« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 127871 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1480 on: March 23, 2022, 11:39:26 am »
I was wavering earlier in the season because the grubbiness of the oil clubs was always looming, tarnishing the sport, but now... it's what you're in it for isn't it? Actively anxious just thinking about Watford at home early kick off because it means so much and I can't wait for it. Us being the best team we've ever seen at Anfield has overwhelmed any of the doubts, concerns, anger at the pricks elsewhere.

Days of our lives.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • Sound
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1481 on: March 23, 2022, 12:10:57 pm »
Just hope those who are fortunate enough to go every week make the atmosphere exactly what it should be at times like these
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1482 on: March 23, 2022, 12:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Original on March 23, 2022, 10:25:55 am
Them man city games are going to be the death of me, fucking hate playing them c*nts

Why?

We are the lucky ones.

We have the privilege of having been handed the sacred dagger, to plunge into their dark, spongy "we-are-the-fifth-biggest-club-in-football-no-really-it's-true" hearts.

Only a little over two weeks away now.

Can they hear us coming?  Soon, we shall smell their fear  .   .   .

Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1483 on: March 23, 2022, 12:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 23, 2022, 11:30:08 am
Agree, those runs, especially the Europa one really cemented that feeling. Oddly enough though, despite that there were people asking questions on here in the early part of the following season.

I'm just convinced that there's a section of our fans that get their opinions from Sky and Talkshite and swallowed all those Klopp v Rodgers comparisons with looking at what was really happening.

I've said it before on here but how Klopp built us , and the club giving him time is a salutory lesson to fans and boards everywhere - assuming that the recruitment was right in the first place.
Oh yeah all those Klopp/Rodger comparisons that were so rife during his first 18 months or so. Never liked those and naturally, Sky never did much in the way of context to them either.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1484 on: March 23, 2022, 01:56:32 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 23, 2022, 10:05:18 am
Just remember, this season was made possible by Allison fucking Becker scoring a header

Could you imagine if that would have happened in front of fans
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,230
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1485 on: March 23, 2022, 02:03:45 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 23, 2022, 10:05:18 am
Just remember, this season was made possible by Allison fucking Becker scoring a header

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,252
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1486 on: March 23, 2022, 02:11:45 pm »
Could well be the best season I've ever witnessed if everything goes to plan.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,657
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1487 on: March 23, 2022, 02:27:58 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,899
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1488 on: March 23, 2022, 04:13:33 pm »
It's been a great season so far, so many goals, and only a few disappointing performances/results. We are watching greatness in full flow, something that could surpass even the last 4 years. Anyone who thinks we are getting the luck and grinding out the results is forgetting the run of 20 odd games scoring 2 or more goals.

However, have to admit my anxiety chip does go on overload when I think we could still miss out on both the league and the CL. Not because we have any kind of hold on them, or that we're entitled to them, but because this team truly deserves these prizes.

This team that Jurgen has buily deserves to be lauded and go down in history, not to be pushed to being a footnote to sportwashers.

Am pissed that I'm away in another time zone for most of April, at a time when we will have so many games. The CL games will be the most problematic
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,150
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1489 on: March 23, 2022, 06:31:15 pm »
For once I'll be hoping that Elliot (not Harvey, the other one) was wrong about April...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1490 on: March 23, 2022, 06:55:11 pm »
I'm missing it.

It's Wednesday, there should be a match.

Not interested in the internationals at all. If Harry Maguire is England's best CB what is the point in watching?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,150
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1491 on: March 23, 2022, 08:04:46 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on March 23, 2022, 06:55:11 pm
I'm missing it.

It's Wednesday, there should be a match.

Not interested in the internationals at all. If Harry Maguire is England's best CB what is the point in watching?
Same

I appreciate that the relentless pace of games might pose problems for the players, and their fitness etc, but for me as a fan it's been great and I can't wait for them to start up again.

And yes, I have no interest in the internationals these days
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1492 on: March 24, 2022, 09:26:32 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on March 23, 2022, 06:55:11 pm
I'm missing it.

It's Wednesday, there should be a match.

