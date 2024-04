I start each week of the season with a bottle of optimism. The past couple of weeks, as each day passes I start getting more and more tipsy until pre game day I'm absolutely bladdered on it. I then start to sober up badly in the first 0-15 minutes of our games, the hangover starts to kick in just before half time peaks at full time and lasts all the way through until the day after (dependent on how much time I've spent on RAWK).



Once it passes, I go out and get myself another bottle of optimism.