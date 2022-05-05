Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!



Fuck me - I took a look and they're pretty much on a par with the Bitters with some of the bile spouted... Which makes it EVEN MORE ENJOYABLE!!!Surreal season.Successful or not, we're still in the hunt to do something that has never been done before by an English club and if you cannot sit back and get giddy with excitement at the thought of every game from now on in, then I can't help you.I've done something that I've not done since the 80's and that's completely thrown logic and common sense out of the window by basically re-arranging my life to fit around the fixtures. I've been a fan for many years and done some stupidly obsessed things, but when I had kids thought that was all gone and thought myself as more commonsensical. Well, fuck that. I'm a Liverpool obsessed teenager again. I'm enthralled.I don't care in many ways if we don't win all the trophies we have to go for (disappointed of course) as just to have that sheer excitement back again is phenominal. What a time to be a Red.