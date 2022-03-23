It's been a great season so far, so many goals, and only a few disappointing performances/results. We are watching greatness in full flow, something that could surpass even the last 4 years. Anyone who thinks we are getting the luck and grinding out the results is forgetting the run of 20 odd games scoring 2 or more goals.



However, have to admit my anxiety chip does go on overload when I think we could still miss out on both the league and the CL. Not because we have any kind of hold on them, or that we're entitled to them, but because this team truly deserves these prizes.



This team that Jurgen has buily deserves to be lauded and go down in history, not to be pushed to being a footnote to sportwashers.



Am pissed that I'm away in another time zone for most of April, at a time when we will have so many games. The CL games will be the most problematic