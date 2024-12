Iím loving this season - except the Notts Forest game! I canít believe just how quickly Slot has forgotten about it!I was deflated when Jurgen left, he gave us everything and more, but Iím loving how seamlessly Arne has taken over, pretty much from the first minute. I donít mind saying Iíd never heard of him, I was in the Alonso camp, so I didnít really have any expectations going into the season. Figured the guy could do without the pressure.However, 6 months in, it really feels like heís the right man and the team is clearly responding to his methods. Iím mainly only watching the Reds games, (because the rest of the game, refs, VAR, cheating, money, corruption, horrendous ownership, etc has derailed and broken the wider game ) and Iím excited and fascinated about how well we are going! On to the next game!