Im loving this season - except the Notts Forest game! I cant believe just how quickly Slot has forgotten about it!
I was deflated when Jurgen left, he gave us everything and more, but Im loving how seamlessly Arne has taken over, pretty much from the first minute. I dont mind saying Id never heard of him, I was in the Alonso camp, so I didnt really have any expectations going into the season. Figured the guy could do without the pressure.
However, 6 months in, it really feels like hes the right man and the team is clearly responding to his methods. Im mainly only watching the Reds games, (because the rest of the game, refs, VAR, cheating, money, corruption, horrendous ownership, etc has derailed and broken the wider game ) and Im excited and fascinated about how well we are going! On to the next game!