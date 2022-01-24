Was talking to my brother who's a lifetime Red the other day and he brought up Salah and the current situation regarding his contract and what he's demading. It was a surprise to hear him, of all people, say he's hardly any interest in it anymore. Football in general. It's the greed and corruption and sheer focus on money that has him feeling that way and I think I agree. I'm feeling the same, and reading some posts here, looks like I'm not alone in thinking the same way. Football is rapidly becoming hard to relate to the working classes, especially more and more these days, when footballers and agents are commanding ridiculous amounts of money every week when governments are shafting ordinary people with rising costs of living, taxes and everything else that seeks to make the greedy c*nts running the show even richer. Now, I'm perfectly aware money has always played a big role in the game, and a I'm sure some pedantic smart arse was licking their fingers, giddy to type that out in response to me, but I feel that it's never been more pertinent or obvious with the rise of the fake oil barron clubs and the hypocricy in disregarding the political stink that surrounds them in favour of TV rights and viewer numbers and the overall capitalist zeitgiest. Where the fuck does this end? When a footballer can demand a billion a week when fans are being priced out and fucked over because they cant even afford their fucking heating bill for the week? Fuck that. Something has to give.



Just to add, I still absolutely love the club and watching us. But I think thats more down to Klopp and him being absolutely old school in his approach to the game. He's a dying breed and so is our club to be honest. Im just not sure how much my heart will be in it when he eventually leaves us.