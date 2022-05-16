It took a day to shake off the disappointment of losing the league by a point again but I am still loving every minute of this season and cannot wait for the final. I was at a random game at the Etihad this season (5-1 against Watford, don't ask) and the comparison of that sterile place, even when they're giving a team a drubbing, with the sheer joy and passion at Anfield...it's almost like the City fans are on a day out at an amusement park rather than going to a football ground.



All I need to do is reference that memory to remind myself that City can buy as many titles as they want but they will never have what Liverpool supporters have.



Favourite banner of the season, simply: "Up the Fucking Redmen"



The team will be well up for it on Saturday