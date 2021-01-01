« previous next »
Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 124995 times)

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 11:39:26 am »
I was wavering earlier in the season because the grubbiness of the oil clubs was always looming, tarnishing the sport, but now... it's what you're in it for isn't it? Actively anxious just thinking about Watford at home early kick off because it means so much and I can't wait for it. Us being the best team we've ever seen at Anfield has overwhelmed any of the doubts, concerns, anger at the pricks elsewhere.

Days of our lives.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Just hope those who are fortunate enough to go every week make the atmosphere exactly what it should be at times like these
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 12:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:25:55 am
Them man city games are going to be the death of me, fucking hate playing them c*nts

Why?

We are the lucky ones.

We have the privilege of having been handed the sacred dagger, to plunge into their dark, spongy "we-are-the-fifth-biggest-club-in-football-no-really-it's-true" hearts.

Only a little over two weeks away now.

Can they hear us coming?  Soon, we shall smell their fear  .   .   .

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 12:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:30:08 am
Agree, those runs, especially the Europa one really cemented that feeling. Oddly enough though, despite that there were people asking questions on here in the early part of the following season.

I'm just convinced that there's a section of our fans that get their opinions from Sky and Talkshite and swallowed all those Klopp v Rodgers comparisons with looking at what was really happening.

I've said it before on here but how Klopp built us , and the club giving him time is a salutory lesson to fans and boards everywhere - assuming that the recruitment was right in the first place.
Oh yeah all those Klopp/Rodger comparisons that were so rife during his first 18 months or so. Never liked those and naturally, Sky never did much in the way of context to them either.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 01:56:32 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:05:18 am
Just remember, this season was made possible by Allison fucking Becker scoring a header

Could you imagine if that would have happened in front of fans
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 02:03:45 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:05:18 am
Just remember, this season was made possible by Allison fucking Becker scoring a header

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 02:11:45 pm »
Could well be the best season I've ever witnessed if everything goes to plan.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 02:27:58 pm »
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 04:13:33 pm »
It's been a great season so far, so many goals, and only a few disappointing performances/results. We are watching greatness in full flow, something that could surpass even the last 4 years. Anyone who thinks we are getting the luck and grinding out the results is forgetting the run of 20 odd games scoring 2 or more goals.

However, have to admit my anxiety chip does go on overload when I think we could still miss out on both the league and the CL. Not because we have any kind of hold on them, or that we're entitled to them, but because this team truly deserves these prizes.

This team that Jurgen has buily deserves to be lauded and go down in history, not to be pushed to being a footnote to sportwashers.

Am pissed that I'm away in another time zone for most of April, at a time when we will have so many games. The CL games will be the most problematic
