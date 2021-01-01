I stick to the fact I haven't 'enjoyed' this season - no fans and VAR sucked all that out for me. I said as much when we were top.

I've always been proud and supportive of this team through the whole season and been happy when winning.

Alissons goal and fans coming back have reminded me why I 'love' football. Plus I'm pretty sure VAR has been anonymous for a few games so things have definitely felt a bit more enjoyable of late. Hopefully this will roll into next season, but if there's some big third wave and its behind closed doors again I don't know if I'll be able to maintain it.