Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 113171 times)

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:05:48 pm
I enjoy watching the team, hate football.

Its hard to love it anymore with the downright corruption across all levels of the game, its shite.

very much in the same boat

i just watch for the team. the VAR's, pundits, human rights abusing takeovers are slowly making me love it less every second.  I try to stay away from the twitter and clickbaits but try to keep updated more on the tactical analysis which is way more interesting.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
It's great - basically got my bank balance running on empty but prefer that over being knocked out of trophies!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Was thinking about how much Ive enjoyed the Milk Cup the last few years. The games have been entertaining, the added sense of pride when the kids win and the gung-ho I dont really give a shit if we lose vibe makes me enjoy it a lot more. Im usually so nervous. Plus the crowd usually seem made up of people that dont usually get to go. Id take a league cup game over a FA cup one these days I think.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:36:15 am
Odd reaction to yesterday's result from a gaggle of reds.

Some not happy about our penalty...like that should really matter.

Some complaining about the midfield.

Some annoyed about the defensive issues.

Possibly all fair enough, but it's a tad glass half empty, isn't it? Of course offer critique and observations, but the constant barrage of negativity from some is a strange one given the healthy state of the season. Even more incredible given how badly we have been hit by covid, injuries and Afcon. Winning on Thursday in London and doing it again 3 days later is so impressive given the context.

Are you enjoying it? Maybe you are. Some seem to not be...

Haha I've just had a massive rant about this in the transfer thread.

Fuck sake, it's like people can't see the joy because we aren't battering all and sundry.

Does my freaking head in!!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:05:48 pm
I enjoy watching the team, hate football.

Its hard to love it anymore with the downright corruption across all levels of the game, its shite.
What pisses me off the most is knowing that this wonderful team is being cheated out of glory. I love the fact these lads and manager keep going though and could yet upset the oil cheats' applecart. The prospect of knocking them out of the CL en route to us winning it has me giddy.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:43:40 pm
Haha I've just had a massive rant about this in the transfer thread.

Fuck sake, it's like people can't see the joy because we aren't battering all and sundry.

Does my freaking head in!!

Stop reading what c*nts say.
Does wonders.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:05:48 pm
I enjoy watching the team, hate football.

Its hard to love it anymore with the downright corruption across all levels of the game, its shite.

This is me.

I hate football. I never watch any of it now, except our games.

City, Chelsea, Newcastle and PSG - I'd fucking love to see their stadiums get blown to bits (when empty) and their owners shot in a rocket to the moon. They destroyed something I loved and took a major passion out of my life and I want bad things for them.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yup. Just realized how classy that away kit is.

Retro without being outdated. White without being white. Interesting without being cluttered.

I hope we wear it when we play Bayern in St. Petersburg in May.

Can we keep it for next season, also?
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:43:40 pm
Haha I've just had a massive rant about this in the transfer thread.

Fuck sake, it's like people can't see the joy because we aren't battering all and sundry.

Does my freaking head in!!
For some, a distortion has taken place for what success should look like. Absolute perfection is the requirement...but only if that perfection is reached with a handful of world-stage superstars

The fact that PSG have gone down that road and look a bit aimless isn't an important point on this, apparently.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:55:34 pm
For some, a distortion has taken place for what success should look like. Absolute perfection is the requirement...but only if that perfection is reached with a handful of world-stage superstars

The fact that PSG have gone down that road and look a bit aimless isn't an important point on this, apparently.

Nothing in life is perfect so it's impossible to achieve.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
I'm definitely enjoying it!  We're seeing a side winning loads of games, scoring loads of goals, playing really entertaining football, and still challenging in all 4 major competitions.  And best of all we have fans back and a proper atmosphere in the stadiums.  If you are concentrating on what this side is doing 'badly' then you need to reassess what makes football enjoyable IMO.

But there are still many things to dislike about football in general though.  The greed of UEFA and FIFA, sportswashing, fans descending back to the bad old days of stadium invasions and throwing stuff at players, VAR still being sh*t, the incompetence of all governing bodies around Covid and postponing games, TV punditry continuing to sink to all time low standards, and of course the cesspool that is Twitter and what passes for being a football 'fan' these days.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 03:12:49 pm
I'm definitely enjoying it!  We're seeing a side winning loads of games, scoring loads of goals, playing really entertaining football, and still challenging in all 4 major competitions.  And best of all we have fans back and a proper atmosphere in the stadiums.  If you are concentrating on what this side is doing 'badly' then you need to reassess what makes football enjoyable IMO.

