 6 yr olds roll around screaming after being tackled and diving.

The ones who run the game are corrupt, but the greed of the players and agents means that the supporters, who pay their wages, cannot afford to actually go the game. When bang average players are on £10,000 A FUCKING DAY and they expect us to pay £150 to take two kids to see them play, the game is fucking gone.

Every time there is a new TV deal, their hands go out for more, greedy fucking bastards

The mad thing for me is watching women's football. You see a challenge that would see men sprawling, usually minimal contact from behind and they stay on their feet. I don't know whether it is the culture or just the fact that the money isn't as big.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:03:03 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
The mad thing for me is watching women's football. You see a challenge that would see men sprawling, usually minimal contact from behind and they stay on their feet. I don't know whether it is the culture or just the fact that the money isn't as big.
it's the same with women's ice hockey compared to men.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm
I'm guessing it's at least partly because of the money disparity. Money is so crucial to the men's game, esp with the financial doping going on, that gaining every advantage is seen as hyper-important, leading to cheating and everything else that's wrong

Women's football isn't infected by it so much yet.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 12:28:54 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
The mad thing for me is watching women's football. You see a challenge that would see men sprawling, usually minimal contact from behind and they stay on their feet. I don't know whether it is the culture or just the fact that the money isn't as big.
I'd love to see Neymar have a game of Rugby League

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLJFDSdLFow

The only time I've really take to Sam Allardyce was when he took the piss out of Chico, the game needs more of this.
As for footballers 'giving up their lives', not sure they do really
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 09:36:42 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
The mad thing for me is watching women's football. You see a challenge that would see men sprawling, usually minimal contact from behind and they stay on their feet. I don't know whether it is the culture or just the fact that the money isn't as big.

I watch MotoGP and while they wear leathers, coming off at 40mph fucking hurts, never mind 180/200mph. I've seen Marc Marquez crash at over 100mph and before the bike has finished rolling, he's running back to the pits to get on his spare bike. And while they may pull off some "questionable" manoeuvres in the race, there's never and faking or crying.

Rugby League, I've seen a Bradford player walking calmly off, waving to the crowd, with the coach saying "Yes, hes got a broken hand" and a Wigan player carry on, not knowing he had two teeth embedded in his forearm - was a Saints Players teeth, you likely remember that.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 11:54:08 am
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 01:02:39 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:28:54 am
I'd love to see Neymar have a game of Rugby League

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLJFDSdLFow

The only time I've really take to Sam Allardyce was when he took the piss out of Chico, the game needs more of this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLJFDSdLFow

As for footballers 'giving up their lives', not sure they do really
about 99% of them realize they get paid a fortune to do something they'd do for free.  it's very demanding but they know that going in.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 01:50:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:39 pm
about 99% of them realize they get paid a fortune to do something they'd do for free.  it's very demanding but they know that going in.

At 21 I was on £5k a year, not £5k for 30 mins work, I'd have spent my 20's locked in a cellar for a few million a year.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 02:13:22 pm
It's not that I'm NOT enjoying it.

I just feel like I loved 2007-2009 Gerrard-Torres more. Even though we won fuck all.

Maybe I just miss being 20 years old lol
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 04:05:35 pm
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 02:13:22 pm
It's not that I'm NOT enjoying it.

I just feel like I loved 2007-2009 Gerrard-Torres more. Even though we won fuck all.

Maybe I just miss being 20 years old lol

At 19/20 years old I was watching Dalglish, Rush, Barnes, Aldridge & Beardsley  8)
