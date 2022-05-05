« previous next »
Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 135566 times)

Offline farawayred

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1560 on: May 5, 2022, 02:09:15 am »
Quote from: jckliew on May  5, 2022, 01:10:03 am
Enjoy the capitulation of Manchester City.
Honestly, I do but on the side as I dont really give a flying fuck about them.

The chance of a quadruple, now, thats something else!
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1561 on: May 5, 2022, 02:12:46 am »
Two big finals over the next four weeks... another four games in the league with a chance to win it all... what's not to enjoy.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1562 on: May 5, 2022, 02:14:40 am »
Tell you what I've been banging on about CLOBBERIN teams this season for so long I can't remember when I started and I think I've been happy with that a while

I hate them, but getting Real Madrid in the CL final has clicked something for me. That fixture is just so classic. It finally all feels.... Near. Tangible. Possible. It's not impossible, it's all so probable

I love the tension. The chaos. The static in the air. We really are doing all or nothing this season.

No matter what happens next, I won't have no regrets. It's a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful way to be
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1563 on: May 5, 2022, 03:40:08 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May  5, 2022, 02:14:40 am
Tell you what I've been banging on about CLOBBERIN teams this season for so long I can't remember when I started and I think I've been happy with that a while

I hate them, but getting Real Madrid in the CL final has clicked something for me. That fixture is just so classic. It finally all feels.... Near. Tangible. Possible. It's not impossible, it's all so probable

I love the tension. The chaos. The static in the air. We really are doing all or nothing this season.

No matter what happens next, I won't have no regrets. It's a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful way to be

Its like destiny. Madrid are European Royalty and its a chance for revenge!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1564 on: May 5, 2022, 08:09:17 am »
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D
Offline Korbflechter

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1565 on: May 5, 2022, 12:02:44 pm »
An absolute must! What's not to enjoy here? This is it. It's the perfect set-up. We're back among the absolute giants in the game, going into the biggest game in European club football against the biggest football club that has ever existed - slight favorites. It's so different as compared to 2018, because this time it is how it's supposed to be. Lunatics in red are going to flood the city of Paris and make it another night of Anfield away from Anfield. Fookin love it.
Offline S

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1566 on: May 5, 2022, 12:15:27 pm »
Last night was such a relief. Not because Madrid arent capable of beating us, they obviously are. I can enjoy the build up now though. I hated those long weeks leading up to Spurs in 2019. Wondering if Harry Kane was going to be lifting the trophy. It would have been the same here with the likes of Sterling.

Instead we get the most iconic team of them all, a true heavyweight clash. The nervous excitement is kicking in already.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1567 on: May 5, 2022, 12:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May  5, 2022, 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D
Fuck me - I took a look and they're pretty much on a par with the Bitters with some of the bile spouted :o... Which makes it EVEN MORE ENJOYABLE!!!  :lmao

Surreal season.

Successful or not, we're still in the hunt to do something that has never been done before by an English club and if you cannot sit back and get giddy with excitement at the thought of every game from now on in, then I can't help you.

I've done something that I've not done since the 80's and that's completely thrown logic and common sense out of the window by basically re-arranging my life to fit around the fixtures. I've been a fan for many years and done some stupidly obsessed things, but when I had kids thought that was all gone and thought myself as more commonsensical. Well, fuck that. I'm a Liverpool obsessed teenager again. I'm enthralled.

I don't care in many ways if we don't win all the trophies we have to go for (disappointed of course) as just to have that sheer excitement back again is phenominal. What a time to be a Red.

 
Offline red1977

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1568 on: May 5, 2022, 07:01:17 pm »
We only played a couple of days ago, yet i'm starting to get withdrawal symptoms. Cant wait for Saturdee. what a season.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 12:23:33 pm »
no

I'm RELISHING IT AAAAAAAA

Clomping round my house frothing at the mouth almost sometimes. It's the idea as much as anything else. There's running on fumes and there's running on dreams.

I'm dreaming big. Failure now wouldn't even hurt me. 2026 is a while away you do know.

I am doing alright but it is heartening to have in my back pocket that the club I have supported since I was born into it is this club
Offline McSquared

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm »
Been an amazing season whatever happens now
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 01:40:01 pm »
Yeah a mixture of proud, happy, emotional. Watching Jürgen fist pump the crowd just heightens it all as well (FA Cup semi final for example). ;D
Online Keith Lard

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 01:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May  5, 2022, 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D

They really love calling us murderers, victims and dippers dont they on blue moon. Dank bunch and zero moderation. These forums need moderating to control the crack pots, but it seems being a crack pot is the norm on there. Whatever you say about other rival forums like red cafe, theyre moderated better and less vile. Hey ho
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 01:50:26 pm »
To say Im enjoying it is an under statement. Its just a privilege to be a true Liverpool supporter. The hard times really frame the good times.
