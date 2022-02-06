Its wierd, i was really enjoying the season until the Carabao final, just cant enjoy those games....its either a massive high or a massive low, but since then and even though we won the cup, each game has my stomach in knots.....in my head, we are a shoe-in to lose and city are a shoe in to win, that 3 point gap turns back into 6 points, we can't beat them at their place etc and so on. I couldn't enjoy Palace taking points off City until a second after the whistle because i was just expecting them to pull something out of the bag.



Now we are closing in on this being a very tight race, each game brings its challenges, and when you hear commentators almost saying its a 1 point gap.....it really isn't and Arteta will make this a tough game, our next league game is Watford, well thats a guarantee isn't it......unless they put in their one in ten performance......



Am i enjoying it? Yes, as much as i'm dreading it!!!