Not interested in the internationals at all. If Harry Maguire is England's best CB what is the point in watching?
This is our last chance for a breath. Its going to be nuts for the next two months
Logged
YNWA

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,759
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1493 on: March 24, 2022, 09:40:33 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 24, 2022, 09:26:32 am
This is our last chance for a breath. Its going to be nuts for the next two months

Yeah, its quite nice to have a relatively stress free week and a chance to draw breath!

Until we start fretting because we see someone in a far flung corner of the world was subbed off on 54 minutes.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,733
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1494 on: March 24, 2022, 09:58:13 am »
This coming April is the reason you like football, isn't it?

We could finish the month having been knocked out of the CL by Benfica, out of the FA Cup by City and out of the title race. What a few weeks.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,775
  • Truthiness
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1495 on: March 24, 2022, 10:11:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 24, 2022, 09:40:33 am
Yeah, its quite nice to have a relatively stress free week and a chance to draw breath!

Until we start fretting because we see someone in a far flung corner of the world was subbed off on 54 minutes.
There'll be a bunch of us saying to our partners 'will we do something nice this weekend, maybe go away somewhere?' and hoping we get enough credit in the bank that will do us until the start of June   :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1496 on: March 24, 2022, 10:12:41 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 24, 2022, 09:26:32 am
This is our last chance for a breath.

This.

I use the international break to switch off from football for a bit. Apart from posting on heres bit I tend to  disengage for a week or so.

Not sure when I last watched an international. Maybe the Euros. Im probably going to boycott watching Qatar 2022 so might be the next Euros before I watch another international game. Gives a semi-regular break from the intensity of football.

Not sure how Ill feel or deal with a 6 week break next winter though. Maybe Ill have jibbed football by then. Quadruple & Everton getting relegated would probably be enough for me to walk away from football.thered be nothing left to achieve!
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,591
  • Indefatigability
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1497 on: March 27, 2022, 05:08:35 pm »
What I do not enjoy is this wait until Watford.

I did actually need a rest from the emotional investment that comes with watching Klopp's Liverpool, but I'm now reset and ready to watch again.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1498 on: March 28, 2022, 11:06:01 am »
Quote from: Jookie on March 24, 2022, 10:12:41 am
This.

I use the international break to switch off from football for a bit. Apart from posting on heres bit I tend to  disengage for a week or so.

Not sure when I last watched an international. Maybe the Euros. Im probably going to boycott watching Qatar 2022 so might be the next Euros before I watch another international game. Gives a semi-regular break from the intensity of football.

Not sure how Ill feel or deal with a 6 week break next winter though. Maybe Ill have jibbed football by then. Quadruple & Everton getting relegated would probably be enough for me to walk away from football.thered be nothing left to achieve!
There was a time when England games used to be a bit of an event, but outside of a tournament there doesn't seem to be the same appetite. My son's a red and is as indifferent as me, but I spoke to some of his mates over the weekend who support other teams and they never even mentioned it (unless they were put of by my previous reactions!)
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,679
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1499 on: March 28, 2022, 11:16:27 am »
Sod off International break!
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1500 on: March 28, 2022, 11:36:35 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 27, 2022, 05:08:35 pm
What I do not enjoy is this wait until Watford.

I did actually need a rest from the emotional investment that comes with watching Klopp's Liverpool, but I'm now reset and ready to watch again.

I quite enjoyed this weekends break from football.

Spent time in the garden, enjoying the sun. Was good to have that 1 weekend break.

This month could be quite incessant in terms of big games every 3-4 days. Theres scenarios where that is the case from this Saturday until the CL final. The other extreme is that the results in the 1st half of April means theres a lot less to play for in the last month of the season. Its that jeopardy that makes it so exciting/ edge wracking at this point.   
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
  • Seis Veces
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1501 on: March 28, 2022, 07:44:15 pm »
Hate the international breaks but I was glad myself when it came around, we just needed to get across the line against Arsenal and Forest to go into April standing a good chance in all competitions, and I feel like the mood was raised even further when we received a Champions League draw that everyone sees as favourable.

