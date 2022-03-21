Covid broke the emotional momentum we had in 2020 so badly. Apart from the Chelsea game when we lifted the trophy, the end of that season felt so lacking in fun compared what we should have had with fans in the ground. I feel like it's taken a while to warm back up again. Last season was a miserable experience for so many reasons. First half of this season was excitement alternating with frustration because we were conceding too many leads and it felt like we were too soft a touch at times despite the attacking football. Since Christmas it feels like we've gone up a level and has been much more enjoyable. Winning a trophy again was massive, and getting into the swing of hunting City down in the league has suited us. Feels like we're properly back now.



Agree with other posters that having won the league once, there's less of a psychodrama to the title race and feeling fate etc conspiring against us every time we get close. Still desperate to win a league with fans though, and the parade that would go with it. The team and the city deserves a proper let off.