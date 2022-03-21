« previous next »
Are you enjoying it?

Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 03:00:42 pm
One of the best teams we will ever see.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 03:11:01 pm
In previous years the wait for a title and hope of winning one made me ill with nerves. Now with that stress gone I'm really  enjoying  it.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 03:11:48 pm
You know the song those were the days my friend.
Well these are those days.
And some day they won't be.
Then you'll wish you made the most of these days.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 03:12:44 pm
Anyone NOT enjoying it needs their head testing. Its been an amazing season. We probably won't win all 4 of course but to still be in with a chance in April is nothing short of incredible.

For all the moaners, try to think back to the times of the Owl. Or even the Souness years.

This really is one the best Liverpool teams we will ever see, breathe it in, just enjoy the ride.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 03:16:48 pm
Absolutely incredible month coming in April and hopefully, followed by an even better month in May. A little one in the bag already. I've always felt Jurgen was capable of delivering the CL and PL in the same season. No reason to think it won't be this year which is wonderful.

We're 2/1 or less with most bookies to win each individual tournament we're still in. What a time to be alive. Over Stanley Park they're disappearing into an abyss and down the east lancs their season is over just as spring has sprung. Great days.

Not bad for a side who were written off by all and sundry in pre-season.

If you're not enjoying this then your head isn't on right.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 03:19:56 pm
This part is the bit we enjoy most when you look back, so yes.

We are in the golden era right now, live it.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 03:57:09 pm
I'm sure the anxiety of watching every game takes years off my life but fuck it, I would not have it any other way.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 04:06:30 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on March 21, 2022, 03:57:09 pm
I'm sure the anxiety of watching every game takes years off my life but fuck it, I would not have it any other way.

I've actually started exercising and watching what I eat because I need to offset this stress somewhere else
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 06:05:23 pm
Quote from: Beninger on March 21, 2022, 03:00:42 pm
One of the best teams we will ever see.

Been thinking this for a few years now. Agreed.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 06:28:59 pm
What a time to be alive; we're witnessing greatness.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 09:48:58 pm
Have any of the great teams of the past been in this situation before?

I know we have won a treble before but have we been any closer to lifting all 4?
Re: Are you enjoying it?
March 21, 2022, 11:55:18 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on March 21, 2022, 09:48:58 pm
Have any of the great teams of the past been in this situation before?

I know we have won a treble before but have we been any closer to lifting all 4?
There's a period in the early 80s it could have happened but we always underwhelmed in the FA Cup. So 80/81 to 83/84 if we did better in the FA Cup it could have happened during that period.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 07:38:42 am
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on March 21, 2022, 09:48:58 pm
Have any of the great teams of the past been in this situation before?

I know we have won a treble before but have we been any closer to lifting all 4?

We were having this talk the other day, what's the closest anyones got to doing the quadruple? I know City have been in the conversation the last couple of years but can't remember a team making the semis of both the European and FA Cup? I think we're level with as close to City have gotten so far.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 07:44:28 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 07:38:42 am
We were having this talk the other day, what's the closest anyones got to doing the quadruple? I know City have been in the conversation the last couple of years but can't remember a team making the semis of both the European and FA Cup? I think we're level with as close to City have gotten so far.

Actually just went to search it, City lost the FA semi last year and the European Cup final, so that's the closest anyone's got in terms of it still being possible this late in the season I think

1984 we probably should have done it looking back, we lost in the FA Cup to Brighton, who then lost in the next round to Watford, who then got to the final beating Birmingham and Plymouth. Everton won it that year
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 08:16:32 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 07:38:42 am
We were having this talk the other day, what's the closest anyones got to doing the quadruple? I know City have been in the conversation the last couple of years but can't remember a team making the semis of both the European and FA Cup? I think we're level with as close to City have gotten so far.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60742994

BBC article is a good read on it. It's by far the closest we've got in terms of the date by which it's still possible.

Our date is now 13th April latest. Will be 17th April if we beat Benfica, then jump to May if we beat City in the cup.

Closest in terms of trophies for us was 1984 when we won a treble but lost fairly early in the FA Cup.

Latest it's been possible for anyone is Chelsea in 07. We ended it by knocking them out of the CL semis, and then they finished 2nd in the league anyway.

Closest for other clubs trophy wise is City's domestic treble in 2019 or United's proper treble in 1999.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:14:08 am
You've got to be enjoying this season. But at this point there's a high level of jeopardy with our season and what we'll eventually end up achieving.

We could quite easily finish the season with just the League Cup. That's the 'fear' element. That going for all 4 comps may mean we end up falling short in 3.

The excitement comes from the fact we have a genuine chance of winning each of the 3 trophies we are still competing for. Being in a title race is exciting. Being in the QF of the CL is exciting. Being in the SF of the FA Cup is exciting. Being in all 3 at this stage of the season is unprecedented territory for me as a supporter.

