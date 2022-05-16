« previous next »
Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 141471 times)

Offline Sharado

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1640 on: May 16, 2022, 03:48:04 pm »
I'm fucking exhausted. But yes. Yes I am.
Offline Wilmo

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 05:26:18 pm »
More than ever, still. Can't wait for the final.
Offline SOHC

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 05:47:50 pm »
It took a day to shake off the disappointment of losing the league by a point again but I am still loving every minute of this season and cannot wait for the final. I was at a random game at the Etihad this season (5-1 against Watford, don't ask) and the comparison of that sterile place, even when they're giving a team a drubbing, with the sheer joy and passion at Anfield...it's almost like the City fans are on a day out at an amusement park rather than going to a football ground.

All I need to do is reference that memory to remind myself that City can buy as many titles as they want but they will never have what Liverpool supporters have.

Favourite banner of the season, simply: "Up the Fucking Redmen"

The team will be well up for it on Saturday
Offline keano7

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm »
Yesterday was a real punch in the stomach. Never felt so dejected leaving a stadium. Absolutely crazy 20 minutes away from a league title and then having it taken off you in the most cruel way. The only way it would have felt worse if City had lost and we had drew.

Ridiculous how you can only afford to lose 1 game a season and every draw against any one other than City and possibly Chelsea feels like a defeat.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm »
Losing is hard, especially when you score 92 points and are still looking at 1 or 2 results thats could've gone better which insane. Still better than finishing 6th or 16th and having to support other teams.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm »
I try to take a philosophical, mindful view of these things. The disappointment was acute, but that is part of what it means to be a Liverpoool fan, just as much as the sweet joy of victory.

If nothing else it keeps us grounded and prevents the grandiloquent arrogance seen in some fanbases
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm
Yesterday was a real punch in the stomach. Never felt so dejected leaving a stadium. Absolutely crazy 20 minutes away from a league title and then having it taken off you in the most cruel way. The only way it would have felt worse if City had lost and we had drew.

Ridiculous how you can only afford to lose 1 game a season and every draw against any one other than City and possibly Chelsea feels like a defeat.

But picky but it was two, West Ham and Leicester away.

But the standards now are ridiculously high and well probably have to do the same next year.
Online FLRed67

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 04:26:25 am »
Quite enjoyable so far.

The City victory parade was touching.

Even though the metropolitan authorities advised the City fans not to go out, a few hardy souls were clearly not going to let the monkey pox stop them.

Surely, we can all learn from such devotion.
