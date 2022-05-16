« previous next »
Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?

Offline Sharado

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1640 on: May 16, 2022, 03:48:04 pm »
I'm fucking exhausted. But yes. Yes I am.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Wilmo

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 05:26:18 pm »
More than ever, still. Can't wait for the final.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline SOHC

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 05:47:50 pm »
It took a day to shake off the disappointment of losing the league by a point again but I am still loving every minute of this season and cannot wait for the final. I was at a random game at the Etihad this season (5-1 against Watford, don't ask) and the comparison of that sterile place, even when they're giving a team a drubbing, with the sheer joy and passion at Anfield...it's almost like the City fans are on a day out at an amusement park rather than going to a football ground.

All I need to do is reference that memory to remind myself that City can buy as many titles as they want but they will never have what Liverpool supporters have.

Favourite banner of the season, simply: "Up the Fucking Redmen"

The team will be well up for it on Saturday
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:34:43 pm by SOHC »
Online keano7

  Alonso follows it in!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm »
Yesterday was a real punch in the stomach. Never felt so dejected leaving a stadium. Absolutely crazy 20 minutes away from a league title and then having it taken off you in the most cruel way. The only way it would have felt worse if City had lost and we had drew.

Ridiculous how you can only afford to lose 1 game a season and every draw against any one other than City and possibly Chelsea feels like a defeat.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Mighty_Red

  All hail the King...
    Join the fight - SOS
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm »
Losing is hard, especially when you score 92 points and are still looking at 1 or 2 results thats could've gone better which insane. Still better than finishing 6th or 16th and having to support other teams.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm »
I try to take a philosophical, mindful view of these things. The disappointment was acute, but that is part of what it means to be a Liverpoool fan, just as much as the sweet joy of victory.

If nothing else it keeps us grounded and prevents the grandiloquent arrogance seen in some fanbases
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm
Yesterday was a real punch in the stomach. Never felt so dejected leaving a stadium. Absolutely crazy 20 minutes away from a league title and then having it taken off you in the most cruel way. The only way it would have felt worse if City had lost and we had drew.

Ridiculous how you can only afford to lose 1 game a season and every draw against any one other than City and possibly Chelsea feels like a defeat.

But picky but it was two, West Ham and Leicester away.

But the standards now are ridiculously high and well probably have to do the same next year.
Offline FLRed67

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 04:26:25 am »
Quite enjoyable so far.

The City victory parade was touching.

Even though the metropolitan authorities advised the City fans not to go out, a few hardy souls were clearly not going to let the monkey pox stop them.

Surely, we can all learn from such devotion.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:22 am by FLRed67 »
Offline him_15

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 05:34:55 am »
Absolutely, Klopp era is the best in my life time.
Believer

Offline 88_RED

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 06:12:23 am »

What a time to be alive and a red..

F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline AlphaDelta

  People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm »
You know what, I sat there on Sunday, at an open air bar in Liverpool called Fletchers, my stomach in knots. Little did I know what emotions I'd go through in the next few hours, the euphoria of believing, to the harrowing reality that they banged in 3 goals in next to no time. Your voice is hoarse, your hands sting through clapping, every twitch, every convulsion, hugging strangers, screaming at the top of your lungs.

In years to come we'll tell our kids, our grandkids, that we lived through the greatest time to be a Liverpool fan. We are the luckiest fans on earth, it doesn't always feel like it, but we are.

Just imagine not even being into footy?
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline El Lobo

  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 03:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm
I try to take a philosophical, mindful view of these things. The disappointment was acute, but that is part of what it means to be a Liverpoool fan, just as much as the sweet joy of victory.

If nothing else it keeps us grounded and prevents the grandiloquent arrogance seen in some fanbases

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Nobby Reserve

  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 04:44:15 pm »
I don't think I've been more gutted at the end of a league season.

Was partly the manner - I really believed it was happening.

Partly that it's the sportwashing cheats again who pipped us.

Partly that we'd had a party the night before where I was more pissed than I have been in several years and I was in that hangover psychosis stage that just exaggerates negative emotions for a day or two afterwards.

But mostly that the Quadruple was in sight. It would have given this team immortality. Made us even more 'unbearable'.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline El Lobo

  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 04:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:44:15 pm
I don't think I've been more gutted at the end of a league season.

Was partly the manner - I really believed it was happening.

Partly that it's the sportwashing cheats again who pipped us.

Partly that we'd had a party the night before where I was more pissed than I have been in several years and I was in that hangover psychosis stage that just exaggerates negative emotions for a day or two afterwards.

But mostly that the Quadruple was in sight. It would have given this team immortality. Made us even more 'unbearable'.

Really? 13/14 was absolutely devastating. The title would have been success on top of success, not success on top of years of shite. I honestly think any disappointments now are tempered by how good we are, and the knowledge that its unlikely to be our 'last shot'. 13/14 very much felt like lightning in a bottle that wasn't going to happen again, plus obviously the manner of it.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Ghost Town

  mundus vult decipi
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 05:58:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:15:04 pm

;D

I did call Man Utd a bunch of c*nts shortly afterwards :)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  mundus vult decipi
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 06:02:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:47:19 pm
Really? 13/14 was absolutely devastating. The title would have been success on top of success, not success on top of years of shite. I honestly think any disappointments now are tempered by how good we are, and the knowledge that its unlikely to be our 'last shot'. 13/14 very much felt like lightning in a bottle that wasn't going to happen again, plus obviously the manner of it.
Yep this for me as well. 2014 was devastating. Like we'd been promised the world and then had it snatched away at the last moment. That season everything that happened made it feel like it was very much meant to be... and then suddenly it wasn't, which was disorienting as well as disappointing.

Sunday was certainly a disappointment, but the very next thought was that it was only a temporary low and that we'll monster the league next season. Because we're not just boss, now, were continuously and consistently boss.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline ABJ

  Internet terrorist
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 06:30:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:47:19 pm
Really? 13/14 was absolutely devastating. The title would have been success on top of success, not success on top of years of shite. I honestly think any disappointments now are tempered by how good we are, and the knowledge that its unlikely to be our 'last shot'. 13/14 very much felt like lightning in a bottle that wasn't going to happen again, plus obviously the manner of it.
Without a doubt, 13/14 was far worse. Also it felt like the peak of that team, and so it proved.

If we attack next season like we've finished this league season (16 wins and 2 draws out of our last 18), number 20 won't be far away at all.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:42:06 pm by ABJ »
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Hazell

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 06:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:58:00 pm
;D

I did call Man Utd a bunch of c*nts shortly afterwards :)

So how is the interning at BBC News going?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online duvva

  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 06:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:31:10 pm
So how is the interning at BBC News going?
:)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Ghost Town

  mundus vult decipi
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:31:10 pm
So how is the interning at BBC News going?
;D

You've all seen my work, I'm guessing
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Barrow Shaun

  Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 08:01:05 pm »
Keep thinking about the weekend but it's fading now. The word 'gutted' doesn't come close.

I think tomorrow and Thursday the buzz for Paris will take over.
officially accepted RAWK source of information
