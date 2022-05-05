Although I don't enjoy the game as a whole these days, or the circus that surrounds it, I'm absolutely loving being a Liverpool fan just now.



I was lucky enough to be attending Anfield in Bill Shankly's last two years, and we all know what we witnessed with him and what came after him with Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny. I never thought anything could top all that. In many ways, nothing can. It was different times. A different era altogether. A more authentic and honest era too.



In many ways, for me, the game is gone now. But even in these horribly plastic times, I feel we are lucky to have one of the most authentic human beings alive today leading our club. That man means the world to me. He's something real in what feels like a virtual reality dystopian world these days. For me, he stands right alongside our greatest ever managers. What he's built here is simply staggering. This club spends what it earns. It stands on its own two feet. It wasn't so many years ago all we wanted was for the club to be competing. To just be in the mix at the business end of the season with something to play for. But look at us now. We've recently been champions of England, Europe and the entire bloody world. All at a time when the biggest sportswashing programme ever seen is operating just down the M62.



Here we are this season. Three cup finals, including the biggest of them all. To me, no matter how the table reads at the end of the season, it's Liverpool who are the League Champions. We are 20 points ahead of our nearest non-cheating rival. That tells us all we need to know about who is the best legitimate side in the country. We are the best clean team by absolutely miles. We have a club, a manager and a squad that is amazing. They have done us all proud and continue to do so.



One of my favourite songs on the old Spion Kop went ''Those were the days my friend....'' Well, yes, they really were, but if I may tweak it a little, I'd say that ''These are the days, my fiend....'' because they really are. We are living one of the best eras in our entire history, and we still have plenty of history to write yet, too...



We really, really need to enjoy this. It's special. It's rare, and it's ours.