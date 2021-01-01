« previous next »
Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?

meady1981

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 08:27:38 pm
I stick to the fact I haven't 'enjoyed' this season - no fans and VAR sucked all that out for me. I said as much when we were top.
I've always been proud and supportive of this team through the whole season and been happy when winning.
Alissons goal and fans coming back have reminded me why I 'love' football. Plus I'm pretty sure VAR has been anonymous for a few games so things have definitely felt a bit more enjoyable of late. Hopefully this will roll into next season, but if there's some big third wave and its behind closed doors again I don't know if I'll be able to maintain it.
rob1966

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 08:32:50 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 08:12:17 pm
Well of course.

I hope all the twats in this thread who said they weren't are hanging their heads in shame right about now.

I certainly am. It was mostly me to be fair  ;D

The last few weeks have been great, but the season on the whole has been utter shite, from lack of fans, injuries, blatant cheating from the refs, Sky BT and the c*nts who work for them.
worthers

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm
3rd! 3rd! 3rd! Totally ridiculous given the shit thrown at us. We are amazing.
"We can not walk alone" Martin Luther King 1963

In nine years, Paisley won three European Cups, a Uefa Cup, six League titles and three League Cups. He won three European Cups in nine years, while Mr Ferguson has managed two in 24.

kavah

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 05:25:27 am
Can't wait for the Champions League draw and coefficients and all that, and the Brazilians in the Copa, and our lads in the Euros - Come on Scotland and Portugal !  ;D