But there are still many things to dislike about football in general though.  The greed of UEFA and FIFA, sportswashing, fans descending back to the bad old days of stadium invasions and throwing stuff at players, VAR still being sh*t, the incompetence of all governing bodies around Covid and postponing games, TV punditry continuing to sink to all time low standards, and of course the cesspool that is Twitter and what passes for being a football 'fan' these days.
Just think of twitter as a one armed bandit that you are putting lifecoins in to (not just you, everyone who goes in there daily). If you walk away from the machine that has a fixed payout that it always will be, you get more life back to do nicer things with.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:40:27 am
I mean, it's also possibly to think it wasn't a pen, to say that without it being a moan and to be delighted that it was given. Which is pretty much where I am.

To answer the question - yes, I'm enjoying it. We're in a cup final. We're an exceptional team. The stadiums are full and our fans are in full/fine voice. There's an outside change of the title and that means every game matters. Night and day from this point a year ago when everything felt like a chore.
That's fair comment. Where I was coming from was that I think there's a section of fans that will take the commentators lead and base their opinion of what the likes of Carragher says.

I have to say though in terms of enjoying it that I'm struggling a bit.
I love the game of football, and the club will always be a big part of my life, but it's the circus that surrounds the game combined with the awful governance of it that really turns me off it. The manufactured controversy around the pen yesterday is a great example of that circus.

For me maybe it was a bit it was soft, but the refs have made their bed with some of the others that they have given, so on that basis it's a pen every time. If we just look at the ones we've suffered against us,  I'm thinking any pen won by Kane, the Brighton one, the Burnley one, the last 2 that Everton have had against us, the One against Gomez v City. If they are the threshold for penalty, I'm not having anyone that says it isn't, especially pundits that deliberately ignore the ones they've tied themselves up in knots to justify.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Enjoy the EPL while you can, because the amount of money in the game and it's global influence meant it was always going to attract the wrong type of people who took it over to pursue various agendas and interests completely unrelated to sport.

As has happened with the Olympic Games and the sports leagues across the "pond".



Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:36:15 am
Odd reaction to yesterday's result from a gaggle of reds.

Some not happy about our penalty...like that should really matter.

Some complaining about the midfield.

Some annoyed about the defensive issues.

Possibly all fair enough, but it's a tad glass half empty, isn't it? Of course offer critique and observations, but the constant barrage of negativity from some is a strange one given the healthy state of the season. Even more incredible given how badly we have been hit by covid, injuries and Afcon. Winning on Thursday in London and doing it again 3 days later is so impressive given the context.

Are you enjoying it? Maybe you are. Some seem to not be...

The no fans and shambolic VAR season was an all-time low for me. Only Klopp and LFC kept me interested in the game.

I'm enjoying this season more though, but that also has to do with the fact I've totally binned off pundits, MotD, Sky and I don't have Twitter and Facebook. It's just watch LFC then turn off. I enjoy Liverpool FC but I don't enjoy the circus that is football anymore.

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:15:13 pm
The no fans and shambolic VAR season was an all-time low for me. Only Klopp and LFC kept me interested in the game.

I'm enjoying this season more though, but that also has to do with the fact I've totally binned off pundits, MotD, Sky and I don't have Twitter and Facebook. It's just watch LFC then turn off. I enjoy Liverpool FC but I don't enjoy the circus that is football anymore.
Skipping pre- and post-match definitely helps. I'll watch motd to keep an idea of how others are playing, but take pundits with an entire pillar of salt.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 07:35:15 pm
Skipping pre- and post-match definitely helps. I'll watch motd to keep an idea of how others are playing, but take pundits with an entire pillar of salt.
Not just with the football circus, but with life in general I think it pays to learn how to filter. We are bombarded every waking hour with shite from all directions and different media. If we take it all in we get burnt out by it and overwhelmed by it. So filtering out the shite we can't be arsed with certainly helps with enjoying the stuff we do care about.

We all have varying limits, but once we recognise them and stick to them I think it leaves room for enjoyment. For me, all I care about in the game now is LFC and Klopp. I've pretty much filtered most other aspects associated with the game out now, apart from chatting in here, of course.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
I dont see how you cant enjoy it right now. Two defeats all season, a chance of the title, a cup final plus Europe and FA cup too. The key is to try to stay off social media. My resolution is to spend more time on here and try to avoid the cesspit that is football twitter.

I know its not a race to the bottom but if your not enjoying this, imagine being an Evertonian right now.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
I know the US version of The Office might not be all that popular here, but there's a quote from Andy that goes, "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."

That definitely applies to us know. In 2.5 years time, barring a miracle, Klopp will be gone. Who knows who'll replace him, maybe they'll be as good, if not better, but odds are there will be a downturn in our fortunes for a bit. So just enjoy the next couple years as much as you possibly can, so you don't realize too late how good you actually had it.
