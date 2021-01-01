« previous next »
farawayred

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1560 on: Today at 02:09:15 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:10:03 am
Enjoy the capitulation of Manchester City.
Honestly, I do but on the side as I dont really give a flying fuck about them.

The chance of a quadruple, now, thats something else!
thegoodfella

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1561 on: Today at 02:12:46 am
Two big finals over the next four weeks... another four games in the league with a chance to win it all... what's not to enjoy.
ToneLa

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1562 on: Today at 02:14:40 am
Tell you what I've been banging on about CLOBBERIN teams this season for so long I can't remember when I started and I think I've been happy with that a while

I hate them, but getting Real Madrid in the CL final has clicked something for me. That fixture is just so classic. It finally all feels.... Near. Tangible. Possible. It's not impossible, it's all so probable

I love the tension. The chaos. The static in the air. We really are doing all or nothing this season.

No matter what happens next, I won't have no regrets. It's a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful way to be
Johnny Aldridge

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1563 on: Today at 03:40:08 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:14:40 am
Its like destiny. Madrid are European Royalty and its a chance for revenge!
Johnny Aldridge

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1564 on: Today at 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D
Korbflechter

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1565 on: Today at 12:02:44 pm
An absolute must! What's not to enjoy here? This is it. It's the perfect set-up. We're back among the absolute giants in the game, going into the biggest game in European club football against the biggest football club that has ever existed - slight favorites. It's so different as compared to 2018, because this time it is how it's supposed to be. Lunatics in red are going to flood the city of Paris and make it another night of Anfield away from Anfield. Fookin love it.
S

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1566 on: Today at 12:15:27 pm
Last night was such a relief. Not because Madrid arent capable of beating us, they obviously are. I can enjoy the build up now though. I hated those long weeks leading up to Spurs in 2019. Wondering if Harry Kane was going to be lifting the trophy. It would have been the same here with the likes of Sterling.

Instead we get the most iconic team of them all, a true heavyweight clash. The nervous excitement is kicking in already.
Kennys from heaven

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1567 on: Today at 12:21:37 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D
Fuck me - I took a look and they're pretty much on a par with the Bitters with some of the bile spouted :o... Which makes it EVEN MORE ENJOYABLE!!!  :lmao

Surreal season.

Successful or not, we're still in the hunt to do something that has never been done before by an English club and if you cannot sit back and get giddy with excitement at the thought of every game from now on in, then I can't help you.

I've done something that I've not done since the 80's and that's completely thrown logic and common sense out of the window by basically re-arranging my life to fit around the fixtures. I've been a fan for many years and done some stupidly obsessed things, but when I had kids thought that was all gone and thought myself as more commonsensical. Well, fuck that. I'm a Liverpool obsessed teenager again. I'm enthralled.

I don't care in many ways if we don't win all the trophies we have to go for (disappointed of course) as just to have that sheer excitement back again is phenominal. What a time to be a Red.

 
red1977

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1568 on: Today at 07:01:17 pm
We only played a couple of days ago, yet i'm starting to get withdrawal symptoms. Cant wait for Saturdee. what a season.
