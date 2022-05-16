You know what, I sat there on Sunday, at an open air bar in Liverpool called Fletchers, my stomach in knots. Little did I know what emotions I'd go through in the next few hours, the euphoria of believing, to the harrowing reality that they banged in 3 goals in next to no time. Your voice is hoarse, your hands sting through clapping, every twitch, every convulsion, hugging strangers, screaming at the top of your lungs.
In years to come we'll tell our kids, our grandkids, that we lived through the greatest time to be a Liverpool fan. We are the luckiest fans on earth, it doesn't always feel like it, but we are.
Just imagine not even being into footy?