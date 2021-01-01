« previous next »
I am and I think a new coach helps. Going into the season, nobody really knew was to come and frankly I have no expectations and I'm not thinking too much about what can/should/will happen.

I just focus on the current game and how we are evolving under Slot. I think those seasons were the expectations were higher were more stressful in terms of looking too far ahead or overanalysing what this or that result means.

I have let go of all that and I can just enjoy the game for what it is. We'll see where we are the end and stressing about it changes nothing really.
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:47:45 pm
It's coming back, LFC that is. As for the game in general and the idiots who run the game and most who talk about, lost for ever really.

I love LFC, hate football
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title.
Seriously who gives a shit? Astonishing that anyone would care about that
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.

Fuck them.  They all want to be us anyway.
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.

Who gives a shit about rival fans?
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.

Why is that a big worry
Im loving this season - except the Notts Forest game! I cant believe just how quickly Slot has forgotten about it!

I was deflated when Jurgen left, he gave us everything and more, but Im loving how seamlessly Arne has taken over, pretty much from the first minute. I dont mind saying Id never heard of him, I was in the Alonso camp, so I didnt really have any expectations going into the season. Figured the guy could do without the pressure.

However, 6 months in, it really feels like hes the right man and the team is clearly responding to his methods. Im mainly only watching the Reds games, (because the rest of the game, refs, VAR, cheating, money, corruption, horrendous ownership, etc has derailed and broken the wider game ) and Im excited and fascinated about how well we are going! On to the next game!
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:31:54 pm
I love LFC, hate football
Thats it in a nutshell.
Hate what football has become through greed and corruption.
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.
That really is not a worry.
If you aren't enjoying it because a few lads ran off the backs of our midfield this week, just after wrecking Man City and Real in a week, you're never going to enjoy it.

Throughout this frankly unbelievable start, I've kept thinking, how does the team react when we hit a speedbump. After Forest we got back on the horse well, but it was very early. Now we have something bigger in our hands, how will we react when it happens.

Trusting Virgil and Mo and Arne to keep the team grounded and focused on a game at the time.

Up the Reds!
Quote from: baffled on Today at 06:40:42 am
If you aren't enjoying it because a few lads ran off the backs of our midfield this week, just after wrecking Man City and Real in a week, you're never going to enjoy it.

Throughout this frankly unbelievable start, I've kept thinking, how does the team react when we hit a speedbump. After Forest we got back on the horse well, but it was very early. Now we have something bigger in our hands, how will we react when it happens.

Trusting Virgil and Mo and Arne to keep the team grounded and focused on a game at the time.

Up the Reds!

Pretty much where Im at too, and good youve noted the Forest game!  :) :thumbup

Love that bloke in your avatar photo too!
Mostly enjoying it because even though we're top of everything now - I still have no real expectations for this season. Just happy to see how we evolve and it's much less stressful watching us play these days. Expectations and anxiety will kick in if we're still riding high in the spring, but for now it's a very chill experience following this season.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:54:27 am
Mostly enjoying it because even though we're top of everything now - I still have no real expectations for this season. Just happy to see how we evolve and it's much less stressful watching us play these days. Expectations and anxiety will kick in if we're still riding high in the spring, but for now it's a very chill experience following this season.

The anxiety has already kicked in for me these last few game. Thats on me, not Arne and the lads. Im getting more pathetic in my old age and just want to watch games on my own. Not very good with the stress. Keep finding myself at the top of the house away from everyone else which is a bit pathetic. :D

But yes, apart from minor details like actually watching, Im very much enjoying how things are going this season!
