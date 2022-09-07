Yes, I am enjoying it. LFC is one of the great loves of my life. Been a fan since a nipper, can just about remember back to Kenny coming in, and everything since. I live overseas these days and watch all our games on tv.



Obviously there are issues. Man City are cheats and the Prem needs to be strong, and thorough, to see that through.

The refereeing is bad, and Tomkins wrote a large piece that strongly suggests deeper issues than them just being bad.



So Im not blind to the issues.



With the tiniest bit of luck, Klopp could be leaving with 3 league titles and 3 CL titles. He has been a great leader and great manager for us. But all things come to an end, and his time is coming to a close.



We have a very good squad and some great youngsters coming through. A new manager is on the way. Im excited to see what he will do. We have a structure at the club that will hopefully set him up to succeed. There are a few issues in the squad to resolve and I am looking forward to seeing how we handle it.



Gutted this season hit the wall late on. After unexpectedly getting into a title fight, I would have loved to win it - for the players, fans, and especially our great leader Jurgen Klopp. But it wasnt to be. Instead we have a cup in the bag, a probable third spot in the league, and a new chapter is about to begin with the club in a strong position.



Yes, I am enjoying it, warts and all. Our games are in my diary, I will arrange work things around it if I can, I watch with my lad, I phone my dad back in England to talk about it all and it gives me a sense of where I am from and an abiding connection to my roots yes, I am enjoying it.



YNWA