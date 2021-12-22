I'm definitely enjoying it! We're seeing a side winning loads of games, scoring loads of goals, playing really entertaining football, and still challenging in all 4 major competitions. And best of all we have fans back and a proper atmosphere in the stadiums. If you are concentrating on what this side is doing 'badly' then you need to reassess what makes football enjoyable IMO.
But there are still many things to dislike about football in general though. The greed of UEFA and FIFA, sportswashing, fans descending back to the bad old days of stadium invasions and throwing stuff at players, VAR still being sh*t, the incompetence of all governing bodies around Covid and postponing games, TV punditry continuing to sink to all time low standards, and of course the cesspool that is Twitter and what passes for being a football 'fan' these days.