There's so many different ways this season could end. From unprecedented glory to walking away with a league runners up medals to go with the league cup. Or everything in between. I think we'll end up somewhere in the 'everything in between' category. To me that's hugely exciting (but also nerve wracking) and something to be enjoyed.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:29:41 am
I don't think I enjoyed the title win enough.  That 30 year baggage made the stakes too high and then, just as it seemed like we would coast home, Covid-19 came along.

I've learned my lesson though and am enjoying every moment of this season.  Even if we just end up with the League Cup what a team this is right now.  We have no control over how much money pours into our rivals or how that affects our chances of future silverware but I also don't want Liverpool FC owned by despots.  This season may be as good as it ever gets and I'm going to enjoy it like that's the case - if FSG manage to continue defying the odds in the future then what a brilliant bonus.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:40:42 am
Exactly where I am, that team need at least one more this season.
Its amazing this season, and enjoying it so much, its all so close, bring it home lads...

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:14:08 am
You've got to be enjoying this season. But at this point there's a high level of jeopardy with our season and what we'll eventually end up achieving.

We could quite easily finish the season with just the League Cup. That's the 'fear' element. That going for all 4 comps may mean we end up falling short in 3.

The excitement comes from the fact we have a genuine chance of winning each of the 3 trophies we are still competing for. Being in a title race is exciting. Being in the QF of the CL is exciting. Being in the SF of the FA Cup is exciting. Being in all 3 at this stage of the season is unprecedented territory for me as a supporter.

There's so many different ways this season could end. From unprecedented glory to walking away with a league runners up medals to go with the league cup. Or everything in between. I think we'll end up somewhere in the 'everything in between' category. To me that's hugely exciting (but also nerve wracking) and something to be enjoyed.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:59:37 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:29:41 am
I don't think I enjoyed the title win enough.  That 30 year baggage made the stakes too high and then, just as it seemed like we would coast home, Covid-19 came along.

I've learned my lesson though and am enjoying every moment of this season.  Even if we just end up with the League Cup what a team this is right now.  We have no control over how much money pours into our rivals or how that affects our chances of future silverware but I also don't want Liverpool FC owned by despots.  This season may be as good as it ever gets and I'm going to enjoy it like that's the case - if FSG manage to continue defying the odds in the future then what a brilliant bonus.
COVID ruined it for me. heart-breaking. We need another one with fans in
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 01:25:23 pm
Covid broke the emotional momentum we had in 2020 so badly. Apart from the Chelsea game when we lifted the trophy, the end of that season felt so lacking in fun compared what we should have had with fans in the ground. I feel like it's taken a while to warm back up again. Last season was a miserable experience for so many reasons. First half of this season was excitement alternating with frustration because we were conceding too many leads and it felt like we were too soft a touch at times despite the attacking football. Since Christmas it feels like we've gone up a level and has been much more enjoyable. Winning a trophy again was massive, and getting into the swing of hunting City down in the league has suited us. Feels like we're properly back now.

Agree with other posters that having won the league once, there's less of a psychodrama to the title race and feeling fate etc conspiring against us every time we get close. Still desperate to win a league with fans though, and the parade that would go with it. The team and the city deserves a proper let off.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm
Its alright like.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 08:19:56 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm
Its alright like.

Admit it, you still miss Konchesky at left back.  ;)

fc
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 08:44:57 pm
Only time that comes close to this one is when Uncle Bob was manager and Kenny was in his pomp. There were times when you couldn't see that team in the 80s losing and always a surprise when they did. If we can win the big prizes this season it will rightly trump those great times given the quality and strength of the opposition. It does feel like we were robbed of our PL victory in 2020 by lockdown so would take that if you offered me one more trophy this season. Would also help salve the memory of the season we lost by a point to the financial dopers if we come from behind to win. That said, I'm a greedy bar steward, so the thought of big ears parading through town with the PL trophy is a very nice one. Not too bothered by the FA cup this year (never thought I would say that after all the disappointments in the 80s) but Palace can have that one.

Up the once in a generation reds!  :scarf :scarf
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:03:28 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:59:37 am
COVID ruined it for me. heart-breaking. We need another one with fans in

It was so anticlimactic in the end. I'm 31 so 2020 was the first League title I've ever seen us win. It's something I'd dreamt of for 20+ years from primary school ribbing from United supporting mates, to making my own way up to Anfield as soon as I was able to drive. I'd imagined that trophy lift in my head a million times. Never did I imagine it being lifted on an empty Kop in July.

The players, Jurgen and all us fans, deserve a title that we can celebrate properly.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm
Thought about it when we got to Kiev, when we won it in Madrid, when we finally ended the 30 year wait...

"These are the days of miracle and wonder, don't cry, baby, don't cry"
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:33:01 pm
Thank you for the days
Those endless days, those sacred days you gave me
I'm thinking of the days
I won't forget a single day, believe me.

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 02:44:24 am
Honestly, if you're not enjoying it at this point you've gotta wonder why you watch football at all.
