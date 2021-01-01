Im loving this season - except the Notts Forest game! I cant believe just how quickly Slot has forgotten about it!I was deflated when Jurgen left, he gave us everything and more, but Im loving how seamlessly Arne has taken over, pretty much from the first minute. I dont mind saying Id never heard of him, I was in the Alonso camp, so I didnt really have any expectations going into the season. Figured the guy could do without the pressure.However, 6 months in, it really feels like hes the right man and the team is clearly responding to his methods. Im mainly only watching the Reds games, (because the rest of the game, refs, VAR, cheating, money, corruption, horrendous ownership, etc has derailed and broken the wider game ) and Im excited and fascinated about how well we are going! On to the next game!