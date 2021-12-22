I mean, it's also possibly to think it wasn't a pen, to say that without it being a moan and to be delighted that it was given. Which is pretty much where I am.



To answer the question - yes, I'm enjoying it. We're in a cup final. We're an exceptional team. The stadiums are full and our fans are in full/fine voice. There's an outside change of the title and that means every game matters. Night and day from this point a year ago when everything felt like a chore.



That's fair comment. Where I was coming from was that I think there's a section of fans that will take the commentators lead and base their opinion of what the likes of Carragher says.I have to say though in terms of enjoying it that I'm struggling a bit.I love the game of football, and the club will always be a big part of my life, but it's the circus that surrounds the game combined with the awful governance of it that really turns me off it. The manufactured controversy around the pen yesterday is a great example of that circus.For me maybe it was a bit it was soft, but the refs have made their bed with some of the others that they have given, so on that basis it's a pen every time. If we just look at the ones we've suffered against us, I'm thinking any pen won by Kane, the Brighton one, the Burnley one, the last 2 that Everton have had against us, the One against Gomez v City. If they are the threshold for penalty, I'm not having anyone that says it isn't, especially pundits that deliberately ignore the ones they've tied themselves up in knots to justify.