The annoying thing is it's sort of made me think about the upcoming games even more. It's exciting but even thinking about it at this stage is already making me nervous  ;D - I think the Watford game needs to hurry along, hopefully a comfortable win as it was at their place. By the time the weekend comes it'll be April, and with the last international break of the season ending I think it comes clearer that the end is in sight and it could be a pretty historic ending at that should all go well. If we win the games the trophies will be taken care of, Watford first then a massive game in Lisbon.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,048
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1502 on: March 28, 2022, 08:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 23, 2022, 02:03:45 pm

There isnt a defender out there that isnt marking Ali the next time he comes up for a corner. You can hear the opposition manager screaming now. :D
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,486
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1503 on: Yesterday at 11:16:40 am »
Quote from: Beninger on March 28, 2022, 08:05:06 pm
There isnt a defender out there that isnt marking Ali the next time he comes up for a corner. You can hear the opposition manager screaming now. :D
I'm not sure even VVD would have stood a lot of chance against that.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1504 on: Yesterday at 12:24:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 28, 2022, 07:44:15 pm
Hate the international breaks but I was glad myself when it came around, we just needed to get across the line against Arsenal and Forest to go into April standing a good chance in all competitions, and I feel like the mood was raised even further when we received a Champions League draw that everyone sees as favourable.

The annoying thing is it's sort of made me think about the upcoming games even more. It's exciting but even thinking about it at this stage is already making me nervous  ;D - I think the Watford game needs to hurry along, hopefully a comfortable win as it was at their place. By the time the weekend comes it'll be April, and with the last international break of the season ending I think it comes clearer that the end is in sight and it could be a pretty historic ending at that should all go well. If we win the games the trophies will be taken care of, Watford first then a massive game in Lisbon.

Benfica game is big, but it's tiddlywinks compared to the one that comes after it.

Win that one and we are on cusp of greatest accomplishment in club's history. Ali with game saving block from point blank range in 97th minute. Calling it now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:26:45 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1505 on: Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm »
I enjoyed it more in 2019/20 (once it was clear the season wouldn't be scrapped)

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,938
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1506 on: Yesterday at 05:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm
I enjoyed it more in 2019/20 (once it was clear the season wouldn't be scrapped)



It was a lot easier because we knew at Christmas we were winning the League, but the whole empty grounds took the shine off it for me.

I'm hating this break, I want some footy and I hope come 2:30 on Saturday we are top and still there come 10pm Monday
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,183
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1507 on: Yesterday at 05:51:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:50:59 pm
It was a lot easier because we knew at Christmas we were winning the League, but the whole empty grounds took the shine off it for me.

I'm hating this break, I want some footy and I hope come 2:30 on Saturday we are top and still there come 10pm Monday

I'd be happy being top at 5pm on Saturday
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1508 on: Yesterday at 06:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:51:59 pm
I'd be happy being top at 5pm on Saturday

I moved to the other side of the pond 12 years back, and its an 8hr time difference. By the time I wake Saturday morning, Im hoping Liverpool are either 1 or 2 points clear at the top.

With hope in your heart
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,486
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1509 on: Yesterday at 06:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 06:16:46 pm
I moved to the other side of the pond 12 years back, and its an 8hr time difference. By the time I wake Saturday morning, Im hoping Liverpool are either 1 or 2 points clear at the top.

With hope in your heart
We are phoning you and making you get up and watch/follow the Comms!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,938
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1510 on: Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:51:59 pm
I'd be happy being top at 5pm on Saturday

For some reason I thought Burnley v City was the Monday night, totally forgot that the CL games are next week.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,702
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1511 on: Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm »
a bundle of nerves.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
  • Seis Veces
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1512 on: Yesterday at 11:46:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm
a bundle of nerves.

This international break was meant to do us some good and give us a rest. It's just made me even more nervous FFS
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 04:16:36 am »
i knew april's fixture list was massive but having actually checked it i now need a lie down and a posture check

balancing out a UCL/PL challenge with a both Mancs and FA Cup semi-final (against city of course) sprinkled in between

yeah man that's a huge mess i'm not ready for all that at all i have the composure of an octopus falling off a tree

maybe a drink
« Last Edit: Today at 04:20:21 am by Garnier »
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 