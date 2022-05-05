Was thinking about this during a morning scroll down various social media. There's so much bile and bitterness around, it's making me just want to tune into the games and stick on here and the various podcasters you know are on the right lines for the journey.



I never thought I'd get a feeling like this about the football again - it's like being 10 years old in 1984.



Agree with this and I tend to avoid a lot of social media. Don't watch Sky Sports news, don't listen to any punditry before during or after games, don't listen to TalkSport, don't listen to 5Live, don't buy a paper and don't generally read them online. A few podcasts and read the odd thing on The Athletic is all I really consume beyond watching the games and a bit on here.Social media is the biggest issue though. The platform(s) were opinions get aired more readily and easily. It's not just opposition fans. It's a lot of our own fans that are the problem on social media. Social media has contributed to people becoming too entrenched in their positions. Too polarised when viewing anything, never mind football. People can easily find others with the same opinion to, in some way, validate their own opinions. It removes the idea of debate or a nuanced opinion. It moves more towards being proved right. Moving to a position were innocuous incidents or statistics are used as evidence to validate a pre-determined position.Ultimately it means that when people view something about an opponent, people's opinions are very polarised and sometimes extreme. The tribalism takes over in a manner more exaggerated in the main than before social media. Every opposition team, player or manager needs to held up as a fraud, not as good as X, a nasty piece of work or someone who definitely hates you or your club. The same can be applied to anyone in the media and refs also. Every team's supporters think the refs and media are against them and support club X.Even when commenting on their own team and players, many people on social media feel unwilling or unable to give someone the benefit of the doubt. There's always got to be a reason for any slight setback and all the better if that setback can be used to affirm their pre-determined opinions on a player, manger, squad depth or owners.I'm pretty sanguine about Liverpool currently and I'm just enjoying the ride with limited outside noise. We've got a manager and staff who know what they are doing. A club that has a strategy in place that optimises our potential. An amazing playing squad who always go out there and give their best. Our major rivals are all struggling. Our new 'rivals' are not the same and I personally can't get that worked up about the likes of City, Arsenal Spurs or even Chelsea. I'm happy to block out the news of social media (and the media) and come to my own conclusions about our club and any opposition club, manager or player.